Bucknell Theatre and Dance performs choreographer’s showcase

Bucknell Theatre and Dance presented the 2023 Spring Choreographer’s Showcase on April 14 and 15 in the Tustin Black Box Theatre. The Showcase consists of more than 20 short dance compositions, many of them choreographed by students of DANC262: Dance Composition as their final project.

The dancers utilized a variety of styles, with some utilizing well known songs, sans-words, such as “Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book movie and “Skate!” by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic).

Some dances were specific to the date of the performance. The Bisonettes and Bison Girls performed during the Friday show only, and a piece choreographed and performed by members of the South Asian Student Alliance was also exclusive to this show as well. Dance Professor Er-Dong Hu’s dance performed by Chinese Swords and Fans students was only performed on Saturday.

A dance choreographed by Professor Kelly Knox and performed by students of Modern I was performed on Saturday.

“The Choreographer’s Showcase is one of the supreme highlights of my year,” Knox said. “I love witnessing the range of well-crafted pieces made by Dance Composition students, and the experience is made even sweeter when the various technique classes and student groups add to the mix. It is a true celebration of dance.”

Sam Kellish ’25, a student of DANC262, choreographed a piece entitled “Metamorphosis,” set to “Vitamin String Quartet” and performed by six dancers.

“The Spring Choreographer’s Showcase is something I look forward to every year,” said Kellish. “This year was my first time choreographing, and I loved seeing my piece come to my life with my amazing cast of dancers. My favorite part about the Spring Showcase is watching what other students come up with, the show has so much variety each year.”

Isabelle Levesque-Du Bose ’23 was one of the directors for this year’s showcase.

“Showcase has been an integral part of my Bucknell experience, having danced in the production since my freshman year and becoming the current co-director for the Spring Choreographer’s Showcase,” said Levesque-Du Bose. “As someone who has also taken this class, I can say from experience that it is not easy work and I have been absolutely blown away with every choreographer’s pieces and have enjoyed being a part of their choreographic process.”

“I know that this show wouldn’t have been the same without my amazing co-director Hailey Jacobs, and we have become even closer friends through dancing and directing together,” Levesque-Du Bose continued. “I also encourage everyone to attend the MainStage concert next weekend!”

Alice Jackins ’25 is credited with lighting design for fourteen of the performances in the show but also had the opportunity to choreograph one of the pieces, “Paint It Grey.”

“This was my dance debut at Bucknell and first time taking a dance class here,” Jackins said. “I felt really encouraged to step outside my comfort zone and express myself through choreography. We were challenged to be vulnerable and tell stories important to us. I got to work with six really lovely dancers who were patient with me as I tried new things and was learning as I went. I wanted to feature each of them and their talents.”

“As a lighting designer I got to work with a lot of choreographers as well as student groups,” Jackins continued. “As a designer, my objective was to enhance the choreographers’ passion and story that they were telling. It’s really cool to work with the student groups and see dance from various cultures, and how they work with light. Lighting really sets the tone and mood for the dance, sometimes without the audience even noticing.”

