Campus Theatre to host free showing of “Top Gun: Maverick”

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Family Weekend event lineup offers something for every ménage
Family Weekend event lineup offers something for every ménage
September 19, 2025
BSG election results announced
BSG election results announced
September 19, 2025
The good times flow at Bison tailgating
September 19, 2025
John Westford to perform at Campus Theatre
September 19, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
September 19, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
September 12, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/02/2025)
September 5, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Football picks up second straight win in home opener
September 19, 2025
Women’s Golf picks up victory at Battle at the Creek
September 19, 2025
Women’s Tennis dominates in fall season opener
September 19, 2025
Men’s Soccer picks up win in Patriot League opener
September 19, 2025
Bison of the Week: Sam Milligan ’27
September 19, 2025
Bison of the Week: Katherine Vice ’27
September 12, 2025
Bison of the week: Shaelan McNally ’28
September 5, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles’ coveted “tush push” now under intense scrutiny
September 19, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Daniel Jones revives NFL career with new franchise
September 12, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Florida State opens season with monster upset over No. 8 Alabama
September 5, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Class Participation: helpful or harmful?
September 19, 2025
The problem with how we talk about identity
September 19, 2025
Language as a weapon against humanity
September 19, 2025
A new consensus
A new consensus
September 19, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
"Saturday Night Live" casting changes ahead of season 51
“Saturday Night Live” casting changes ahead of season 51
September 19, 2025
My experience with the hijab
September 19, 2025
A reflection on “Songs of Solidarity” 
September 19, 2025
International Festival returns to Bucknell and Lewisburg
International Festival returns to Bucknell and Lewisburg
September 19, 2025
Walking words: The Poetry Path at Bucknell
Walking words: The Poetry Path at Bucknell
September 19, 2025
Photo courtesy of Laurel Utterback
From Bucknell to the Courtroom: Laurel Utterback ’24 on Her Path to Law School
September 19, 2025
Susquehanna Valley home to aerial emergency response innovation
Susquehanna Valley home to aerial emergency response innovation
September 12, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Elliott Centeno
How the Bucknell Community College Scholars Program helped one student rewrite his story
September 12, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Campus Theatre to host free showing of “Top Gun: Maverick”

Lindsay Beier, Editor-in-Chief
September 19, 2025

On Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., the Campus Theatre will be offering a free showing of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the 2022 action-packed sequel to the original 1986 blockbuster hit “Top Gun,” in soaring 4k. With a runtime of 131 minutes, the film, starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly, puts central character Maverick (Cruise) back in the pilot’s seat as he teaches the next generation of Top Gun training program students to fly high and learns to confront his own past down on the ground. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and seating is first-come, first-serve.

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Family Weekend event lineup offers something for every ménage
Family Weekend event lineup offers something for every ménage
BSG election results announced
BSG election results announced
The good times flow at Bison tailgating
John Westford to perform at Campus Theatre
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
Men's Soccer picks up win in Patriot League opener