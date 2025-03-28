Saquon Barkley to headline spring Student Lectureship event

On Wednesday, April 30, the Bucknell Student Lectureship Committee is hosting their second lectureship event of the semester, this year featuring Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The event will be a moderated Q&A hosted by Dean Moe McGuiness, with an additional audience Q&A at the end of the time. Barkley and the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX this past year, with a decisive 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs; for his performance, Barkley earned the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Raised in Whitehall, Pa., Barkley attended Whitehall High School, where he excelled in both football and track and field. His athletic abilities allowed him to become a four-star football recruit in the class of 2015.

Barkley spent three seasons at Penn State, during which he broke multiple records— including setting Penn State’s all-time record for all-purpose yards with 5,538 yards, their record for touchdowns with 53 and a single-game all-purpose yardage record with 358 total yards. In the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley was selected second overall by the New York Giants. He made an immediate impact, earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and a Pro Bowl selection. After the 2023 season, Barkley signed a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. In his first season with the Eagles, he has set numerous franchise records, including rushing over 2,000 yards and helping the team secure their Super Bowl LIX victory.

Off the field, Barkley is known for his philanthropic efforts, including the creation of the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, which supports youth through scholarships and educational assistance. He is also a devoted father to two children, Jada and SJ, with his fiancée, Anna Congdon.

Tickets for the event will be available through the Bucknell Box Office. Free tickets for students will be available starting April 14. Any remaining tickets will be made available for staff and faculty starting April 21.

