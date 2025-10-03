Inaugural EC4 career event brings network of alumni, students together

On Thursday, Sept. 25, the College of Engineering hosted the first Engineering and Computing Career Connections Conference, the acronym for which was EC4. Aiming to have an event that acts as an on-campus “career day” for engineering majors at Bucknell, the idea for the conference came to Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering Michael Malusis “about two years ago,” when he was chairing the department. From the start, there was a need to “excuse students from classes on the day of the fair,” in order to allow for dedicated time to “make room for [the] experience,” which was a “sacrifice” that faculty “seemed willing to make.” Malusis and his department were also interested in a sort of collaboration with the existing Business, Consulting and STEM Career Fair that has become an annual on-campus event, to optimize students’ opportunities and eliminate difficulties many had been having with actually attending the fair because of class conflict. Dean Putman, of the College of Engineering, “got excited about” this plan, and the project got started officially with an end goal of creating an “inclusive experience” for all engineering students.

This year’s EC4 was, of course, the inaugural event, but Malusis is “hopeful that [it] will become an annual tradition.” Initial feedback they’ve received has been “very positive,” having solicited about 250 responses through an online survey that is still open to “students, faculty, staff and industry participants.” Once the window closes, they plan to “review [the] information carefully” before making a “decision about next year”— for this first run, Malusis acknowledges there may have been “a bit of uncertainty” about EC4 and “how it would go,” but now that they’ve experienced it, he anticipates that “folks will be even more excited about the next one.” He has “no doubt” that their second annual event will be “even better.”

Planning for this year’s conference began “about a year ago.” From “idea to reality,” beginning to end, “a lot had to happen.” Malusis thanks the faculty of the engineering department for their role: “We knew that the event would not be feasible without buy-in and active support from the faculty.” By that same token, EC4 made an impactful mark on the students who attended because of the collaboration with the Center for Career Advancement (CCA), professionals that contributed their time and the participation of the Bucknell Engineering Alumni Association and members of the Engineering Student Board. Once a target date with the CCA was determined, a “fleshed out” agenda was created and “with help from faculty across the College,” invitees to attend or present at the conference were contacted. By the end of May, they’d received “commitments from about 50 alumni,” including keynote speaker Michelle Lesh ’00. Several sponsors, “internal and external,” contributed financial support, including “Keller, James G. Davis Construction, Technuition, Balzer and Associates, The Kern Entrepreneurial Engineering Network, the Bucknell Engineering Alumni Association, and President Bravman.” The summer allowed time for the “formal agenda” to be ironed out, the “conference website” to be prepared, the “logistical details” to be finalized and the student-focused promotion of the event to begin.

Students played a role in the planning, with “members of the Engineering Student Board” contributing “opinions and feedback about the conference agenda, panel topics and ways to encourage and incentivize student participation in the conference.” Students also “helped create and distribute flyers, assisted with a promotional video and organized the name badges,” and during the event itself, “a few students also volunteered at the registration desk.”

Malusis led “the planning, organization and implementation of the conference.” It was, in his words, a “massive undertaking with lots of moving parts,” he had “so much help from faculty and staff,” and feels “fortunate to have such a talented and committed team of folks in the Dean’s Office” who are “a joy to work with.” He “cannot thank them enough for investing their time and talent in this project.”

Overall, Malusis is most proud of “how the Bucknell community came together to make the inaugural event so successful.” From around the country, “more than 60 Bucknell alumni and friends traveled to campus, at their own expense, to engage with our students,” and “more than 50 Bucknell faculty and staff volunteered their time during the event in a variety of different roles” alongside “tremendous collaboration from folks in Events Management, Facilities, Information Technology, University Advancement, the Center for Career Advancement, Publications, Print & Mail and Catering.” EC4 was, truly, a team effort.

Michelle Lesh, an aluma of the class of 2000 and recent founder of Prescient Horizon Consulting B.V., came back to campus to deliver the keynote address at EC4. It’s “always a walk back in time,” she reflects, as “so much has changed, but much has stayed the same.” Even with the changes that Bucknell has seen over the past 25 years, “walking around campus felt familiar.” Her favorite part of the conference was “engaging with students,” as she found everyone she spoke with to be “engaged, curious and thoughtful about the future.” During her speech, she shared “an overview of her career” and the “most defining moments and hardest choices” she’s had to make since graduating.

“Careers are not straight lines,” Lesh explains. “Often, where you end up is not where you planned,” but it’s important to know “when to say yes to opportunities, when to say no and how to be resilient when you get told no.” Lesh herself had to “trust [her] instincts” in her own career, even when she had others telling her to make a different choice. “No one has their perfect path defined,” and almost every alumni at EC4 “had a story to share” about a “career pivot”— pivots that often worked out in “funny” ways, “almost all of [which] came from using their network,” or “being in the right place at the right time, with the right questions.”

Overall, “it was great to share that navigating hard choices is a universal theme,” Lesh says. “No matter your age or experience, they never get easier,” but having “clarity, courage and curiosity” will get you through.

For the future of EC4, Lesh is excited. “I would come back to EC4 again. I found it to be a very beneficial day for myself,” she says, “especially hearing from students about their challenges, and concerns about their careers.” When she’s looking to “hire or share students” with her network, “understanding those concerns lets us as alumni be more supportive, and gives us insights on what to share when we talk to students.”

Hazel Wartchow ’27 enjoyed Lesh’s talk as well as those from the panelists at the event, who described their “career journeys.” She especially liked “the interdisciplinary panel,” though she wishes that all of the panel times had been more staggered so she could “attend multiple panels for multiple majors,” not just her own. That being said, Wartchow came away with “the takeaway that you should evaluate every opportunity you are given, even if it doesn’t align exactly with your ‘dream job,’ since you can still learn a lot of incredibly valuable skills.”

Kalena Gatesman ’27 liked speaking with alumni, and “in the future,” would appreciate “more time to engage with them!” As it stands, her “favorite part” was “the mechanical engineering panel,” and is grateful to know that “where you expect to be” may be “very different from what happens,” but “your career path is never certain,” and if you utilize your network and your skills, it will work out!

Malusis, reflecting on EC4 and similar career events, considers them “opportunities for students to learn about the real world of engineering from those doing the work each and every day”— “transformative” opportunities, ones that will help students to “hit the ground running when they transition from student to professional.” In the inaugural EC4, they saw “strong participation” from students, but Malusis “know[s] we can do even better,” and wants to see “all Bucknell engineers” at the next iteration!

