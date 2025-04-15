The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Bucknell Management 101 students give a helping hand to Northumberland County
April 15, 2025
Linsday Beier, News Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg participates in nationwide “Hands Off!” assembly
April 11, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Campus Shop helps transform student visions into viable ventures
April 11, 2025
“Relay for Life” raises money for cancer research and patient support
April 11, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/04/25)
April 4, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)
March 28, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/28/2025)
February 28, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis dominates on Senior Day
April 11, 2025
Track and Field claim team titles at Colonial Relays
April 11, 2025
Women’s Golf all finish in top 20 at YSU Invitational
April 11, 2025
Women’s Rowing competes at Saint Joseph’s Invitational
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis ’25
March 28, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Sara Ketron ՚27
February 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Men’s and Women’s Final Four Preview
April 4, 2025
Beyond the Bison: College basketball Sweet Sixteen predictions
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Georgia outlasts Florida in SEC basketball thriller
February 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Hands Off: Why Lewisburg is protesting Trump
April 11, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Bucknell, the ELC is inexcusable
April 11, 2025
Letter to the Editor: How to urge your administration to protect international students
April 11, 2025
Another semester, another class selection nightmare
April 11, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
A review of Japanese Breakfast’s “For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)”
April 11, 2025
“Sunrise on the Reaping”: Emotional damage
April 11, 2025
“The Life List” review
April 11, 2025
The Protoclone is a breakthrough, but it misses the point
April 11, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Kara Walker, WVIA
Innovation, impact and inspiration shine at 2025 BizPitch Competition
April 11, 2025
Students' perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
Students’ perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
April 11, 2025
A legacy of kindness: Terri Martin bids farewell to Bucknell
A legacy of kindness: Terri Martin bids farewell to Bucknell
April 4, 2025
Ree Joseph on the Women’s Resource Center at Bucknell
April 4, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Bucknell Management 101 students give a helping hand to Northumberland County

Students partner with the Getting Ahead Foundation to combat poverty and food insecurity in Central PA
Gavin Walsh, Contributing Writer
April 15, 2025

Bucknell’s Management 101 students are joining forces with the Getting Ahead Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2017 by Rose Williams, to make a meaningful difference in central PA. The foundation works to support low-income families in achieving economic stability and to address the ongoing challenges of poverty and food insecurity in the area.

Management 101’s initiative allows students to apply their classroom learning by designing and managing their own hybrid organizations. The project is funded through the sale of custom crewnecks created by Company A, along with a series of “Pie in the Face” fundraisers. Operations for the project officially began on March 28th. 

The student-run company has hosted a variety of events to support the Getting Ahead Foundation’s mission. These projects include hosting drives for books, toys, food and hygiene products at Davy’s Fresh Market in Lewisburg on April 8, 10 and 15, as well as revitalizing key spaces within the foundation’s facilities, such as the childcare area.  Another project in store for the company is to clean the Veteran’s Memorial Walkway and to rejuvenate the flower beds at the Milton Community Center. Each project is designed with sustainability in mind to ensure a long-term positive impact on the community. 

Company A hopes to create a lasting impact in the childcare space that will allow community members to benefit greatly from these efforts. The students plan to refresh the space by painting the walls and making various resources more accessible for children, such as installing smaller shelves. These changes will not only improve the comfort and safety of the environment but will also enhance the day-to-day experience for the children and educators. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Our goal is to create lasting change in the daily lives of these children and families,” says Sienna Mandry ’28, Vice President of Service for Company A. “We’re committed to doing everything we can to make a meaningful impact.”

(Visited 84 times, 2 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Linsday Beier, News Editor / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg participates in nationwide "Hands Off!" assembly
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Campus Shop helps transform student visions into viable ventures
"Relay for Life" raises money for cancer research and patient support
Bucknell introduces elevated “Supper Club” dining experience with Chartwells Higher Education
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love