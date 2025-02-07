The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Photo Courtesy of CAA Speakers
Comedian Marcello Hernandez speaks for spring Student Lectureship
February 7, 2025
In memoriam: Dozer the therapy dog
February 7, 2025
An interview with the new Associate Dean of Students for Campus Activities and Programs
February 7, 2025
Bucknell’s Annual Global Gala returns to campus
February 7, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/07/2025)
February 7, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/31/2025)
January 31, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (12/06/2024)
December 6, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (11/15/2024)
November 15, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Basketball victorious over Loyola-MD and Navy
February 7, 2025
The reigning Women’s Water Polo team swept the weekend
February 7, 2025
Men’s Tennis defeats Army for first time since 1974
February 7, 2025
Men’s and Women’s Track and Field picks up six event wins over the weekend
February 7, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Adam Stavrakas ’26
February 7, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
January 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Amar Tahirovic ’26
October 31, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
October 24, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Super Bowl Predictions
February 7, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Conference Championship recap
January 31, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Broncos victorious in wild game versus the Browns
December 6, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Cleveland Cavaliers start NBA season 12-0
November 15, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
An early morning at Gobbler’s Knob: The Groundhog Day experience
February 7, 2025
I’m pretty sure “excused” and “unexcused” are different, actually
February 7, 2025
Will Bucknell take a stand?
February 7, 2025
Bucknell community: A paradox in the title?
February 7, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Does the new “Life is Strange” game meet expectations?
February 7, 2025
Helpful tricks for a successful New Year’s resolution
February 7, 2025
“The Gang Learns Nothing”
February 7, 2025
The “No Drama Llama” is my new obsession
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Building community and connections: The impact of Bucknell’s Residential College Program
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Bucknell launches MANUAL app to support men’s mental health in greek life
February 7, 2025
Hayley Leopold and Dora Kreitzer
Meet the Spring 2025 Editors!
January 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Samantha Bolze
Bucknell in Costa Rica: A journey into sustainable management and technology
January 31, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Photo Story: 53rd Annual SASA Dinner- SASA Shaadi
November 15, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
April 18, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 11, 2024
In memoriam: Dozer the therapy dog

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
February 7, 2025

Present at many on-campus events is a fleet of therapy dogs, owned by local residents who spend their free time lending the comfort and companionship of their pets to the students of Bucknell. Over this past winter break, Dozer, one of the stalwart dogs of the Bucknell pack and beloved by many, passed away. He would have been nine in April of this year. 

Kelly Pastuszek, Dozer’s owner, welcomed Dozer into her family when he was eight weeks old with the intent to train him as a therapy dog. At twelve weeks, Dozer began limping; tests and trips to the vet revealed a chronic condition in his legs that would hinder his ability to walk for the rest of his life. “They told us we should put him down,” Pastuszek recalls, but they didn’t— and Dozer went on to help people across the state of Pennsylvania. At first, he sported a front wheel cart, but when he expressed displeasure with the apparatus, he was outfitted with prosthetics. Eventually, Pastuszek arrived at a solution wherein she’d pull Dozer around in a wagon from location to location and he would exit the wagon and sit, largely stationary, for the duration of whatever event he was working.

“Dozer never thought there was anything wrong with him,” Pastuszek reflects fondly. “He had this purpose in life and he was just going to find a way to get around, no matter what.” 

With Pastuszek and, from time to time, other caretakers at his side, Dozer worked events and venues for a variety of people and causes. He had regular “gigs” at Lewisburg and Allenwood federal prisons, the AVP airport in Wilkes-Barre, nursing homes and schools in the area, nearby Bloomsburg University and other special events, as well as his reliable presence here at Bucknell. 

One of the special events Dozer loved attending was the Special Olympics. “He always really related to the Special Olympics kids and they really related to him.” Pastuszek’s favorite memories with Dozer are at Special Olympics— she has a particular memory of a boy, there to participate in an Olympics event, coming up to her to ask why she was transporting Dozer around in a wagon. “I explained how Dozer was born, with his leg condition and the boy said to his mother, ‘Mom, Dozer is special, just like me!’” 

But she treasures her memories of the time she spent with Dozer on Bucknell’s campus, too. “Dozer loved coming here,” Pastuszek says. “Everyone made him feel like a king. He loved the attention and pretty much grew up on campus here.” Though Dozer trekked throughout Pennsylvania, Pastuszek has “a lot of good memories with him [at Bucknell].” 

Dozer is survived by his “little brother” from another breeder, Digger, who is currently two years old. Digger still attends events at Bucknell, with Pastuszek as his handler.

