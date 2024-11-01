Bucknell Takes Back the Night

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Bucknell establishes shuttle, advertises polling places, to encourage students to get out and VOTE!
November 1, 2024
Bucknell hosts artists for "The Right to Be (Seen)": Community analysis of Italian culture
Bucknell hosts artists for “The Right to Be (Seen)”: Community analysis of Italian culture
November 1, 2024
CAP Center announces performers for Nov. 15 Fall Concert: NLE Choppa and Jay Sean
CAP Center announces performers for Nov. 15 Fall Concert: NLE Choppa and Jay Sean
November 1, 2024
Fun and festive Friday events rang in the Halloween spirit
November 1, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
November 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 25, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 11, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
October 4, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Clean sweep weekend for Volleyball
November 1, 2024
Julianna Hill / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer defeats Colgate
November 1, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Swim has successful weekend at Fall Invite
November 1, 2024
Women’s Soccer takes down Lafayette
November 1, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
November 1, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 25, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 11, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
November 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 25, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 11, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Mets and Braves in, Diamondbacks out after Monday’s wild doubleheader
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Bring back Bada Basil
November 1, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Small campus, big ‘opps’
November 1, 2024
The only thing to fear is fear itself… and also Werther’s
November 1, 2024
What’s the best juice?
November 1, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
James Howe and Janey Woo / The Bucknellian
Holding out on the holidays: The right time for Christmas music
November 1, 2024
Alex Iannone / The Bucknellian
Covid-19 through the eyes of Christoper McCandless
November 1, 2024
Conventions and festivals: Why do they fail?
November 1, 2024
An (un)problematic reflection on problematic stories
November 1, 2024
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
November 1, 2024
Bucknell’s 30 Under 30: Miles Meloni and Omuhle Ndhlov
Bucknell’s 30 Under 30: Miles Meloni and Omuhle Ndhlov
November 1, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Homecoming Highlights!
October 25, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Meet Professor Apollonya Porcelli
October 25, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Bucknell Takes Back the Night

Judith Ramos, Contributing Writer
November 1, 2024

On Oct. 24, Speak UP held its annual “Take Back the Night” event on the Academic quad. The event is designed to encourage students on Bucknell’s campus to take a stand against interpersonal violence. There were tables from various organizations, words from members of Speak UP and a march around campus in solidarity with victim-survivors. 

“Take Back the Night has historically been a march where students, faculty and staff can come together to speak out against interpersonal violence. This year, we really emphasized the community aspect,” Ericka Anghel 25, president of Speak UP, said. “’Taking back the night’ is critical to resisting the powers that invoke fear and vulnerability.” Anghel was one of the many speakers present at the event. In addition to words from members of the organization, attendees heard from the newest addition to Bucknell’s Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Advocacy office, Matthea Mitchell. She is serving as a Survivor Advocateher job is to provide students confidential support and educate them on steps that can be taken in the event of sexual assault. Mitchell is a resource for survivors to help make the best choices for them. Her office is located in 307 Taylor Hall. 

Along with speakers, there was a table with an array of student art, highlighting the impact of events like Take Back the Night on Bucknell’s campus. The artists of the pieces displayed used many mediums and showcased different skills, from collages to paintings; all represented student voices. Amalia Benenati28 shared a piece of photography that was showcased at the event. “This shoot represents my unwavering stand against the silencing of women’s voices, capturing [our current] time [where] the overturning of Roe v. Wade threatens our rights and autonomy,” Benenati said. “As I was preparing to leave the progressive environment of California for Pennsylvania, the image’s message powerfully resonated with me. [My hope in] sharing it was [to] remind all women to take up space, speak unapologetically and never settle for anything less than respect.”

Two other tables were present at the event; one was from Transitions of PA, whose mission is to end violence of all kinds by providing education and resources to the community. They handed out stickers, pencils and brochures about different resources available through their organization. Peace by Piece, a non-profit organization co-founded by two Bucknellians, also manned a table; their goal is to raise money for humanitarian aid for Palestine through the sale of donated student art. While selling the art on display, the organization also educated determined buyers and general visitors to the table on the connection that sexual violence has to violence in Palestine. Seba Ismaila ’24 spoke at the podium about the ways that sexual violence persists through the treatment of Palestinians. “Through events like Take Back the Night, where we gather to confront and resist sexual violence, we also confront systems of power that silence marginalized voices. This resonates with struggles for justice globally, including in Palestine, where women and men are similarly fighting for dignity, safety and the right to be heard. The call to ‘Take Back the Night’ echoes the call to reclaim spaces and lives impacted by injustice.” 

Story continues below advertisement

Take Back the Night ended with a march around campus, from the Academic Quad, walking towards the Weis Center, to the Elaine Langone Center and back. This march brings together students and faculty to walk in solidarity with survivors of interpersonal violence. Anghel shared why she believes this event is so important for building a community on campus.

“Coming together in this space created security and support that empowers not only survivors, but also marginalized groups whose safety is infringed upon due to the pervasive threat of sexual violence on Bucknell’s campus. Finding power within our love for one another is more powerful than the violence that works to divide us.” 

(Visited 30 times, 6 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Bucknell establishes shuttle, advertises polling places, to encourage students to get out and VOTE!
Bucknell hosts artists for "The Right to Be (Seen)": Community analysis of Italian culture
Bucknell hosts artists for "The Right to Be (Seen)": Community analysis of Italian culture
CAP Center announces performers for Nov. 15 Fall Concert: NLE Choppa and Jay Sean
CAP Center announces performers for Nov. 15 Fall Concert: NLE Choppa and Jay Sean
Fun and festive Friday events rang in the Halloween spirit
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
"We're always in transition": W. Kamau Bell speaks at Bucknell Forum