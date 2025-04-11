Bucknell students give back to the Union Township Fire Company

Students from Company B of Bucknell’s Management 101 course have chosen to partner with the Union Township Fire Company (UTFC)— a dedicated volunteer fire station that has been serving the community since its founding in 1958, providing essential firefighting and rescue services while also offering educational programs to promote fire safety awareness. Students are now embarking on several projects organized by the company’s service division to support the UTFC, including building a new fence, creating a mural facing Route 15 and refurbishing outdoor event spaces at their Social Hall through exterior painting.

Each project is being executed with sustainability in mind, focusing on sourcing materials locally, minimizing waste and ensuring that the students leave a lasting impact.

“Like every volunteer place in the world, we’re starving for members… part of that is fundraising,” says Heath Hansum, a volunteer with the UTFC and a lecturer, designer and co-director for the Theatre & Dance department at Bucknell.

The mural project consists of two large sheets of pressure-treated plywood (8 feet by 4 feet by ½ inch) on which the design will be painted. The mural will then be mounted on the top of their hose tower, facing Route 15. Since the company consists of all volunteer firefighters, driving awareness is crucial.

Story continues below advertisement

The mural project is an important initiative for the UTFC because it helps raise awareness about the vital role volunteer firefighters play in keeping the community safe. Since the company is entirely staffed by volunteers, it relies heavily on community support, both in terms of recruiting new members and securing donations to maintain operations. This increased visibility helps highlight the importance of their work, encourages more people to consider volunteering and promotes community engagement, ensuring the fire company can continue to provide essential safety services. The mural work is in full swing, and Company B can’t wait to see it mounted on Thursday, April 17.

Both the fence and paint project will improve the overall appearance of the Social Hall event space. As the Social Hall is the company’s main source of income, improvements to the space will drive more people to use it and enhance their experience. A more visually appealing and well-maintained space is likely to attract more bookings for events such as weddings, parties and community gatherings, which in turn generate additional revenue. These enhancements not only benefit the company financially but also strengthen its connection with the community by providing a welcoming and versatile space for local events.

“The volunteers do so much for our community, not just put out fires, so our company wants to give back. Our partner, the UTFC, and their cause is at the heart of all of our operations,” says Company B Service Division Vice President, Gabrianna Salvini ’28. With that being said, Company B would appreciate further support and asks that readers consider donating to their Givebutter page through the QR code below.

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)