Putting the longing in belonging: Exploring homesickness

I recently went home last weekend, and being back in Manhattan for the first time since July put a lot of things in perspective. It was my birthday weekend, but I was not feeling any eagerness to return. I hadn’t felt homesick. I distracted myself Monday through Friday to avoid having to confront or ponder about how comfortable I was feeling, until I finally felt truly comfortable for the first time on Sunday. I went to the city and met up with one of my best friends. We shopped for and tried on clothes and jewelry neither of us intended on buying (I might go back for that Canali suit), bought a stuffed hippo, pretended to be in the market for a BMW that cost more than a house down payment, bought sushi that I was dying to try, sat and talked for almost 3 hours in Madison Square Park, did homework together and then I went home. When I put my bags down in my dorm, the discomfort finally struck.

I thought I would never feel homesick, that it was physically impossible for me to feel the awkward out-of-placeness I was told I would feel. I dragged out what was 2 hours of work so I could be focused on deliverables rather than my own feelings. After thinking and actually processing it, I found that the best way to handle it is to express those feelings through a positive outlet.

I’m sure I am not alone in how I feel, especially considering so many of my fellow Bucknellians are international students or come from states much more than a 3 hour drive away. My form of expression is through lending a helping hand and offering support and advice to them.

My first piece of advice is connecting with foods or experiences that remind you of home, or make you feel like you are there at that exact moment. When I felt uncomfortable, I played music that reminded me of the fun I had on Sunday and many times before, one song being “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon, which immediately put me back on 5th Avenue. When I felt hungry, I went and bought sushi similar to the rolls I bought at Ten Ichi Mart in Flatiron. You can feel like you’re there, even if only for a song or for a short meal. Immersing yourself in what you’re eating or listening to can take you out of your surroundings for just a moment and allow you to properly process what you’re feeling so you don’t spiral into an endless loop of “take me home” while you dissociate from reality.

My second tip is to always have some sort of keepsake to hold when you feel homesick. Something that reminds you of the fun you had, the places you went and the people you met. For me, it’s one of my watches. Whenever I check the time I can visualize where I was at 9:40 p.m three days ago, how my watch hands glowed, how the ice blue dial looked silver under the lights and how great the boba from K-Town was. Likewise, you can find something of yours, even something as small as a coin, to keep you connected to and in remembrance of the place you long for so deeply.

My third and final tip is to find someone who is homesick too, and take care of yourself. Keep them around and share your experiences with each other so that it isn’t bottled up inside. Work out, eat healthy and sleep on time so that you can keep yourself running at 100% and aren’t constantly thinking about home. And when you do think about home, acknowledge the feelings, document them in a journal if you will but make sure you feel them properly. 15 minutes of pure feeling is much better than 15 hours of repressing and letting the feelings bleed into your overall mood.

I’d kill to be back at Swatch on 5th Avenue looking at the Omega Moonswatches with my friend while being disappointed in the fact that the one I want costs $400, eating ice cream from Venchi at Columbus Circle and having fun mindlessly walking about; but the reality is that right now I just can’t do that. I can 10 days from now, but right now I can’t. What keeps me going is the fact that eventually I will, and knowing that I’ve got friends, family, sights and smells to return to is a more than worthy motivation to ensure I work my hardest now so that I can fully enjoy my time back when I return.

