BSG 2022 Executive Board election results announced

On Thursday morning, current Bucknell Student Government (BSG) Vice President of Operations Kate Bixby ‘22 announced the results for the 2022 BSG Executive Board Elections.

Up for election was Bixby’s own position, in addition to the roles of Executive President (currently held by Madison Scopano ‘22) and Vice President of Administration (held by Sophie Guichardan ‘23, who sought reelection to the post in this year’s contest).

After an intense and uncertain campaign season, returns from the Nov. 17 elections showed Bernadette Maramis ‘24 winning out over Katie Laskosky ‘24 for the position of Executive President.

Maramis, who soon will lead meetings of BSG and represent the student body as a whole, noted that she is “wholeheartedly honored to have been voted in by my peers, trusting me with such a platform to help catalyze sustainable change on campus.”

“With this position,” she added, “I am dedicated to holding my constituents, University administration, and myself accountable in cultivating initiatives to help rebuild the relationship between various marginalized communities on campus — based around kindness, inclusivity, and acceptance.”

According to BSG’s bylaws, the Executive President is also charged to “serve as an official liaison to the Board of Trustees,” as well as “act as a liaison between the student body and the faculty, staff, and administration” and “monitor all actions of the faculty and administration to ensure students’ rights are preserved.”

The VP of Administration position will be occupied by Ally Riuli ‘24; she will inherit the position from Guichardan beginning in the spring semester.

Riuli also offered a statement to the Bucknellian on her win, explaining that “I am honored and excited to be elected as the new VP of Administration in BSG and represent the student body of Bucknell.”

During her tenure, Riuli plans to “promote inclusivity, sustainability, and mental health awareness across campus,” and “will work to ensure that every student feels accepted, supported, and heard to make certain that their Bucknell experience is the best it can be.”

As a prerogative of her position, Riuli will chair the Public Relations board of BSG’s Congressional House, “compile, distribute, and publish meeting minutes for the BSG Congress,” and “release and/or distribute information of BSG activities to the campus-wide community.”

Vice President of Operations was secured by candidate Sam Godshall ‘24, current Vice President of the Class of 2024, who defeated competitors Elena Roe ‘24 and Sarah Hanlon ‘24 for the position.

“I am beyond excited to hear your voices in the coming year and tackle some of the issues that face our community,” Godshall said. The sophomore aims to “focus heavily on student health/wellbeing, diversity, and inclusion,” and “incorporate DE&I into all conversations and resolutions in BSG in pursuit of a more welcoming community.”

Among other responsibilities, Godshall will “assume the title of BSG President in the event that the office is vacated,” “conduct all BSG general elections with the aid and oversight of the Judiciary Committee,” and chair the Organizational Review Board.

BSG Executive Board members are elected for the calendar year, while all other positions, including Senators and Representatives, are elected for an academic year.

