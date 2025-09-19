BSG election results announced

The results for the fall 2025 Bucknell Student Government elections have been released. Each current class has a new team of class officers and senators to represent them in BSG affairs. Results are recorded below. Congratulations to everyone who won their position, and thanks to all who participated.

For the class of 2026:

Class Officers:

President – Viola Geismann ’26

Vice-President – Elli O’Meara ’26

Secretary/Treasurer – Molly Woods ’26

Senators:

Thandeka Bango ’26 Mary Clark ’26 Sadie Condon ’26 Amira Faden ’26 Zoe Mendel ’26 Ella Miller ’26 Eliza Morris ’26

For the class of 2027:

Class Officers:

President – Caroline Healy ’27

Vice-President – Liam Kennedy ’27

Secretary/Treasurer – Sophie McTigue ’27

Senators:

Phil Domagalski ’27 Gwen Foley ’27 Becca Hunchak ’27 Wyatt King ’27 Nick Marotta ’27 Stephen Vumbacco ’27 Reid Winter ’27

For the class of 2028:

Class Officers:

President – Ava Kuehn ’28

Vice-President – Kayleigh Miller ’28

Secretary/Treasurer – Ava Gamache ’28

Senators:

Sophie Balter ’28 Will Curtis ’28 Nathaniel Falcon ’28 Brennan Lane ’28 Louise Racquet ’28 Ava Sutter ’28 Haley Wyatt ’28

For the class of 2029:

Class Officers:

President – Grady Allen ’29

Vice-President – Farah Khan ’29

Secretary/Treasurer – Emma Raphael ’29

Senators:

Gentry Bowie ’29 Caroline Branscombe ’29 Avery Connors ’29 Abigail Gibson ’29 Elizabeth Hilbert ’29 Will Hopkins ’29 Morgan Whitlock ’29

An additional series of elections were held to determine who holds a seat on BSG’s committees this semester. There are six committees in total: Academic, Advocacy, Community Affairs, Diversity, Sustainability and Student Organization Review. Each committee tackles issues or motions relevant to their subject area as they arise throughout the semester.

Academic Committee:

Tyiler Blume ’27 Kailyn Donahue ’27 Matthew McLaughlin ’29 Gianna Ravi ’28

Advocacy Committee:

Jenna DeLuccia ’26 Shaheryar Asghar ’28 Gentry Bowie ’29 Richard Chi ’29

Community Affairs Committee:

Savanna Ahmetaj ’28 Alexis Bressi ’29 Elizabeth Hilbert ’29

Diversity Committee:

Jaqui Hill ’27 Jason Ventura-Zapata ’29 (vacant)

Sustainability Committee:

Sadie Condon ’26 Elliott Kilgallen ’26 JJ Discher ’26

Student Organization Review Board:

Gigi Wagner ’27 Ella McNelly ’28 Kelly Trinh ’27

