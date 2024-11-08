The pieces of life

Sometimes, it all comes falling down.

And that’s okay.

When the world seems against you, and the scars run deeper than you admit, it can feel hopeless. It sometimes feels like everything isn’t going to get better. It sometimes feels like you could just curl into a ball and never leave it.

I admit, this section is a platform for my opinions. Therefore, I will say this; it is my opinion that you should not give up.

It’s alright for you to feel this way. It’s alright for such pain to be in you, you’re not wrong for that. Life’s a piece of crap, and sometimes all we can do is roll with the punches. Quite frankly, it’s painful to live. It can hurt to exist, or to just be. Sometimes, it feels like life would rather you not be here.

But such is simply the nature of life. With adversity and hardship comes growth, or at the very least change. Change is one of the most terrifying things in the universe, but is it bad? I say no. Without change…what would life be? Could it ever be anything but a boring stream of repetition and mundanity? We endure this pain so that we can see tomorrow, see the undiscovered promise of whatever the next sunrise may hold. Even if the future is dark, and all can foresee the pains that are ahead of us, hope is what may sustain us.

Hope. Hope is the fire that lights the dark places in us. Hope is the little victories that make the great defeats bearable. Hope is the thing in the darkest places which give us that motivation to keep trudging through the muck that lies before us. Will we be delivered to a promised land of happiness and ease afterward? Probably not. But will it get better? Probably. Even if it doesn’t, look at the small things around you. The little things that seem so little but can mean so much when all is emptiness.

Maybe it’s the gentle view of a flower, its life nearing an end and its death imminent yet with such beauty it still persists for but a short while longer. Every day it stands, fragile and precious; another day it defies the world that would see it shrivel into nothingness. Defiance is sometimes all we can do, with little demonstrations that we do not give up. Maybe it’s finally watering your dying plants, or making your bed before leaving in the morning. The smallest of actions prove to yourself that you are not yet done fighting, that the world cannot conquer you, because you refuse to allow it.

And if you cannot fight anymore…then there are those who will listen. Call a friend, someone you trust. Someone who can sit there and help you through however they can. If you would feel guilty for doing so…then just keep in mind that one day, you could be that same friend for someone else. And what could be a greater reward than helping someone whom you care about?

It’s not over. You still have so much to do and accomplish…don’t give in to the fear and despair, for until you cease to draw breath you can still fight what seems inevitable. Fight against the dying of the light, because to fall to the uttermost of despair and not stand up afterward is the surrender to powers that are beatable.

You have it in you, because you are human.

