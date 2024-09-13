The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Award-winning novelist Colson Whitehead speaks at Weis Center
September 13, 2024
Marc Campos/ Occidental College
Provost Sternberg expresses passion for the Bucknell community
September 13, 2024
Bucknell and Lewisburg Downtown Partnership to host Inaugural Community International Festival
Bucknell and Lewisburg Downtown Partnership to host Inaugural Community International Festival
September 13, 2024
Bucknell abruptly cancels Presidential Fellowship
September 13, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
September 13, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/06/2024)
September 6, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Volleyball’s clean sweep weekend
September 13, 2024
Men’s and Women’s XC both take home top three placements at Lafayette Preview
September 13, 2024
Women’s Soccer defeats St. Joseph’s on the road
September 13, 2024
Football earns first win of season against VMI
September 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’25
September 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Evelyn Bliss ’27
September 6, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame in South Bend
September 13, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: U.S. Open title favorites fall in the early rounds
September 6, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
“Hey, can you let me in please?”: Why I am against Bucknell’s new card access policy
September 13, 2024
Navigating campus life: An international first year’s journey
September 13, 2024
From rankings to belonging: The evolution of a dream
September 13, 2024
Bang for your Buck(nell)
September 13, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The Rise of Chappell Roan
September 13, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
September 13, 2024
“Starry Night” or stars in the sky?
September 13, 2024
Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil: HBO’s disturbing tale of the captive primate industry
September 13, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Buongiorno to new perspectives: An Italian exchange experience
September 13, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Meet the Fall 2024 Editors!
September 6, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor / The Bucknellian
Exploring Lewisburg: Best spots on and off campus
September 6, 2024
Senior Reflection: Reid Fournier
May 10, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Bucknell abruptly cancels Presidential Fellowship

Michael Taromina, Senior Writer
September 13, 2024

For nearly 40 years, Bucknell University’s most prestigious academic award and merit scholarship has been the Presidential Fellowship. Awarded to a handful of “high-achieving, intellectually curious students” (taken from the bucknell.edu Presidential Fellowship webpage) in the incoming class each year, the program offers recipients a financial scholarship as well as built-in opportunities to expand research and intersectional team-building experience. Students working as Fellows are not limited to their college or major of choice when pursuing research—on the contrary, these individuals are encouraged to try out a new interest, completely unrelated to their other scholarly work. 

Towards the end of this past summer, the Presidential Fellowship program was abruptly eliminated from Bucknell’s scholarship program repertoire, leaving current Fellows and many faculty members shocked and disappointed. 

Existing Fellows’ initial reactions to the news have been varied, but all reflect a deep love for the program and the opportunities within it. Allison Varra ’27 has felt so encouraged by the interdisciplinary connections she’s been able to form. “We [as Fellows] have been prompted to explore disciplines that we might not be familiar with. Nowhere else have I seen so many engineering students excited about classics, or biology students able to pursue projects related to calligraphy.” By discontinuing a program “focused on the beauty of learning across scholarly subjects,” Varra is worried Bucknell will begin to lose that approach. “In a room of ‘PFellows,’ if you ask: ‘Who would be here without this scholarship?’ no one raises their hand.”

Skyler Le ’27 shares similar concerns. “When I got the news, I was stunned, confused and rattled: the very reason I joined Bucknell had been uprooted,” he recalls, thinking back on the experience of receiving a jarring email with very little detail from an equally bewildered faculty member. “Which parts of the [Presidential Fellows] program had been found deficient? The parts that I liked, or the parts that I loved?” 

Story continues below advertisement

Le is one of several mentors who dedicates additional weekly time to guiding the new first-year group of Fellows. “It’s bittersweet to see them each week for our common hour and be reminded that they’re the last PFellow first-years, ever. No one will follow in their footsteps, and they won’t have the opportunity to mentor younger Fellows, which is a valued experience for a lot of upperclassmen in this program.” 

Lauren Godfrey ’27, too, would not have chosen Bucknell without the Fellowship opportunity. “[The program] gave me an instant community, which Bucknell consistently preaches about, as well as motivation to keep my grades high.” Echoing the community-based sentiments expressed by most Fellows, Godfrey continues, “The Fellows have also exposed me to different people from each college that I wouldn’t have met without the program. As the highest academic merit scholarship, this gave applicants something to strive for. I know many applicants who were only applying because of the PFellow program, and are now reconsidering their applications to Bucknell entirely.” In fact, 96.4 percent of Fellows reported in an internal survey that the research opportunities attached to their Fellowship offers were a deciding factor in their choice to attend Bucknell. 

Alice Jackins’ ’25 primary anxiety about the program’s dissolution lies with future, real-world credibility concerns. “As it stands, Bucknell’s advertisement and representation of the Presidential Fellowship opportunity online and to incoming applicants is nonobvious, to say the least. This decision does us current students a disservice by diminishing the award we earned, and making it difficult to support our assertions of our accomplishments when applying for jobs or citing experience in the workplace.”

Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success Lisa Keegan and the Deans of each college are giving a group of Fellows the chance to “share [their] passion for the program” in a forum Jackins herself is “honored” to be facilitating.   

Faculty’s concerns are not going unheard, either. Roger Rothman, Samuel H. Kress Professor of Art History, is part of a group of faculty who have concerns. He speaks for himself, as a mentor of several Fellows, when he says, “Though it may turn out that the replacement programs are as effective as the PFellow Program, I am disappointed that a decision which impacts faculty was made without faculty input.”

(Visited 265 times, 78 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Award-winning novelist Colson Whitehead speaks at Weis Center
Marc Campos/ Occidental College
Provost Sternberg expresses passion for the Bucknell community
Bucknell and Lewisburg Downtown Partnership to host Inaugural Community International Festival
Bucknell and Lewisburg Downtown Partnership to host Inaugural Community International Festival
A hypnotic evening with Chris Jones
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
BSG brings free emergency contraception to campus
BSG brings free emergency contraception to campus
About the Contributor
Michael Taromina
Michael Taromina, Web Editor