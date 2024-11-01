The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Bucknell establishes shuttle, advertises polling places, to encourage students to get out and VOTE!
November 1, 2024
Bucknell hosts artists for "The Right to Be (Seen)": Community analysis of Italian culture
Bucknell hosts artists for “The Right to Be (Seen)”: Community analysis of Italian culture
November 1, 2024
CAP Center announces performers for Nov. 15 Fall Concert: NLE Choppa and Jay Sean
CAP Center announces performers for Nov. 15 Fall Concert: NLE Choppa and Jay Sean
November 1, 2024
Fun and festive Friday events rang in the Halloween spirit
November 1, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
November 1, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 25, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 11, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/04/2024)
October 4, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Clean sweep weekend for Volleyball
November 1, 2024
Julianna Hill / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer defeats Colgate
November 1, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Swim has successful weekend at Fall Invite
November 1, 2024
Women’s Soccer takes down Lafayette
November 1, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
November 1, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 25, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 11, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
November 1, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 25, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 11, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Mets and Braves in, Diamondbacks out after Monday’s wild doubleheader
October 4, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Bring back Bada Basil
November 1, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Small campus, big ‘opps’
November 1, 2024
The only thing to fear is fear itself… and also Werther’s
November 1, 2024
What’s the best juice?
November 1, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
James Howe and Janey Woo / The Bucknellian
Holding out on the holidays: The right time for Christmas music
November 1, 2024
Alex Iannone / The Bucknellian
Covid-19 through the eyes of Christoper McCandless
November 1, 2024
Conventions and festivals: Why do they fail?
November 1, 2024
An (un)problematic reflection on problematic stories
November 1, 2024
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
November 1, 2024
Bucknell’s 30 Under 30: Miles Meloni and Omuhle Ndhlov
Bucknell’s 30 Under 30: Miles Meloni and Omuhle Ndhlov
November 1, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Homecoming Highlights!
October 25, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Meet Professor Apollonya Porcelli
October 25, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Categories:

Fun and festive Friday events rang in the Halloween spirit

Ava Kamlet, Contributing Writer
November 1, 2024

Friday, Oct. 25 was a night of back-to-back Halloween festivities that brought the spooky spirit to Bucknellians. Just Desserts, held from 7-9 p.m., was a sweet way to end the week with snacks and treats; it was followed by Spooky Paint & Sip, an opportunity to get crafty and relax. 

Just Desserts, hosted by Bucknell’s CORE club at the CAP Center, invited students to come down to the first floor of the ELC to see the mall lined with never-ending sweet treats—lava cakes, rice krispy treats, a dirt cup bar, ice cream floats and cake pops. All the choices had that Halloween touch, with spooky edible accouterment. Cooper Kendrick ’26, reflecting on his love of the Desserts event, expressed, “Everyone always loves free food and pairing it with a holiday makes it even better. Overall just a great, easy, chill event.”

Among these desserts, students had the opportunity to engage in a variety of Halloween-themed activities. One of the greatest hits was a series of guessing jars. Students had three chances to be a lucky winner; three “prize jars” were in play, one of candy corn, one of eyes and one of bones. Prizes included Halloween-themed stuffed animals, and as the crown jewel of the offerings, one winner was lucky enough to win a recognizable IKEA bear. “I really enjoyed guessing the candy jars and I [was hoping I would win] one of the prizes like that funny IKEA bear. It would [have been] fun if I [were to win] one of the Halloween Squishmallows too,” shared Mika Plankenhorn ’28.

Those who wanted to engage with a beloved childhood tradition and live out the iconic Halloween activity had the chance to “trick-or-treat” through a table full of every candy imaginable. Whether students preferred chocolate or gummy treats, there was something available for everyone. 

The Friday night Halloween festivities did not stop there. The CAP Center also had a Spooky Paint & Sip night at Uptown, slightly overlapping with Just Desserts. From 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., students could paint and customize Halloween LED decorations while enjoying music, snacks and a photo booth. 

The food available included tortilla chips and dip, antipasti skewers, sweet & sour meatballs and pita chips with a cannoli dip. These snacks, as well as the music, kept the energy high throughout the event. Bucknellians in attendance had the choice between painting ghosts, pumpkins and cats; there were a few additional options, too, to live up to the spooky theme. Ava D’Arcy ’28 enjoyed the atmosphere each aspect combined to create, commenting that she “loved the music, [and] thought it added to the painting vibes.”

Students were able to document the night and take some pictures at a creepy photo booth backdrop with Halloween props. The event went on for hours, and as students completed their painting projects and waited for them to dry, they enjoyed Uptown ping pong and pool. 

Many students were happy to be able to feel that spooky, Halloween atmosphere in preparation for the holiday. Allie Saylor ’28, for example, “loved that there [were] so many Halloween activities that helped [her] get into the spirit. [She] had a lot of fun!”

Just Desserts and Spooky Paint & Sip brought a fun-filled Friday night to campus to kick off the week of Halloween, eat some great treats and let the creativity flow. 

