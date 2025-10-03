A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to headline Bucknell fall concert

This semester’s fall concert artist will be A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, chosen by majority vote of the Bucknell student body. Cassidy Wong ’26, vice president of the concert committee, and Christian Wall ’26, its president, are “really excited about this artist,” as they feel “they are very popular and liked by the majority of Bucknell students.” They, along with the rest of the concert committee, are confident that “it will be a really fun and great experience!”

The process of choosing the fall concert artist began with the concert committee executive board, who compiled an initial list of options. Following that, they discussed the choices with their advisor, Brent Papson, and once they had a “solid list” of performers put together, “sent out a poll to all Bucknell students.” Ultimately, they finalized the artist choice “based on who had the most […] votes.”

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, sometimes known simply as “A Boogie,” is a rapper whose debut album, “The Bigger Artist,” was released in 2017 to commercial praise and Billboard-charting success. He has since released four more studio albums, with his fourth peaking at number six on the “Billboard 200” in 2022. His most popular hits include “Drowning,” from his first album, “Look Back At It” from his second album “Hoodie SZN” in 2018 and “Numbers” from his third album “Artist 2.0” in February of 2020. His fifth album, though uncharted and less commercially successful, continued his streak of receiving significant praise for his artistic endeavors.

Tickets for the concert will be free for Bucknell students, and will be able to be reserved through the QR codes that will be “posted around campus” and on the concert committee’s social media. Students will also need their BUID for entry at the doors. Non-Bucknellians are welcome to attend; for any non-Bucknellian, tickets will cost $25 each.

Story continues below advertisement

On a personal level, both Wong and Wall report that A Boogie Wit da Hoodie was their “first choice,” so they are “grateful that he is coming to perform here at Bucknell.” They consider themselves avid listeners and are “super excited” to see him live, as well as for “his energy” and hearing “all of his popular songs”— the performance of which they are expecting will “get the Bucknell students” in attendance pretty hyped to “enjoy the concert.” The whole concert committee hopes that Bucknell students are “really excited for this artist,” and to “show up to the concert!”

The concert itself will be on October 25 in the Sojka Pavillion, with doors opening at 7 p.m. It will also feature Bucknell’s Winter Sports teams, and have a 3-point contest (complete with grand prize) before A Boogie takes the stage.

(Visited 30 times, 6 visits today)