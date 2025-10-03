Putting the longing in belonging: Exploring homesickness

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert
October 3, 2025
Inaugural EC4 career event brings network of alumni, students together
October 3, 2025
Ailey II will present three modern dance works on Weis Center stage
October 3, 2025
Flu shot pop-ups and STI testing available again this semester
October 3, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
Breaking the Bubble (10/03/25)
October 3, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
Breaking the Bubble (09/26)
September 26, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
Breaking the Bubble (09/19)
September 19, 2025
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
Breaking the Bubble (09/12)
September 12, 2025
Football takes down St. Francis on Senior Night
Football takes down St. Francis on Senior Night
October 3, 2025
Women's Tennis competes at West Point Invitational
Women’s Tennis competes at West Point Invitational
October 3, 2025
Field Hockey mixes huge win with loss over weekend
Field Hockey mixes huge win with loss over weekend
October 3, 2025
Women’s Soccer road dual with Holy Cross ends in draw
October 3, 2025
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski '28
Bison of the Week: Reese Czajkowski ’28
October 3, 2025
Bison of the week: Sidney Shaffer '27
Bison of the week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 26, 2025
Bison of the Week: Sam Milligan ’27
September 19, 2025
Bison of the Week: Katherine Vice ’27
September 12, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
Beyond the Bison: Fernando Mendoza now Heisman frontrunner following blowout win for Indiana
September 26, 2025
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles' coveted "tush push" now under intense scrutiny
Beyond the Bison: Philadelphia Eagles’ coveted “tush push” now under intense scrutiny
September 19, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Daniel Jones revives NFL career with new franchise
September 12, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Florida State opens season with monster upset over No. 8 Alabama
September 5, 2025
End the 11:59 deadline
End the 11:59 deadline
October 3, 2025
Putting the longing in belonging: Exploring homesickness
October 3, 2025
Are books inching towards extinction?
October 3, 2025
Is chivalry dead?
October 3, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Jane Goodall: Her achievements and lasting legacy
Jane Goodall: Her achievements and lasting legacy
October 3, 2025
All you have to do is look, and you will see.
All you have to do is look, and you will see.
October 3, 2025
Local author releases psychological thriller: “The Faces She Sees”
October 3, 2025
Selena said yes — but not to us
October 3, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Abby Hausner
Shooting hoops and building bonds with Bucknell Women’s Club Basketball
October 3, 2025
What’s with all the swatting? Updates and safety advice from Chief Morgan
What’s with all the swatting? Updates and safety advice from Chief Morgan
October 3, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Lauren Strunk
Meet Bucknell’s new associate dean of health and wellness, Lauren Strunk
September 26, 2025
Christy’s A Cappella Concert brings Bucknell’s voices together
Christy’s A Cappella Concert brings Bucknell’s voices together
September 26, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Putting the longing in belonging: Exploring homesickness

Hassan Sheikh, Contributing Writer
October 3, 2025

I recently went home last weekend, and being back in Manhattan for the first time since July put a lot of things in perspective. It was my birthday weekend, but I was not feeling any eagerness to return. I hadn’t felt homesick. I distracted myself Monday through Friday to avoid having to confront or ponder about how comfortable I was feeling, until I finally felt truly comfortable for the first time on Sunday. I went to the city and met up with one of my best friends. We shopped for and tried on clothes and jewelry neither of us intended on buying (I might go back for that Canali suit), bought a stuffed hippo, pretended to be in the market for a BMW that cost more than a house down payment, bought sushi that I was dying to try, sat and talked for almost 3 hours in Madison Square Park, did homework together and then I went home. When I put my bags down in my dorm, the discomfort finally struck.

I thought I would never feel homesick, that it was physically impossible for me to feel the awkward out-of-placeness I was told I would feel. I dragged out what was 2 hours of work so I could be focused on deliverables rather than my own feelings. After thinking and actually processing it, I found that the best way to handle it is to express those feelings through a positive outlet.

I’m sure I am not alone in how I feel, especially considering so many of my fellow Bucknellians are international students or come from states much more than a 3 hour drive away. My form of expression is through lending a helping hand and offering support and advice to them.

My first piece of advice is connecting with foods or experiences that remind you of home, or make you feel like you are there at that exact moment. When I felt uncomfortable, I played music that reminded me of the fun I had on Sunday and many times before, one song being “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon, which immediately put me back on 5th Avenue. When I felt hungry, I went and bought sushi similar to the rolls I bought at Ten Ichi Mart in Flatiron. You can feel like you’re there, even if only for a song or for a short meal. Immersing yourself in what you’re eating or listening to can take you out of your surroundings for just a moment and allow you to properly process what you’re feeling so you don’t spiral into an endless loop of “take me home” while you dissociate from reality.

My second tip is to always have some sort of keepsake to hold when you feel homesick. Something that reminds you of the fun you had, the places you went and the people you met. For me, it’s one of my watches. Whenever I check the time I can visualize where I was at 9:40 p.m three days ago, how my watch hands glowed, how the ice blue dial looked silver under the lights and how great the boba from K-Town was. Likewise, you can find something of yours, even something as small as a coin, to keep you connected to and in remembrance of the place you long for so deeply.

My third and final tip is to find someone who is homesick too, and take care of yourself. Keep them around and share your experiences with each other so that it isn’t bottled up inside. Work out, eat healthy and sleep on time so that you can keep yourself running at 100% and aren’t constantly thinking about home. And when you do think about home, acknowledge the feelings, document them in a journal if you will but make sure you feel them properly. 15 minutes of pure feeling is much better than 15 hours of repressing and letting the feelings bleed into your overall mood.

I’d kill to be back at Swatch on 5th Avenue looking at the Omega Moonswatches with my friend while being disappointed in the fact that the one I want costs $400, eating ice cream from Venchi at Columbus Circle and having fun mindlessly walking about; but the reality is that right now I just can’t do that. I can 10 days from now, but right now I can’t. What keeps me going is the fact that eventually I will, and knowing that I’ve got friends, family, sights and smells to return to is a more than worthy motivation to ensure I work my hardest now so that I can fully enjoy my time back when I return.

