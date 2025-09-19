The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Family Weekend event lineup offers something for every ménage
September 19, 2025
September 19, 2025
The good times flow at Bison tailgating
September 19, 2025
John Westford to perform at Campus Theatre
September 19, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
September 19, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
September 12, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/02/2025)
September 5, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Football picks up second straight win in home opener
September 19, 2025
Women’s Golf picks up victory at Battle at the Creek
September 19, 2025
Women’s Tennis dominates in fall season opener
September 19, 2025
Men’s Soccer picks up win in Patriot League opener
September 19, 2025
Bison of the Week: Sam Milligan ’27
September 19, 2025
Bison of the Week: Katherine Vice ’27
September 12, 2025
Bison of the week: Shaelan McNally ’28
September 5, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles’ coveted “tush push” now under intense scrutiny
September 19, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Daniel Jones revives NFL career with new franchise
September 12, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Florida State opens season with monster upset over No. 8 Alabama
September 5, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Class Participation: helpful or harmful?
September 19, 2025
The problem with how we talk about identity
September 19, 2025
Language as a weapon against humanity
September 19, 2025
September 19, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
April 29, 2022
November 5, 2020
September 19, 2025
My experience with the hijab
September 19, 2025
A reflection on “Songs of Solidarity” 
September 19, 2025
September 19, 2025
September 19, 2025
Photo courtesy of Laurel Utterback
From Bucknell to the Courtroom: Laurel Utterback ’24 on Her Path to Law School
September 19, 2025
September 12, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Elliott Centeno
How the Bucknell Community College Scholars Program helped one student rewrite his story
September 12, 2025
April 11, 2025
April 11, 2025
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Lindsay Beier, Editor-in-Chief
September 19, 2025
Family weekend starts today, Friday, Sept. 19, and will run through Sunday, Sept. 21. An annual tradition for many years, family weekend 2025 will offer a range of activities, from sporting events to sit-down dinners— something for every family! 

Friday

Admissions tours with different academic focuses will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. A Jum’ah prayer will be held in the Muslim Community Space at the South Campus Apartments at 2:10 p.m. 

Several family weekend events will kick off at 4 p.m. this afternoon. Our field hockey team has a home game against Colgate on Graham Field. The Botany Building will host a healthcare worker mock interview to give pre-health students an opportunity to rehearse their skills. Bucknell’s newest academic centers will get a spotlight as families are able to tour the  Perricelli-Gegnas Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation and the Dominguez Center for Data Science in Taylor Hall, which acts as a center for student innovation and data science learning. 

Immediately afterwards, at 5 p.m., families who pre-registered for the Harvest Dinner will be able to take their seats and enjoy a buffet on Soijka Lawn. The Freeman College of Management will host their Etiquette Dinner at the MacDonald Commons at the same time, also requiring an RSVP. 

Those who did not register for either event can attend Shabbat at the Berelson Center for Jewish Life at 5:30 p.m., or mosey on over to The Banty Rooster (formerly Ard’s Farm) for wine tasting in the corn maze at the same time. 

At 7 p.m., “Finding Nemo” will be presented on the Malesardi Quad, with free soda, popcorn and candy available for everyone in attendance. Though the movie itself will start at 8 p.m., music and lawn games—as well as vying for lawn seating—will begin at 7 p.m. Also at 7 p.m. is the Women’s Volleyball game versus Lehigh in the Davis gym. The final event on Friday is the First Year Showcase (“Almost, Maine”) at 7:30 p.m. in the Tustin Studio Theatre; tickets are available through the Bucknell Box Office. 

Saturday

Saturday’s events begin at 8:30 a.m. with “Parent 101” in the ELC second-floor forum, with an opening welcome from University President John Bravman. The event will contain a series of presentations by various members of Bucknell’s student support staff, walking attendees through everything from studying abroad to summer internships. More admissions tours will take place, starting at 9:45 a.m. At 10 a.m. Men’s Water Polo will face off against Salem in the Kinney Natatorium. 

On the Soijka Lawn at 10:30 a.m., Bingo Brunch will begin with the opening of the buffet; bingo itself will start at 11 a.m. Bucknell’s own Bison Girls dance squad will perform at noon. A secondary tent will be set up on the lawn for a Coffee Tasting Station hosted by the Bucknell Coffee Society & Interdisciplinary Coffee Program, open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Also at 10:30 a.m. is the Global Education Expo in the ELC 2nd-floor Walls Lounge, which will run until 12:30 p.m. and allow families to chat with Global Education advisors specific to students’ majors and get a feel for the study abroad options Bucknell has to offer across academic fields. 

Noon will see the kickoff of the Community International Festival (open from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.) in Hufnagle Park— see our Arts & Culture section for a review of last year’s Festival and a look towards this year’s. 

Tours of the Bucknell University Press will become available every half-hour starting at 1 p.m. on the second and third floors of Hildreth-Mirza. Though the Press is being closed on June 30, 2026, the offices will be open for families to view the nearly 3,000 unique titles the Press has published over its 57-year history. 

From 1 to 3 p.m. will be Christy’s A Cappella Concert in the Weis Center, featuring performances from all of Bucknell’s distinct a cappella groups. Tickets can be purchased through the Bucknell Box Office. The First Year Showcase will have a matinee performance at 2 p.m., again in the Tustin Studio Theatre, with tickets available through the Box Office. 

At 3 p.m., there will be a cornhole tournament on the football practice field (next to the football stadium). One member of each team, minimum, must be a Bucknell student, so this event is perfect for the whole family. 

Men’s Water Polo will have their second game of the weekend at 3:20 p.m. in the Kinney Natatorium. 

90 minutes before the football game kickoff—aka, 4:30 p.m.—the team of the Bison Kitchen will host a pregame event behind the Weis Center, serving up a variety of smoked meats and classic sides available for purchase with cash, credit or BUID. Also at 4:30 p.m., the Spirit Trail lining Dent Drive and Freas Lawn will officially start handing out their prizes, snacks, gifts and spirit gear. 

At 6 p.m., the football game against Lehigh will begin— students’ admission is free at the gate, but any accompanying family members must purchase a ticket. Over at the MacDonald Commons, LACOS will be hosting Feria Latina from 6-8 p.m., with traditional food and music. 

The Muslim Community Dinner will be held at their Fellowship House on St. George Street at 7 p.m. In the ELC second-floor forum at 7 p.m., “We Brake for Nobody,” Bucknell’s improv team, will be performing. Tickets can be purchased through the Box Office. There will be a final performance of the First Year Showcase at 7:30 p.m., still in Tustin. 

At 8:30 p.m. at Uptown in Swartz Hall, there will be a Reptile Show— a live special exhibit, presented by Student Activities, where the whole family will be able to interact with an array of cool creatures. 

Sunday

On Sunday, the events are largely concentrated to the morning. Men’s Water Polo will have yet another game, this time against Fordham, at 9 a.m. in the natatorium. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. (and ending at 11:30 a.m.), the Farewell Breakfast will be held at Soijka Lawn. Several different religious services will be held at Rooke Chapel throughout the day. 

