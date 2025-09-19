Campus Theatre to host free showing of “Top Gun: Maverick”

On Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., the Campus Theatre will be offering a free showing of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the 2022 action-packed sequel to the original 1986 blockbuster hit “Top Gun,” in soaring 4k. With a runtime of 131 minutes, the film, starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly, puts central character Maverick (Cruise) back in the pilot’s seat as he teaches the next generation of Top Gun training program students to fly high and learns to confront his own past down on the ground. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and seating is first-come, first-serve.

(Visited 7 times, 1 visits today)