October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
February 24, 2023
October 10, 2025
October 3, 2025
September 26, 2025
September 19, 2025
October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
October 3, 2025
September 26, 2025
September 19, 2025
October 10, 2025
September 26, 2025
September 19, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
September 12, 2025
October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
July 14, 2022
April 29, 2022
November 5, 2020
October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
October 10, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Abby Hausner
October 3, 2025
April 11, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
December 6, 2024
The power of a second language

Alexandra Balsamo, Senior Writer
October 10, 2025

Here at Bucknell, we place a significant emphasis on learning a second language. As a student in the School of Arts and Sciences, I am aware that we have a one-semester language requirement. When I came to Bucknell, I started my language studies in Italian. As a junior, I have declared a major in Italian Studies. I have seen firsthand how learning a second language can help you in several aspects of your life. Learning a second language enhances your mental capacity, broadens your understanding of a different culture and expands your capabilities when entering the workforce. 

Learning a second language has immense benefits for your cognitive skills. Learning another language helps boost your memory and widen your vocabulary skills. Therefore, becoming proficient in another language will, in turn, help to further develop your first language by increasing your vocabulary. Studying a second language makes you more aware of your grammar and sentence structure, which makes you a stronger speaker in your native language. Furthermore, people who learn second languages have also been proven to delay mental decline and help to prevent diseases such as Alzheimer’s. 

Speaking a second language offers numerous cultural benefits. Firstly, it helps you when you travel. When you visit another country and can communicate and interact with the locals in their native language, it makes the experience more immersive and enjoyable. You will be able to enjoy a country in its original state and see and understand how locals see things. For example, being able to read a blurb in a museum in the language it was intended to be read in. Additionally, it enhances your cultural competence. By learning a second language, you, in turn, learn a second culture. You gain insights into what it is like to be in that culture by immersing yourself in materials in that language, such as shows, music and books. It can make you become a more understanding and empathetic individual. 

Being bilingual can significantly benefit your career endeavors. Having a second language on your resume is a significant green flag for employers. It adds considerable value to your resume. It opens doors to a whole host of new jobs in industries you may not have even thought of. Additionally, it can lead to initial higher pay as you are seen as a valuable asset. If you are interested in seeing the world and traveling through your work, knowing a second language will be a huge bonus, allowing you to be in a field that accommodates this. 

Why limit yourself to speaking only one language when being bilingual offers numerous benefits? It’s also incredibly fun! As Bucknellians, we are extremely fortunate to have such a diverse range of languages to choose from for study. We need to embrace what we are given. I highly recommend that everyone consider learning a second language.

