The pieces of life

Lily Nobunaga / The Bucknellian (note, this graphic is from the 2020 election, so district colors may not be accurate for 2024)
United States election results finalized, students respond
November 8, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Recent email updates from Public Safety
November 8, 2024
Bucknell to host 19th annual Susquehanna River Symposium
November 8, 2024
Bucknell formalizes partnership with Matriculate to expand access for underserved students
November 8, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)
November 8, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
October 31, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 24, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)
October 10, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Soccer named regular season Patriot League Champions
November 8, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football snaps losing streak with win over Lafayette
November 8, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Water Polo takes down Mount St. Mary’s
November 8, 2024
Julianna Hall / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer finishes regular season Patriot League Co-Champions
November 8, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 3, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Dodgers defeat the Yankees in five games to win World Series
November 8, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 24, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The week of the upset
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Flickr user Gage Skidmore
Why the election played out the way it did
November 8, 2024
The pieces of life
November 8, 2024
A night at the opera
November 8, 2024
The campus Hunger Games
November 8, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Review: COIN “isn’t afraid of music anymore”
November 8, 2024
“Chef’s Table: Noodles” Review: How the Netflix series satisfies a craving beyond the stomach 
November 8, 2024
The writer’s curse
November 8, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
A look back to 2016: Campus reactions to Trump’s first presidential victory
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
The Writing Center: An invaluable resource for student writers
November 8, 2024
Celebrating 20 Years of Beyond Unison
October 31, 2024
Bucknell’s 30 Under 30: Miles Meloni and Omuhle Ndhlov
October 31, 2024
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 28, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The pieces of life

Gavin Homsany, Senior Writer
November 8, 2024

Sometimes, it all comes falling down.

And that’s okay.

When the world seems against you, and the scars run deeper than you admit, it can feel hopeless. It sometimes feels like everything isn’t going to get better. It sometimes feels like you could just curl into a ball and never leave it. 

I admit, this section is a platform for my opinions. Therefore, I will say this; it is my opinion that you should not give up. 

It’s alright for you to feel this way. It’s alright for such pain to be in you, you’re not wrong for that. Life’s a piece of crap, and sometimes all we can do is roll with the punches. Quite frankly, it’s painful to live. It can hurt to exist, or to just be. Sometimes, it feels like life would rather you not be here. 

But such is simply the nature of life. With adversity and hardship comes growth, or at the very least change. Change is one of the most terrifying things in the universe, but is it bad? I say no. Without change…what would life be? Could it ever be anything but a boring stream of repetition and mundanity? We endure this pain so that we can see tomorrow, see the undiscovered promise of whatever the next sunrise may hold. Even if the future is dark, and all can foresee the pains that are ahead of us, hope is what may sustain us. 

Hope. Hope is the fire that lights the dark places in us. Hope is the little victories that make the great defeats bearable. Hope is the thing in the darkest places which give us that motivation to keep trudging through the muck that lies before us. Will we be delivered to a promised land of happiness and ease afterward? Probably not. But will it get better? Probably. Even if it doesn’t, look at the small things around you. The little things that seem so little but can mean so much when all is emptiness. 

Maybe it’s the gentle view of a flower, its life nearing an end and its death imminent yet with such beauty it still persists for but a short while longer. Every day it stands, fragile and precious; another day it defies the world that would see it shrivel into nothingness. Defiance is sometimes all we can do, with little demonstrations that we do not give up. Maybe it’s finally watering your dying plants, or making your bed before leaving in the morning. The smallest of actions prove to yourself that you are not yet done fighting, that the world cannot conquer you, because you refuse to allow it. 

And if you cannot fight anymore…then there are those who will listen. Call a friend, someone you trust. Someone who can sit there and help you through however they can. If you would feel guilty for doing so…then just keep in mind that one day, you could be that same friend for someone else. And what could be a greater reward than helping someone whom you care about? 

It’s not over. You still have so much to do and accomplish…don’t give in to the fear and despair, for until you cease to draw breath you can still fight what seems inevitable. Fight against the dying of the light, because to fall to the uttermost of despair and not stand up afterward is the surrender to powers that are beatable. 

You have it in you, because you are human.

