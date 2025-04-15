Bucknell Management 101 students give a helping hand to Northumberland County

Bucknell’s Management 101 students are joining forces with the Getting Ahead Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2017 by Rose Williams, to make a meaningful difference in central PA. The foundation works to support low-income families in achieving economic stability and to address the ongoing challenges of poverty and food insecurity in the area.

Management 101’s initiative allows students to apply their classroom learning by designing and managing their own hybrid organizations. The project is funded through the sale of custom crewnecks created by Company A, along with a series of “Pie in the Face” fundraisers. Operations for the project officially began on March 28th.

The student-run company has hosted a variety of events to support the Getting Ahead Foundation’s mission. These projects include hosting drives for books, toys, food and hygiene products at Davy’s Fresh Market in Lewisburg on April 8, 10 and 15, as well as revitalizing key spaces within the foundation’s facilities, such as the childcare area. Another project in store for the company is to clean the Veteran’s Memorial Walkway and to rejuvenate the flower beds at the Milton Community Center. Each project is designed with sustainability in mind to ensure a long-term positive impact on the community.

Company A hopes to create a lasting impact in the childcare space that will allow community members to benefit greatly from these efforts. The students plan to refresh the space by painting the walls and making various resources more accessible for children, such as installing smaller shelves. These changes will not only improve the comfort and safety of the environment but will also enhance the day-to-day experience for the children and educators.

“Our goal is to create lasting change in the daily lives of these children and families,” says Sienna Mandry ’28, Vice President of Service for Company A. “We’re committed to doing everything we can to make a meaningful impact.”

