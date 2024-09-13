The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
March 1, 2024
A hypnotic evening with Chris Jones

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
September 13, 2024

“I encourage you to be skeptical,” Chris Jones, professional hypnotist, intoned, utilizing his opening speech to address the unspoken cynicism of a portion of his assembled audience, “but we can all change our opinion with more information.” And more information did he give—Jones captivated a packed Uptown for an hour and a half on Saturday evening, taking attendees on a journey through the highs and comedic relief of hypnosis. 

Jones’ fascination with hypnosis began in college. He was hypnotized by a visiting performer and expert in the field, Fred Winters; after Winters’ performance, Jones “chased him to the parking lot” and asked to be taught how to do what Winters had done. Jones’ passion for hypnosis had been sparked. He wrote his thesis in graduate school on hypnosis and has been performing hypnosis professionally in shows across the country for 15 years. 

That experience has shaped the way Jones approaches his shows. He has some standard routines, and once he gets the feel for an audience, moves on to “something easy” and builds from there. Bucknell has invited Jones to perform several times in years past; Jones loves coming back and seeing how each new pool of students reacts to the prospect of hypnosis. “This school is a fun one to crack,” he reflected. Jones’ history with televised hypnosis—he’s performed on “America’s Got Talent,” and hypnotized celebrities like John Cena—does affect how he introduces himself and his craft to live audiences. “It’s hard to do hypnosis on TV,” he admits. “Everyone watching just assumes [all the participants] are actors.” 

But that was not the case for Jones’ performance at Bucknell this past weekend. He drew from the audience to select his on-stage participants, assembling a lineup of a variety of students; many attendees watched their friends and classmates “go to sleep” or become convinced they were superheroes, mind-readers and expert dancers. 

Story continues below advertisement

Looping relaxing vocal cues over the speaker system in the background of his own projected voice, Jones encouraged audience members susceptible to hypnosis to “follow the feeling” and allow themselves to fully experience the sensation of being drawn to “a state of mental focus and relaxation.” Different cues prompted different (in)actions, and Jones cycled through them all fleetingly—“Heavy,” “Tired,” “Relaxed,” “Let go,” “Breathe in/out,” “Focus on my voice”—to create an overwhelming atmosphere of calm. 

Even those on stage were shocked at the efficacy of the hypnosis as Jones tried various mesmerism exercises, each yielding new results from new audience members. But regardless of the exercise or how engaged he had to be in establishing the atmosphere, Jones kept a consistent eye on all audience members, ensuring that those susceptible to hypnosis—a subgroup he established with an opening mass hypnotism effort—were always surrounded by those who were less susceptible, decreasing the chances of someone falling asleep and onto the ground. 

To Bucknell students at large, Jones wanted to impart a message of hope and reassurance. “It’s going to work out, I promise,” he said, “and if it doesn’t, it’s not the end. It will all work out. College is like being in a new world. Find your friends, keep them close, and you’ll be okay.” 

