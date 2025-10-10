The power of a second language

Here at Bucknell, we place a significant emphasis on learning a second language. As a student in the School of Arts and Sciences, I am aware that we have a one-semester language requirement. When I came to Bucknell, I started my language studies in Italian. As a junior, I have declared a major in Italian Studies. I have seen firsthand how learning a second language can help you in several aspects of your life. Learning a second language enhances your mental capacity, broadens your understanding of a different culture and expands your capabilities when entering the workforce.

Learning a second language has immense benefits for your cognitive skills. Learning another language helps boost your memory and widen your vocabulary skills. Therefore, becoming proficient in another language will, in turn, help to further develop your first language by increasing your vocabulary. Studying a second language makes you more aware of your grammar and sentence structure, which makes you a stronger speaker in your native language. Furthermore, people who learn second languages have also been proven to delay mental decline and help to prevent diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Speaking a second language offers numerous cultural benefits. Firstly, it helps you when you travel. When you visit another country and can communicate and interact with the locals in their native language, it makes the experience more immersive and enjoyable. You will be able to enjoy a country in its original state and see and understand how locals see things. For example, being able to read a blurb in a museum in the language it was intended to be read in. Additionally, it enhances your cultural competence. By learning a second language, you, in turn, learn a second culture. You gain insights into what it is like to be in that culture by immersing yourself in materials in that language, such as shows, music and books. It can make you become a more understanding and empathetic individual.

Being bilingual can significantly benefit your career endeavors. Having a second language on your resume is a significant green flag for employers. It adds considerable value to your resume. It opens doors to a whole host of new jobs in industries you may not have even thought of. Additionally, it can lead to initial higher pay as you are seen as a valuable asset. If you are interested in seeing the world and traveling through your work, knowing a second language will be a huge bonus, allowing you to be in a field that accommodates this.

Why limit yourself to speaking only one language when being bilingual offers numerous benefits? It’s also incredibly fun! As Bucknellians, we are extremely fortunate to have such a diverse range of languages to choose from for study. We need to embrace what we are given. I highly recommend that everyone consider learning a second language.

