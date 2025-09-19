This article contains references to real world instances of violence.

Last Wednesday, in the afternoon of Sept. 10, people saw an all too familiar sight. People saw evil. This rattled many Americans. It evoked in us a visceral disgust and, if you’ve seen the video, shock and horror. This is, of course, natural. I think we are born with a moral law written on our hearts that often makes us physically ill to witness genuine evil. We feel this way because it is truly wrong. It is wrong to violate the sanctity of life and to do so in that way. But the assassination of Charlie Kirk is actually the middle of the story.

We must recognize in this country that we live in a nihilistic time. We have seen it, just in the past few months, in the attempted assassination of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pa., last year. We saw it when Luigi Mangione allegedly gunned down a healthcare CEO and was then celebrated as a folk hero and sex symbol. We saw it when Austin Metcalf was stabbed in the heart at a high school track meet. We saw it just the other week when Iryna Zarutska had her throat slit on the Charlotte light rail, and half a dozen passengers did not so much as lift a finger as she bled out in front of them. We see it in Gaza, and have for years, when innocent children are shot in the head for trying to get food and sitting congressmen celebrate. The weight of the suffering has become too much to bear. The weight of the cruelty, of the inhumanity, of the evil of it all, is dissolving our society. If anything can come out of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, that is not, God willing, any more political violence, I hope it is a new consensus.

Russian author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wrote, “The line between good and evil passes not between political parties, but right through every human heart.” This new consensus is not partisan. It is not even ideological. A person does not murder children at a Catholic Mass because of opposing notions of gender. A person does not slaughter a young woman on a train because of the color of his skin. A person does not gun down Charlie Kirk because they voted for Kamala Harris. The people who do this are lost. They are lost to us and to the American way of life. The people who do these things and the people who celebrate these things forfeit their claim to participate in a civilized society. What remains posed to us is a simple question. Are you in favor of a society with meaning? A society in which life is sacred? Where an individual’s right to life, dignity and disagreement is respected? Or would you like to live in a culture of assassination, of nihilistic violence of warring tribes of cowards, savages and pagans, in which the most brutal warlord wins?

Story continues below advertisement

Americans who possess even the most remote reverence for human life must fortify this new consensus. Americans, people of decency, humanity and charity, regardless of politics and ideology, must rally around this consensus, against those who would kill us. Make no mistake, the people selling T-shirts of Charlie Kirk with a bullet wound cannot be debated with. The man who jumped the fence and began stealing hats minutes after Kirk was shot does not hold anything you value as sacred. The man who instinctively stood up and cheered, not a moment after the shot rang out, does not concern himself with your well-being. All the cutesy language, the sarcasm and the irony of the social media posts following the assassination, all of it is dripping with unmitigated contempt and visceral hatred for you. Whether you belong to the left or the right, that contempt is for you and for all those who do not cheer for murder. Those who do cannot be allowed to rule this nation. That is the task set before our generation. Joy in the face of the murder of others, the endorsement and celebration of political violence and the tolerance of abject nihilistic savagery must be universally condemned and wholly expelled from our society with extreme prejudice. This must be our new consensus.

(Visited 39 times, 1 visits today)