Entrepreneur and ‘Shark Tank’ panelist Kevin O’Leary will be next Bucknell Forum speaker

Entrepreneur, investor and renowned ABC Shark Tank panelist Kevin O’Leary is the next 2024-25 Bucknell Forum series speaker and will appear at the University on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts for this year’s “World in Transition” theme. Presented in partnership with the Perricelli-Gegnas Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, his appearance is free and open to the public, although tickets are required.

O’Leary is the final nationally renowned speaker participating in this year’s Bucknell Forum—a speaker series that, since 2007, has featured national leaders, scholars and commentators who have examined various issues from multidisciplinary viewpoints.

O’Leary is the chairman of O’Shares ETF Investments and Beanstox, an automated internet-based investment advisory service. He also holds investments in over 50 private venture companies across a wide range of sectors and is a member of Boston’s 120-year-old Hamilton Trust, the oldest investment club in the U.S.

He has been a contributor to CNBC, ABC News and “Good Morning America.” O’Leary is also an investor in and host of ABC Television’s five-time Emmy Award-winning venture capital reality programs “Shark Tank” and its spinoff, “Beyond the Tank.”

O’Leary is author of three New York Times best-selling books: “Cold Hard Truth”; “Men, Women and Money”; and “Family, Kids and Money”.

After completing his MBA at the Ivey Business School of the University of Western Ontario in 1980, O’Leary worked briefly as an assistant product manager at Nabisco Brands. He left to pursue a career in television production and became a founding partner in Special Event Television, an independent production company that produced original sports programming.

In 1986, he co-founded SoftKey Software, the first software company to apply the principles of consumer goods marketing to the software industry. SoftKey grew quickly as the price of personal computers declined and millions of North American families began to buy software for family education and entertainment. After a series of acquisitions, SoftKey changed its name to The Learning Company in 1996. In May of 1999, The Mattel Toy Company acquired The Learning Company for $4.2 billion.

In 2003, O’Leary became co-investor and a director in Storage Now, a leading developer of climate-controlled storage facilities. Through a series of development projects and acquisitions, Storage Now became an owner and operator of storage services with facilities located in 11 cities, serving such companies as Merck and Pfizer. It was acquired by the In-Storage REIT in March of 2007 for $110 million. In July 2007, O’Leary became a founding Special Purpose Acquisition Company investor and director of Stream Global Services Inc., focused on the growing outsourcing business services market.

Current Bucknell students and employees may receive up to two free tickets at any campus box office location, or online, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. one day prior to the event. A valid Bucknell University ID is required to receive advance tickets. Use of multiple Bucknell IDs to pick up additional sets of tickets is prohibited.

Remaining tickets will be available for the general public at the Weis Center box office beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event. All individuals may receive up to two free tickets, depending on availability.

Questions regarding this event may be directed to the Division of Marketing & Communications at 570-577-3260 or [email protected].

