Categories:

Language as a weapon against humanity

Meghan Rentner, Senior Writer
September 19, 2025

“[U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] has received over 150,000 applications from patriotic Americans wanting to help arrest and remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. You too can help us remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members from our country,” (Homeland Security via X, 2025).

This is a real post I came across posted by the official X account of the government-run United States Department of Homeland Security. Yes, government-run

Patriotic Americans. Worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists and gang members. The language being used to describe the undocumented immigrant population in the United States all while painting the desire to get rid of these people as inherently patriotic is striking, but it is not unexpected.

This rhetoric has unfortunately translated into real-world action, gaining public attention first through ICE’s presence in Los Angeles and now spreading to Chicago and other U.S. cities. The deliberate targeting of undocumented immigrants has posed a major threat to minorities, particularly those of Latin American descent, and this threat has only grown with the recent Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo ruling. With this decision, the Supreme Court has given ICE agents broader authority to stop, question or detain individuals based on factors such as language, appearance or location that might be associated with being undocumented. But what does this actually mean in practice? Does it mean that if you are “caught” speaking Spanish on the streets of Chicago, ICE agents could legally detain you?

Story continues below advertisement

The ICE invasion of Chicago materialized in part due to the deaths of Katie Abraham and Chloe Polzin, two college students who were killed in a drunk-driving hit-and-run involving an undocumented immigrant back in Jan. 2025. Eight months later, “Operation Midway Blitz” was launched.

On X, the Department of Homeland Security announced this mission, stating that the “ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets,” (Homeland Security via X, 2025).

What I find to be interesting about these attempts to find and detain undocumented immigrants is that the statistics do not depict the narrative of rampant crime that is being pushed by the Trump administration. In a study performed by the Cato Institute about immigrant conviction rates for homicide and other crimes, the rate of homicide conviction was highest among native-born Americans, and was followed by illegal immigrants and legal immigrants respectively. Using President Trump’s logic, he should replace the term “patriotic Americans” with “murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists and gang members” when describing native-born Americans.

The hateful rhetoric being spread by the Trump administration is not based on data or information— it is based on bigotry and tactical attempts to culturally homogenize the United States, a place that is known as the world’s melting pot. He uses language to convince the population of a narrative that is objectively untrue, and he has repeated it so many times that a greater part of the nation is beginning to believe in the urgency of this non-problem.

The undocumented immigrants of Los Angeles are not the problem, and neither are the undocumented immigrants of Chicago. Instead, the problem is sitting in a white house in Washington, D.C., inciting violence on large populations through bigoted posts on X and Truth Social. And unfortunately, people are buying it.

