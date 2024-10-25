The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
“We’re always in transition”: W. Kamau Bell speaks at Bucknell Forum
October 25, 2024
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize
October 25, 2024
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
October 25, 2024
DEI Resources launch ‘My Culture is not a Costume’ campaign
October 25, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 25, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 11, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
October 4, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey secures fourth straight win against Lehigh
October 25, 2024
Julianna Hill / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer takes down Army 1-0
October 25, 2024
Women’s Swim and Dive dominates Boston University
October 25, 2024
Men’s Tennis concludes strong weekend at ITA Regionals
October 25, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 25, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 11, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 4, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 25, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 11, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Mets and Braves in, Diamondbacks out after Monday’s wild doubleheader
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Photos Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Attention politicians: We’re sick of the ads
October 25, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
How you can tell COVID-19 happened at Bucknell
October 25, 2024
Wait, they endorse who? Celebrities’ presidential endorsements and if they matter
October 25, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
October 25, 2024
Gentrification, germs and cringy romance: “Abbott Elementary” is back!
October 25, 2024
A holiday-free autumn playlist
October 25, 2024
“Like a Prayer”: The sound of redemption
October 25, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Homecoming Highlights!
October 25, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Meet Professor Apollonya Porcelli
October 25, 2024
Gavin Homsany / The Bucknellian
Exploring Bucknell’s Outdoor Education & Leadership program
October 11, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Fall fun at Bucknell and in Lewisburg
October 11, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

“We’re always in transition”: W. Kamau Bell speaks at Bucknell Forum

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
October 25, 2024
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University

The second speaker of the Bucknell Forum lineup for this academic year, W. Kamau Bell, took the Weis Center stage this past Tuesday, Oct. 22 in an extended conversation with University President John Bravman. Bell immediately began speaking to the theme of the Forum series—World in Transition—as he considered his own personal and professional past in relation to where he is now: “We’re always in transition. It’s just sometimes, they’re more hopeful than others.” 

Bell is a comedian-turned-media-presence, with a career that spans American news media outlets, television and docu-series, comedy specials as well as autobiographical essay collections. His work of comedy and politics “melded together” around Barack Obama’s Presidential campaign in the 2000s, which set Bell on the path of his current career. 

“It’s great that we have more media sources than before,” Bell said of the increase in independent and accessible media and news reporting available on the internet. Without that expansion of media, “I wouldn’t have a career,” Bell joked, but such prolific information often functions as a double-edged sword. Standards of practice have fallen to the wayside in favor of a constant news cycle that prioritizes engagement over complete accuracy; “clarity in communication,” in both online and physical spaces, “is being lost,” and, in Bell’s opinion, makes the transition between impactful events (and good-faith debate surrounding them) harder. 

On some level, “we’re still dealing with the disconnect between what America said it was and what it actually is,” which leads to conflict over “who gets to be a person” and what rights come with that— a conflict that, Bell believes, stems from the very wording of America’s founding documents that begin with “We the People.” 

Story continues below advertisement

Inherent to that debate is a need for people to be and stay informed, but as Bell has experienced over the course of his ongoing career, access to technology is essential to maintaining that awareness and a lack of it can be hugely detrimental. Reflecting on his experience witnessing socioeconomically challenged students being forced to sit outside McDonald’s to gain access to Wi-Fi during COVID Zoom schooling, Bell mused that “you can’t get through America without technology,” but technology “is not a right.” Many technological disadvantages aren’t as obvious as that, but they manifest in an uninformed populace that is unaware of essential (nonobvious) current events. 

He has no magical solution to address these disparities—nobody does!—but the first step in most situations, for Bell, is to just “shut up and listen.” As he grows older, Bell recognizes the importance of aging in a way that “still allows for learning” and growth. “It’s better to stumble over new things than to not try,” especially considering the speed at which “culture [continues to be] updated [and] evolve.” 

Part of the role Bell has taken upon himself as a comedian and host is to “learn in real time,” through which he hopes to, by extension, “[help] the audience to do the same.” Humor is made, he says, “for the tough times,” not the “perfect” ones. “Humor is a part of human interaction” and Bell wants his comedy to be a vessel for greater understanding and connection. People often have a tendency to approach polarizing issues with anger as their “delivery system” instead of their “fuel”— by lightening conversations and choosing more productive approaches to discussion, Bell’s work is contributing to his goals of normalizing personal growth and nonjudgmental, good-faith interactions. 

For every American, Bell recommends a media diet that incorporates multiple sources and branches out beyond monolithic corporate sources. In terms of relevant comedy, Bell champions the work of Josh Johnson and Ali Wong. He himself has been inspired by comedians like George Carlin, Eddie Murphy, Bill Hicks and the ever-classic Bill Cosby (about whom Bell made a documentary in 2022). 

(Visited 63 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize
Bucknell professor awarded 2025 Dolciani Prize
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
Religious & Spiritual Life brings accessible labyrinth to Rooke Chapel
DEI Resources launch 'My Culture is not a Costume' campaign
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
Danez Smith conducts poetry reading as Sojka Poet-in-Residence
Danez Smith conducts poetry reading as Sojka Poet-in-Residence
Bucknell Hillel and Lewisburg Chabad remembers Oct. 7 with memorial
More in Top Stories
Photos Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Attention politicians: We’re sick of the ads
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Field Hockey secures fourth straight win against Lehigh
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
Spooky Season cinema recommendations
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Homecoming Highlights!
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Letter to the Editor: Pennsylvania students could decide the Presidential Election
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Combatting caf cuisine: A first-year’s guide to the late-night food apocalypse