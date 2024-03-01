Investigative News: Digging into the three dining services finalists

Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian

After hearing Bucknell student input about Parkhurst Dining, the current dining services provider on campus, administration has brought forward three finalists in their search to install a replacement: Aramark, Chartwells, and Harvest Table Culinary Group. Students and faculty alike will be given the opportunity to meet and vote on these dining service providers as each one will be delivering a presentation about their food and model in the ELC Terrace Room at noon on March 5th, 6th, and 7th, respectively.

To give those who plan to attend those meetings a better idea of who they’re voting for, and incentivize those potential attendees who may still be on the fence, here is a deep dive into the mission statement professed by each company, as well as what their current customers have to say about their service.

Aramark

In its own website’s words, Aramark’s “services are vast”— they provide food services, facilities management, and uniform services to hundreds of companies worldwide. Aramark claims a “people-first approach” is at the “core” of all of their operations, and that a “passion for hospitality” underlies every action the corporation takes across all of their industry divisions, from education to business to prisons.

To an extent, those words seem to be true: Aramark was one of, if not the, first to establish gluten-free food options at Major League Baseball parks. While introducing gluten-free options is commendable, Bucknell students have asked not just for more gluten-free options, but for more allergen-friendly options, especially ones that address the intersectionality of many common allergens, and account for multiple intolerances at a time. It’s unclear from Aramark’s online material whether that is something they can accommodate.

Aramark is not best known for its allergen-friendly approaches, though. Most recently, it has gained notoriety in the media for its tendency to supply expired, rotten, infested, and otherwise inedible foods to the prisons it contracts with all across America. Immigration facilities in Europe with which Aramark holds contracts have reported similar issues, and Aramark’s facility management services in American schools have recently been terminated in multiple locations after reports of unsanitary operations persisted for months. Clearly, the services’ problems are not exclusive to the prison system, and could very well affect Bucknell’s campus.

On top of the many food-quality-specific complaints, Aramark has a history of underpaying or withholding pay from workers, and firing those who report unsanitary working or food prep situations. Aramark as a company has managed to avoid receiving substantial blowback for allegations of employee sexual harassment and assault, and they have not taken official responsibility for reports of drug trafficking associated with their foodstuff’s transportation.

Chartwells

The second option presented to Bucknell students and staff, Chartwells boasts of “the largest team of registered dieticians” in the nutrition industry, keeping “healthier students, healthier communities, and a healthier planet” at the forefront of their operations. A Culinary Vice President is employed full-time as a member of Chartwells’ executive staff, and has a job description that revolves around “reimagin[ing] the in-school dining experience” with “restaurant-inspired, nutritious foods.” On their website is an infographic detailing the company’s operations; Chartwells is partnered with 4,500 schools, has over 16,000 associates, and serves two million meals a day. Chartwells does carry a few reports of serving undercooked food to K-12 students but beyond that, they have few direct complaints.

The company appears to have had three CEOs in as many years, but current CEO Amy Shaffer, appointed in December of 2022, has over twenty years of experience with supply chain management. Her goals for the company are focused on streamlining Chartwells’ day-to-day operations and service.

That being said, Chartwells is owned and operated by the Compass Group, an England-based food services company that provides dining to, among other things, schools, universities, prison systems, and offshore oil systems. Shaffer, CEO, has held a position within the Compass Group for the last ten years of her career, not including her experience as Chartwells’ operative head.

Along with a lengthy UN scandal, a bacterial outbreak in the food of their Canadian prison clients, the alleged used of slave labor (which ended a contract with Louisiana State University in 2019), and being named “Britain’s Most Heartless Employer,” the Compass Group has in the past provided horse meat, without the knowledge of the consumer, to its clients.

Harvest Table Culinary Group

Last but most certainly not least on the list is Harvest Table Culinary Group. Its website mentions allergen awareness and organic, healthy sourcing, and claims a focus on “fresh, local food,” “extraordinary culinary experiences,” and “personalized service.” According to their website, Harvest Table is committed to tailoring their services according to the needs of the specific school or university they’re contracting with; they employ yearly consumer surveys to stay up-to-date on their clients’ needs, preferences, and relevant feedback.

As a dining service, regardless of location or contractor, Harvest Table’s published “promise” is to “share [its] culinary story with complete transparency,” “stay true to the way [it] serves [its] food,” and “grow roots in [the] community through food.” Establishing a connection with local farmers, chefs, and businesses is an explicit goal of Harvest Table, and one it claims to accomplish with every client. Repeatedly, Harvest Table’s website expresses a commitment to quality food and service— it even traces the sourcing of food products back to well-known organic commercial brands like Chobani and Applegate Farms.

Harvest Table Culinary Group is owned and operated by Aramark. However, its website was recently refaced by WD Partners to no longer visibly display the connection.

Students are greatly encouraged to attend and vote at the March tastings/presentations on the 5th, 6th, and 7th in the Terrace Room. Your vote matters!

