BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
George M. Johnson speaks on diverse storytelling for Bucknell Forum
March 1, 2024
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Bucknell Student Government hears from acting co-presidents about changes to summer research and registration
March 1, 2024
Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (02/23/2024)
February 23, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Women’s Lacrosse triumphs in home opener against Robert Morris
March 1, 2024
Men’s Basketball takes down Army at home
March 1, 2024
Baseball finishes their weekend 3-1 against UMass
March 1, 2024
Swimming and Diving both place fourth at Patriot League Championships
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester United’s remarkable turnaround: Unbeaten run propels Red Devils up the table
February 23, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
To what extent are dorm checks ethical?
March 1, 2024
The next president: A demagogue or a relic?
March 1, 2024
Why you should consider being an OA
March 1, 2024
Dare to Dye?
March 1, 2024
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
God of Carnage: a review
March 1, 2024
Reflection on the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine coming to Bucknell
March 1, 2024
Come hither thou wayward prankster: Jackass 2
March 1, 2024
Be Honest: How are you really doing?
February 23, 2024
The Comfort Suites hotel: A unique Bucknell living space?
March 1, 2024
On campus and local volunteer opportunities for students
March 1, 2024
“Young, Gifted and Black”: Black Arts Fest 2024
February 23, 2024
Bucknell Admissions Office hosts spring Open House
February 23, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
March 1, 2024

March 1, 2024

March 1, 2024

Lyndon Beier, Investigative News Editor
March 1, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian

After hearing Bucknell student input about Parkhurst Dining, the current dining services provider on campus, administration has brought forward three finalists in their search to install a replacement: Aramark, Chartwells, and Harvest Table Culinary Group. Students and faculty alike will be given the opportunity to meet and vote on these dining service providers as each one will be delivering a presentation about their food and model in the ELC Terrace Room at noon on March 5th, 6th, and 7th, respectively. 

To give those who plan to attend those meetings a better idea of who they’re voting for, and incentivize those potential attendees who may still be on the fence, here is a deep dive into the mission statement professed by each company, as well as what their current customers have to say about their service. 

Aramark 

In its own website’s words, Aramark’s “services are vast”— they provide food services, facilities management, and uniform services to hundreds of companies worldwide. Aramark claims a “people-first approach” is at the “core” of all of their operations, and that a “passion for hospitality” underlies every action the corporation takes across all of their industry divisions, from education to business to prisons. 

To an extent, those words seem to be true: Aramark was one of, if not the, first to establish gluten-free food options at Major League Baseball parks. While introducing gluten-free options is commendable, Bucknell students have asked not just for more gluten-free options, but for more allergen-friendly options, especially ones that address the intersectionality of many common allergens, and account for multiple intolerances at a time. It’s unclear from Aramark’s online material whether that is something they can accommodate. 

Aramark is not best known for its allergen-friendly approaches, though. Most recently, it has gained notoriety in the media for its tendency to supply expired, rotten, infested, and otherwise inedible foods to the prisons it contracts with all across America. Immigration facilities in Europe with which Aramark holds contracts have reported similar issues, and Aramark’s facility management services in American schools have recently been terminated in multiple locations after reports of unsanitary operations persisted for months. Clearly, the services’ problems are not exclusive to the prison system, and could very well affect Bucknell’s campus. 

On top of the many food-quality-specific complaints, Aramark has a history of underpaying or withholding pay from workers, and firing those who report unsanitary working or food prep situations. Aramark as a company has managed to avoid receiving substantial blowback for allegations of employee sexual harassment and assault, and they have not taken official responsibility for reports of drug trafficking associated with their foodstuff’s transportation. 

Chartwells

The second option presented to Bucknell students and staff, Chartwells boasts of “the largest team of registered dieticians” in the nutrition industry, keeping “healthier students, healthier communities, and a healthier planet” at the forefront of their operations. A Culinary Vice President is employed full-time as a member of Chartwells’ executive staff, and has a job description that revolves around “reimagin[ing] the in-school dining experience” with “restaurant-inspired, nutritious foods.” On their website is an infographic detailing the company’s operations; Chartwells is partnered with 4,500 schools, has over 16,000 associates, and serves two million meals a day. Chartwells does carry a few reports of serving undercooked food to K-12 students but beyond that, they have few direct complaints. 

The company appears to have had three CEOs in as many years, but current CEO Amy Shaffer, appointed in December of 2022, has over twenty years of experience with supply chain management. Her goals for the company are focused on streamlining Chartwells’ day-to-day operations and service. 

That being said, Chartwells is owned and operated by the Compass Group, an England-based food services company that provides dining to, among other things, schools, universities, prison systems, and offshore oil systems. Shaffer, CEO, has held a position within the Compass Group for the last ten years of her career, not including her experience as Chartwells’ operative head.

Along with a lengthy UN scandal, a bacterial outbreak in the food of their Canadian prison clients, the alleged used of slave labor (which ended a contract with Louisiana State University in 2019), and being named “Britain’s Most Heartless Employer,” the Compass Group has in the past provided horse meat, without the knowledge of the consumer, to its clients.  

Harvest Table Culinary Group

Last but most certainly not least on the list is Harvest Table Culinary Group. Its website mentions allergen awareness and organic, healthy sourcing, and claims a focus on “fresh, local food,” “extraordinary culinary experiences,” and “personalized service.” According to their website, Harvest Table is committed to tailoring their services according to the needs of the specific school or university they’re contracting with; they employ yearly consumer surveys to stay up-to-date on their clients’ needs, preferences, and relevant feedback. 

As a dining service, regardless of location or contractor, Harvest Table’s published “promise” is to “share [its] culinary story with complete transparency,” “stay true to the way [it] serves [its] food,” and “grow roots in [the] community through food.” Establishing a connection with local farmers, chefs, and businesses is an explicit goal of Harvest Table, and one it claims to accomplish with every client. Repeatedly, Harvest Table’s website expresses a commitment to quality food and service— it even traces the sourcing of food products back to well-known organic commercial brands like Chobani and Applegate Farms. 

Harvest Table Culinary Group is owned and operated by Aramark. However, its website was recently refaced by WD Partners to no longer visibly display the connection. 

Students are greatly encouraged to attend and vote at the March tastings/presentations on the 5th, 6th, and 7th in the Terrace Room. Your vote matters! 

