Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)

Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

DOMESTIC

An arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg, Pa., this past Saturday night. 38-year-old Cody Balmer has now been arrested as the suspected culprit. While presumed innocent until proven guilty, Balmer stands charged for attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault against an enumerated person — serious charges, according to District Attorney Fran Chardo. Investigators have yet to cite a particular motive behind the crime; however, Governor Josh Shapiro — the target of the arson — could potentially become the democratic candidate for the presidential election in 2028. Also, prior to the fire on Saturday night, Shapiro had posted about his family’s Jewish Passover celebration. The response of local first responders extinguished the fire; no injuries or casualties occurred. However, the Pennsylvania State Police do report a “significant amount of damage” to the Governor’s Residence. Shapiro expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the protection provided by the responders. In his words, they “run towards danger to protect our communities… last night, they did so for our family.”

President Trump’s approval ratings are falling. According to a CBS News survey, only 44% of Americans approve of Trump’s economic actions — a four percent decrease from the end of March. Trump’s overall approval rating dropped from 50% to 47%, continuing its decline from February. However, contrary to these results, at a UFC event in Miami last week, Trump received a standing ovation. Supporters shook his hand and waved the trademark Trump campaign hats. The president interprets this reaction as a sign he’s “doing a good job.” He says, “If we weren’t doing a good job, we’d get the opposite.” The survey from CBS News paints a contradictory picture. Florida, however, is President Trump’s home state, and the survey did find that 91% of Republicans believe Trump “has a clear plan on tariffs and trade.” Nevertheless, when viewed together, the data from CBS and the crowd’s reaction in Miami portray the reality of wavering public approval which President Trump has faced since his return to office in January. Three months into his term, the country remains divided between staunch pro-Trump supporters, dubious skeptics and fierce opponents to his policies.

INTERNATIONAL

In a move proclaimed to “prioritize children’s rights,” the Hungarian parliament amended their constitution to enable the government to ban public LGBTQ+ events. The goal of the ban is to fulfill the legislation which prohibits “depiction or promotion” of homosexuality to minors. However, the ban allocates even further powers to the populist and self-described “illiberal” government, which critics believe is walking a dangerous path towards authoritarianism. The amendment allows for the temporary suspension of citizenship for dual-national Hungarians who are deemed a threat to the public order or national security; the Hungarian constitution now legally mandates two sexes and the government will employ facial recognition technology to identify individuals who resist the ban on pride demonstrations. According to Dániel Döbrentey, a lawyer with the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union (HCLU), this new legislation “has nothing to do with children’s rights” and is intended to target “any assembly that is organized by the opposition.” Ádám Remport, also a lawyer from the HCLU, criticizes the “sheer scale of intrusion” created by the mass surveillance; he also laments the effect on the freedom of assembly. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has a history of cracking-down on civil rights organizations; nevertheless, he adamantly professes that the new legislation will protect children’s moral, physical and spiritual development — a priority which to him supersedes all rights but the right to life.

Over 300 civilians were killed in the latest clash between army and rebel Rapid Support Forces in North Darfur, Sudan. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched an attack last week on numerous displacement camps outside the nearby city El-Fasher — the last major city in the region still under the control of the Sudanese army. More than 700,000 people were housed in those camps, already displaced as a result of the civil war which has ravaged Sudan since April of 2023. The immense structural damage reported by NGOs will only exacerbate the existent food insecurity, health crisis and overcrowding of these displacement camps scattered throughout the region. Despite the significant destruction and loss of life, RSF denies targeting civilians and accuses the Sudanese military of using the camps as “military barracks, and innocent civilians as human shields.” While both the army and RSF have been sanctioned by the US government due to alleged crimes of rape and ethnic killings — potentially war crimes or crimes against humanity — both sides vehemently deny these accusations. When RSF claimed victory in the Zamzam camp on Sunday, following a four-day assault, 10 humanitarian personnel — including doctors, drivers and a team leader — were murdered in addition to the hundreds of civilians. These attacks were not unexpected; rights organizations have warned of the danger should RSF seize control of these vulnerable, densely populated, makeshift communities.

