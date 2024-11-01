Bucknell Takes Back the Night

On Oct. 24, Speak UP held its annual “Take Back the Night” event on the Academic quad. The event is designed to encourage students on Bucknell’s campus to take a stand against interpersonal violence. There were tables from various organizations, words from members of Speak UP and a march around campus in solidarity with victim-survivors.

“Take Back the Night has historically been a march where students, faculty and staff can come together to speak out against interpersonal violence. This year, we really emphasized the community aspect,” Ericka Anghel ’25, president of Speak UP, said. “’Taking back the night’ is critical to resisting the powers that invoke fear and vulnerability.” Anghel was one of the many speakers present at the event. In addition to words from members of the organization, attendees heard from the newest addition to Bucknell’s Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Advocacy office, Matthea Mitchell. She is serving as a Survivor Advocate— her job is to provide students confidential support and educate them on steps that can be taken in the event of sexual assault. Mitchell is a resource for survivors to help make the best choices for them. Her office is located in 307 Taylor Hall.

Along with speakers, there was a table with an array of student art, highlighting the impact of events like Take Back the Night on Bucknell’s campus. The artists of the pieces displayed used many mediums and showcased different skills, from collages to paintings; all represented student voices. Amalia Benenati ’28 shared a piece of photography that was showcased at the event. “This shoot represents my unwavering stand against the silencing of women’s voices, capturing [our current] time [where] the overturning of Roe v. Wade threatens our rights and autonomy,” Benenati said. “As I was preparing to leave the progressive environment of California for Pennsylvania, the image’s message powerfully resonated with me. [My hope in] sharing it was [to] remind all women to take up space, speak unapologetically and never settle for anything less than respect.”

Two other tables were present at the event; one was from Transitions of PA, whose mission is to end violence of all kinds by providing education and resources to the community. They handed out stickers, pencils and brochures about different resources available through their organization. Peace by Piece, a non-profit organization co-founded by two Bucknellians, also manned a table; their goal is to raise money for humanitarian aid for Palestine through the sale of donated student art. While selling the art on display, the organization also educated determined buyers and general visitors to the table on the connection that sexual violence has to violence in Palestine. Seba Ismaila ’24 spoke at the podium about the ways that sexual violence persists through the treatment of Palestinians. “Through events like Take Back the Night, where we gather to confront and resist sexual violence, we also confront systems of power that silence marginalized voices. This resonates with struggles for justice globally, including in Palestine, where women and men are similarly fighting for dignity, safety and the right to be heard. The call to ‘Take Back the Night’ echoes the call to reclaim spaces and lives impacted by injustice.”

Take Back the Night ended with a march around campus, from the Academic Quad, walking towards the Weis Center, to the Elaine Langone Center and back. This march brings together students and faculty to walk in solidarity with survivors of interpersonal violence. Anghel shared why she believes this event is so important for building a community on campus.

“Coming together in this space created security and support that empowers not only survivors, but also marginalized groups whose safety is infringed upon due to the pervasive threat of sexual violence on Bucknell’s campus. Finding power within our love for one another is more powerful than the violence that works to divide us.”

