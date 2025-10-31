Bucknell celebrates a week of spooky fun leading up to Halloween

Happy Halloween, Bucknellians! From ghost painting to costumed dodgeball, students have been celebrating all week long with a series of creative, community-centered events. Hosted by Seventh Street Studio & Makerspace, Uptown and Bison Rec, the lineup has offered plenty of opportunities for students to get into the Halloween spirit before the big night arrives.

The festivities kicked off last Friday with the Monster Making Studio at Seventh Street Studio, where attendees were invited to turn their haunted ideas into reality using piles of fur, fabric, buttons and googly eyes. The studio buzzed with energy as students sewed, glued and stuffed their own unique creatures as a lighthearted start to a week full of Halloween fun.

On Saturday, Seventh Street transformed once again for the Autumn Bisqueware Painting Night, where attendees painted seasonal pottery pieces. Tables were filled with candy bowls, potion bottles and miniature ghosts for students to decorate with bright paints and intricate designs. More generally, autumnal bisqueware included pumpkin-shaped mugs and jars. The event combined creativity with a cozy fall atmosphere, giving students a chance to unwind while painting festive decorations to take home once the decorated pottery has been fired.

The fun continued on Tuesday, Oct. 28, when the Late Night Dodgeball Tournament took over Gerhard Fieldhouse. Teams of five faced off for prizes, including DoorDash and Amazon gift cards, while spectators cheered them on with cups of hot apple cider. Players showed off not only their athletic skills but also their creativity, donning themed costumes for a chance at the “Best Costume” prize.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Uptown hosted Monsters and Mirrorballs, a Halloween-themed “Dancing With the Stars” watch party. Students gathered to enjoy candy and treats while watching the live broadcast, scoring each dance and debating who delivered the best spooky performance.

While much of the week’s excitement has already wrapped up, the celebration isn’t over yet. Forgot to buy a Halloween costume? Don’t worry– tonight, Oct. 31, Seventh Street Studio will host its Mask Making Workshop from 5 to 9 p.m. A variety of materials, such as feathers, fur, gems and paint, will be available for students to design one-of-a-kind masks. It’s the perfect event for anyone looking to add a last-minute touch to their costume or simply get creative before heading out for the evening. General studio materials will also still be available for student use; take advantage to top off the final touches on your outfit!

Later tonight, students and community members alike can enjoy Trick-or-Treating in downtown Lewisburg from 6 to 8 p.m. Off-campus residents are encouraged to participate by handing out candy to children who might stop by their doors!

To close out the week, Uptown will host Frights and Delights tonight, Oct. 31, from 8 to 11 p.m. The event will feature a Halloween movie double feature, along with canvas painting, light-up wooden decor and more. Guests can also enjoy themed treats, including a Halloween popcorn bar, dirt cups and mocktails.

As Bucknellians wrap up a week filled with laughter, art and a touch of fright, the campus community heads into Halloween ready to celebrate with masks on, candy in hand and spirits high.

