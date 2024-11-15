Convenience killed Black Friday

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
BSG updates on free, on-campus contraceptive resources
November 15, 2024
BSG updates on free, on-campus contraceptive resources
November 15, 2024
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell's Fall Concert
November 15, 2024
NLE Choppa and Jay Sean to perform for Bucknell’s Fall Concert
November 15, 2024
Candidates announced for upcoming BSG election
November 15, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/15/2024)
November 15, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/08/2024)
November 8, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/01/2024)
October 31, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (10/25/2024)
October 24, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer heading to Patriot League Championship
November 15, 2024
Julianna Hall / The Bucknellian
Men’s Swimming and Diving goes 2-1 at quad meet
November 15, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football extends winning streak to two after win over Fordham
November 15, 2024
Volleyball goes 12-2 in Patriot League play to set record
November 15, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Bucknell Athletics Department.
Athlete of the Week: Tijana Kostic ’26
October 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Caleigh O’Connell ’26
October 3, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Cleveland Cavaliers start NBA season 12-0
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Dodgers defeat the Yankees in five games to win World Series
November 8, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders pull off unbelievable win
October 31, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: World Series clash set to begin between Yankees and Dodgers
October 24, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Convenience killed Black Friday
November 15, 2024
Image Courtesy of Andrew Z. Colvin
Our fight to save the planet
November 15, 2024
The final stretch: First semester burnout
November 15, 2024
Why buying college books feels like a comedy of errors
November 15, 2024
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Yayoi Kusama, “Infinity Mirror Room”, 2017, National Gallery Singapore Photo Courtesy of Flickr User Choo Yut Shing
Is intentionality overrated?
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“GUTS World Tour” movie offers the best seat in the house
November 15, 2024
It’s that time of year: Friendsgiving
November 15, 2024
“ThanksKilling”: Holiday cinema at its most fowl
November 15, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell seniors reflect on their journeys through the University’s Voice Performance
November 15, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Tuning in to WVBU’s 100 year anniversary
November 15, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
A look back to 2016: Campus reactions to Trump’s first presidential victory
November 8, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
The Writing Center: An invaluable resource for student writers
November 8, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 28, 2024
Categories:

Convenience killed Black Friday

Kayla Howie, Senior Writer
November 15, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian

No more waking up in the middle of the night to stand in lines for hours outside of your favorite store before stampeding in to search for the items you want. No more stores are getting completely cleared out the day after Thanksgiving with empty shelves of electronics and Christmas toys. Now, Black Friday sales run all week and Cyber Monday is gaining traction for people who don’t want to wait outside in the cold or be surrounded by tons of people. While some people may try to blame the pandemic for the lack of in-person Black Friday shopping, this trend started long before COVID-19.

According to Statista, in-store Black Friday shoppers had been dropping by about five percent year over year from 2015 to 2019. The drop from 2019 to 2020 was only two percent more than the projected drop from this trend. This is because it was no longer a secret that stores had Black Friday sales the whole week leading up to “the biggest shopping day of the year.” Since 2020, these sales have been more like month-long discounts leading up to holiday gift-giving. People are no longer eager to be pushed and shoved as their shopping becomes competitive. The stores and their holiday discounts have had to adapt to the convenience that we have come to expect from shopping.

With stores like Amazon and Walmart offering same-day delivery of more items than you can imagine and general discounts happening throughout the year, Black Friday is not as enticing as it used to be. We have seen Cyber Monday expand as well to Cyber Week in the case of some online retailers and this is just following the trend set by brick-and-mortar stores. It is important with inflation and general economic struggles for companies to do whatever they can to keep customers shopping. It has been proven that people are motivated by sales and the United States does a lot of shopping leading up to the winter holiday season, so even though Black Friday participant numbers are down, profit is still through the roof. 

The American populace may consider themselves to be price-sensitive right now, but that did not stop hundreds of millions of them from spending over 10.5 billion dollars on Black Friday (the day itself) last year. Capital One’s Shopping Research finds that Cyber Monday overtook Black Friday sales by 20 percent with Amazon having almost 18 percent of the sales. Black Friday now serves more as a call to action to do the shopping that people were already planning on doing. It is a tradition long baked into families who shop together for holiday gifts after Thanksgiving dinner. The tradition is not going anywhere. If anything, it is getting bigger, longer and more impactful as Black Friday strives to become more and more convenient for consumers. 

