Bucknell celebrates a week of spooky fun leading up to Halloween

Courtesy of Emily Payne, Bucknell University
Professor launches project to promote scientific understanding of addictions
October 30, 2025
October 30, 2025
October 30, 2025
Bucknell Theatre brings Jane Austen’s classic to life
October 30, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
October 30, 2025
October 23, 2025
October 9, 2025
October 2, 2025
October 30, 2025
Field Hockey wins on senior day
October 30, 2025
Women’s Tennis competes at ITA Conference Masters
October 30, 2025
Swimming and Diving find nine event wins at fall invitational
October 30, 2025
October 30, 2025
October 23, 2025
October 9, 2025
October 2, 2025
October 30, 2025
October 23, 2025
October 9, 2025
September 25, 2025
Fall fashion: No more pajama pants!
October 30, 2025
Mindfulness meditation: A class overview
October 30, 2025
The things we learn about each other
October 30, 2025
Seasonal depression is made up and a Netflix marketing tactic
October 30, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 24, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
April 29, 2022
November 5, 2020
October 30, 2025
“IT: Welcome to Derry” pilot: Pennywise returns in this gruesome prequel
October 30, 2025
Do you want to play a game? Visiting the “Scream” franchise one movie at a time!
October 30, 2025
Diwali at Bucknell: A celebration of light, love, and home
October 30, 2025
October 30, 2025
October 30, 2025
October 23, 2025
October 9, 2025
April 10, 2025
April 10, 2025
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
October 30, 2025
Happy Halloween, Bucknellians! From ghost painting to costumed dodgeball, students have been celebrating all week long with a series of creative, community-centered events. Hosted by Seventh Street Studio & Makerspace, Uptown and Bison Rec, the lineup has offered plenty of opportunities for students to get into the Halloween spirit before the big night arrives.

The festivities kicked off last Friday with the Monster Making Studio at Seventh Street Studio, where attendees were invited to turn their haunted ideas into reality using piles of fur, fabric, buttons and googly eyes. The studio buzzed with energy as students sewed, glued and stuffed their own unique creatures as a lighthearted start to a week full of Halloween fun.

On Saturday, Seventh Street transformed once again for the Autumn Bisqueware Painting Night, where attendees painted seasonal pottery pieces. Tables were filled with candy bowls, potion bottles and miniature ghosts for students to decorate with bright paints and intricate designs. More generally, autumnal bisqueware included pumpkin-shaped mugs and jars. The event combined creativity with a cozy fall atmosphere, giving students a chance to unwind while painting festive decorations to take home once the decorated pottery has been fired.

The fun continued on Tuesday, Oct. 28, when the Late Night Dodgeball Tournament took over Gerhard Fieldhouse. Teams of five faced off for prizes, including DoorDash and Amazon gift cards, while spectators cheered them on with cups of hot apple cider. Players showed off not only their athletic skills but also their creativity, donning themed costumes for a chance at the “Best Costume” prize.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Uptown hosted Monsters and Mirrorballs, a Halloween-themed “Dancing With the Stars” watch party. Students gathered to enjoy candy and treats while watching the live broadcast, scoring each dance and debating who delivered the best spooky performance. 

While much of the week’s excitement has already wrapped up, the celebration isn’t over yet. Forgot to buy a Halloween costume? Don’t worry– tonight, Oct. 31, Seventh Street Studio will host its Mask Making Workshop from 5 to 9 p.m. A variety of materials, such as feathers, fur, gems and paint, will be available for students to design one-of-a-kind masks. It’s the perfect event for anyone looking to add a last-minute touch to their costume or simply get creative before heading out for the evening. General studio materials will also still be available for student use; take advantage to top off the final touches on your outfit!

Later tonight, students and community members alike can enjoy Trick-or-Treating in downtown Lewisburg from 6 to 8 p.m. Off-campus residents are encouraged to participate by handing out candy to children who might stop by their doors!

To close out the week, Uptown will host Frights and Delights tonight, Oct. 31, from 8 to 11 p.m. The event will feature a Halloween movie double feature, along with canvas painting, light-up wooden decor and more. Guests can also enjoy themed treats, including a Halloween popcorn bar, dirt cups and mocktails.

As Bucknellians wrap up a week filled with laughter, art and a touch of fright, the campus community heads into Halloween ready to celebrate with masks on, candy in hand and spirits high.

Hayley Leopold
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor