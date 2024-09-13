The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Categories:

The Rise of Chappell Roan

Abby Katz, Contributing Writer
September 13, 2024

Whether you have learned her quite popular H-O-T-T-O-G-O dance circulating through social media or seen videos of her fabulous on-stage costumes and unforgettable, quirky performances in recent months, you have likely become familiar with the name Chappell Roan. If you’re anything like me, you’ve had her new album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” on a constant loop. Regardless of your status as a fan, it’s hard to deny her impact on the music and entertainment industry, notably during this past summer. However, if you do fall into the category of non-avid listeners wondering who Chappell Roan even is and why everyone can’t seem to stop talking about her, it’s important to first take a look at her whole story.

Despite her seemingly overnight rise to fame, Chappell Roan has dedicated years to her craft and fierce performances that only recently gained masses of attention. Chappell Roan (Kayleigh Rose Amstutz) describes in interviews her difficult experience growing up in Willard, Montana. Being a young, queer girl raised in a deeply religious and conservative hometown, she found herself longing to escape the Midwest life and pursue her dreams of being a pop star, taking on the name of Chappell Roan for her on-stage persona. 

In 2017, Chappell was signed to “Atlantic,” through which she released her first EP, “School Nights,” with quite an opposing tone to that of her recent work. Its melancholy, indie feel reflects her self-proclaimed “witchy, dark, serious” phase at its release. However, having begun to move between her hometown and L.A., she was starting to expand beyond and separate from the Midwest life she had felt so hopelessly stuck to. After moving to L.A. officially in 2018, Chappell essentially began to detach from her conservative background, specifically getting the chance to explore her sexuality and the upbeat, modern tempo of city life. 

It is around this time that the Chappell Roan we are familiar with today came to be. In 2020, Roan released her single, “Pink Pony Club,” describing her life-changing experience at The Abbey, a gay club in L.A. This was a turning point for her, not only musically but personally, as it was one of the first times she felt as though she truly belonged. In the song, she describes how she dreams of leaving and moving to California to spend her nights in this seemingly magical place. Despite its lack of initial success upon its release, “Pink Pony Club” currently remains one of her most acclaimed hits partially due to its catchy, fun melody; however, I believe this song, as well as the majority of her discography, resonates with her fans due to its ability to approach her struggles and triumphs in accepting and embracing her sexuality. 

Story continues below advertisement

It is this attribute that caught the attention of Olivia Rodrigo fans, particularly when Chappell Roan opened for her GUTS Tour in early 2024. Suddenly, after just a few of Chappell’s performances, TikTok “For You” pages were flooded with videos of this curly red-haired singer in funky, colorful drag encouraging audiences, many of whom were still unfamiliar with her, to get up and dance. Just a few months later, Chappell Roan could be found across the Billboard 100, trending on TikTok and filling festival audiences so much she required a larger stage. 

As someone who had the privilege of watching her perform live at the Boston Calling music festival, I can confirm that she provides an unforgettable experience—truly worth the multiple-hour wait in the heat. She conducts the audience with ease and makes it nearly impossible not to have an amazing time with her constant high energy, catchy songs and ability to cultivate an inclusive space for all interested in her music. While this summer has been a major milestone in her career, she has no intention of stopping now and is currently in the process of creating her next album. I’m confident that she is on her way to becoming a global sensation, and I am certainly excited to see how she continues to earn her spot as “your favorite artist’s favorite artist.” 

