Multilingual program to be offered at Class of 2025 and future Commencements
April 17, 2025
Supper Club launched by Bucknell Dining
Supper Club launched by Bucknell Dining
April 17, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Forbes names Bucknell a top midsized employer in Pennsylvania
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/04/25)
April 4, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)
March 28, 2025
Softball's Sunday comeback against Lafayette
Softball’s Sunday comeback against Lafayette
April 17, 2025
Women's Lacrosse wins 11-9 against American
Women’s Lacrosse wins 11-9 against American
April 17, 2025
Men's Tennis finish regular season 16-6
Men’s Tennis finish regular season 16-6
April 17, 2025
Track and Field finds ten all-time marks at Bison Outdoor Classic
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis '25
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Men's and Women's Final Four Preview
April 4, 2025
Beyond the Bison: College basketball Sweet Sixteen predictions
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Harvard is just the first stop on Trump's war on higher ed
April 17, 2025
Connected but not really: Bucknell Wi-Fi deserves better
April 17, 2025
The return of political apathy
April 17, 2025
When everyone's not okay but no one says it
April 17, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
One day of "Psychodelphia"
One day of “Psychodelphia”
April 17, 2025
A review of "Mickey 17": The cost of being disposable
April 17, 2025
The beauty of bouldering
April 17, 2025
Shows that were canceled too soon
April 17, 2025
Bucknell's Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Advocacy Office enters a new chapter
April 17, 2025
Theatre Department takes on Shakespeare for Spring Mainstage performance
April 17, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Kara Walker, WVIA
Innovation, impact and inspiration shine at 2025 BizPitch Competition
April 11, 2025
Students' perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
Students’ perspective: Geography 2050 Annual Symposium
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men's Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Categories:

Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)

Anna Nykanen, Staff Writer
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

DOMESTIC

An arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg, Pa., this past Saturday night. 38-year-old Cody Balmer has now been arrested as the suspected culprit. While presumed innocent until proven guilty, Balmer stands charged for attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault against an enumerated person — serious charges, according to District Attorney Fran Chardo. Investigators have yet to cite a particular motive behind the crime; however, Governor Josh Shapiro — the target of the arson — could potentially become the democratic candidate for the presidential election in 2028. Also, prior to the fire on Saturday night, Shapiro had posted about his family’s Jewish Passover celebration. The response of local first responders extinguished the fire; no injuries or casualties occurred. However, the Pennsylvania State Police do report a “significant amount of damage” to the Governor’s Residence. Shapiro expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the protection provided by the responders. In his words, they “run towards danger to protect our communities… last night, they did so for our family.”

President Trump’s approval ratings are falling. According to a CBS News survey, only 44% of Americans approve of Trump’s economic actions — a four percent decrease from the end of March. Trump’s overall approval rating dropped from 50% to 47%, continuing its decline from February. However, contrary to these results, at a UFC event in Miami last week, Trump received a standing ovation. Supporters shook his hand and waved the trademark Trump campaign hats. The president interprets this reaction as a sign he’s “doing a good job.” He says, “If we weren’t doing a good job, we’d get the opposite.” The survey from CBS News paints a contradictory picture. Florida, however, is President Trump’s home state, and the survey did find that 91% of Republicans believe Trump “has a clear plan on tariffs and trade.” Nevertheless, when viewed together, the data from CBS and the crowd’s reaction in Miami portray the reality of wavering public approval which President Trump has faced since his return to office in January. Three months into his term, the country remains divided between staunch pro-Trump supporters, dubious skeptics and fierce opponents to his policies.

 

Story continues below advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

In a move proclaimed to “prioritize children’s rights,” the Hungarian parliament amended their constitution to enable the government to ban public LGBTQ+ events. The goal of the ban is to fulfill the legislation which prohibits “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality to minors. However, the ban allocates even further powers to the populist and self-described “illiberal” government, which critics believe is walking a dangerous path towards authoritarianism. The amendment allows for the temporary suspension of citizenship for dual-national Hungarians who are deemed a threat to the public order or national security; the Hungarian constitution now legally mandates two sexes and the government will employ facial recognition technology to identify individuals who resist the ban on pride demonstrations. According to Dániel Döbrentey, a lawyer with the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (HCLU), this new legislation “has nothing to do with children’s rights” and is intended to target “any assembly that is organized by the opposition.” Ádám Remport, also a lawyer from the HCLU, criticizes the “sheer scale of intrusion” created by the mass surveillance; he also laments the effect on the freedom of assembly. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has a history of cracking-down on civil rights organizations; nevertheless, he adamantly professes that the new legislation will protect children’s moral, physical and spiritual development — a priority which to him supersedes all rights but the right to life. 

Over 300 civilians were killed in the latest clash between army and rebel Rapid Support Forces in North Darfur, Sudan. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched an attack last week on numerous displacement camps outside the nearby city El-Fasher — the last major city in the region still under the control of the Sudanese army. More than 700,000 people were housed in those camps, already displaced as a result of the civil war which has ravaged Sudan since April of 2023. The immense structural damage reported by NGOs will only exacerbate the existent food insecurity, health crisis and overcrowding of these displacement camps scattered throughout the region. Despite the significant destruction and loss of life, RSF denies targeting civilians and accuses the Sudanese military of using the camps as “military barracks, and innocent civilians as human shields.” While both the army and RSF have been sanctioned by the US government due to alleged crimes of rape and ethnic killings — potentially war crimes or crimes against humanity — both sides vehemently deny these accusations. When RSF claimed victory in the Zamzam camp on Sunday, following a four-day assault, 10 humanitarian personnel — including doctors, drivers and a team leader — were murdered in addition to the hundreds of civilians. These attacks were not unexpected; rights organizations have warned of the danger should RSF seize control of these vulnerable, densely populated, makeshift communities.

