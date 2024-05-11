Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy
May 10, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist
May 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
2024 Commencement Speaker: Nadia Sasso ’11
May 10, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis
May 10, 2024
2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy
Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist
Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Gloria Sporea

Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn

May 10, 2024

Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn

Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn

May 10, 2024

Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato

Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato

May 10, 2024

Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato

Aaron Chin, Arts and Culture Co-Editor
May 10, 2024
Lauren+Medeiros%2C+Photography+Co-Editor+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian

Over the course of her Bucknell career, Joselyn Busato ’24 has made a name for herself in the Bucknell arts community. Entering Bucknell as a Creative Writing Arts Merit scholar, Busato was involved in the arts community right from the start of her time at Bucknell. However, Busato’s interests don’t stop at Creative Writing. During her first year, she discovered that she also wanted to major in biology as well as be involved in theater. Due to her well-rounded interests and passions as well as her tenacious work ethic, Busato truly embodies the qualities of an Excellence in the Arts winner. 

Even though these different interests seem isolated, all of them work together to inform Busato’s writing, whether it’s poetry, nonfiction, or theater. During two years of her time at Bucknell, Busato worked in a hospital, which provided inspiration for her to write a nonfiction essay for Professor Chris Camuto. 

“Having that side of my brain working gave me a lot of great things to work from, a lot of great inspiration,” Busato said.

Her interdisciplinary work can also be seen in her success within the theater department. In her first year, Busato tried out for the annual cocktail plays and has since had a successful career within Bucknell Theater. This past semester, Busato starred in “God of Carnage.” When talking about how working in theater has influenced her writing, Busato said “I understand the drama of certain moments a lot better because of theater… I think that is in good conversation with being a writer.”

And her tireless work in the arts has been widely recognized. This past year, Busato was a finalist in the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival for a one-act play that she wrote. In 2023, she also won the Julia Fonville Smithson Memorial Prize at Bucknell, which is awarded annually to a student with tireless dedication to the creation and sharing of literature. Busato has also been published in Confetti Head, Bucknell’s student-run literary magazine.

She also spoke about how fondly she views her time at Bucknell. She emphasized how much she enjoyed the small moments, specifically with Professor Katie Hays in her Poetry and Nature class, where they partnered with local school children and taught them poetry in the park. She also spoke about her time acting in God of Carnage, saying “It all felt very full circle. It felt like it was important that we were all ending on that show.”

It’s clear to see that Joselyn Busato has displayed immense work ethic, talent, and dedication in the arts during her time at Bucknell through her dedication to creating beautiful poetry and performance art, and we wish her the best of luck in all of her future endeavors. If you want to make the most of your time in the arts community, Busato says to “try everything. But if you don’t want to try everything, go and watch other people… seeing how much fun they’re having is going to inspire you to try anyway.”

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
About the Contributor
Aaron Chin
Aaron Chin, Arts & Culture Co-Editor

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
