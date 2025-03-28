The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Saquon Barkley to headline spring Student Lectureship event
March 28, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Lindsay Beier, News Editor
March 28, 2025
Saquon Barkley to headline spring Student Lectureship event

Raised in Whitehall, Pa., Barkley attended Whitehall High School, where he excelled in both football and track and field. His athletic abilities allowed him to become a four-star football recruit in the class of 2015. 

Raised in Whitehall, Pa., Barkley attended Whitehall High School, where he excelled in both football and track and field. His athletic abilities allowed him to become a four-star football recruit in the class of 2015.

Off the field, Barkley is known for his philanthropic efforts, including the creation of the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, which supports youth through scholarships and educational assistance. He is also a devoted father to two children, Jada and SJ, with his fiancée, Anna Congdon. 

Tickets for the event will be available through the Bucknell Box Office. Free tickets for students will be available starting April 14. Any remaining tickets will be made available for staff and faculty starting April 21.

Tickets for the event will be available through the Bucknell Box Office. Free tickets for students will be available starting April 14. Any remaining tickets will be made available for staff and faculty starting April 21. 

