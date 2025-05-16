Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Emily Rivera

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Athletics: Jack Roberto
May 16, 2025
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
May 1, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Broke, brown and burnt-out
May 1, 2025
The tea on tarrifs
May 1, 2025
Expanding the circle: Why Bucknell must rethink the bubble
May 1, 2025
On desensitization to media
May 1, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in the Arts: Naomi Malone
May 16, 2025
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
May 1, 2025
A Chinese-American perspective: “How do we build a bridge to our culture?”
May 1, 2025
Lo hice todo: ¿cómo empezar a decir adiós?
May 1, 2025
Senior Reflection: Aaron Chin
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Kayla Howie
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Ninah Jackson
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Anna Lajos
May 16, 2025
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Emily Rivera

Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor
May 16, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian

Emily Rivera, on behalf of the work she has done on the experience of Bucknell’s community college transfer students, is this year’s winner of The Bucknellian Award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion. 

A computer science major from Catasauqua, Pa., Rivera transferred to Bucknell after earning her Associate’s degree in Computer Information Systems at Lehigh Carbon Community College. While at Lehigh Carbon, Rivera was invited to apply for the Bucknell Community College Scholars Program, in which students first participate in a six-week summer program on campus, taking two classes and having a chance to participate in team-building, research and writing activities. The summer program continues to be one of Rivera’s favorite Bucknell memories, because getting to be super involved in that period “was tons of fun” and she “met some great people.”

After successfully completing the summer program and completing their Associate’s, participants then apply to Bucknell as a transfer student. These Community College Scholars begin the following fall as juniors, receiving a tuition scholarship, additional financial support if needed and an Individual College Plan to help settle in and succeed at Bucknell.

“I consider myself extremely resourceful,” Rivera said, “so I had a much easier time transitioning than other people, but transitioning, it really had its ups and downs, like any experience does. Coming in, some things were much easier, like getting into the classes and everything. But since I went to community college, this is my first time living on campus, it was my first time being two hours from home.”

Story continues below advertisement

As part of this resourcefulness, Rivera mentioned that through GenFirst!, she set herself up with a staff mentor, Julia Leighow, before even arriving on campus. According to Rivera, Leighow “has helped [her] so much in finding resources and connecting [her] with people.” GenFirst!, Rivera says, is how she got pushed into doing a four week study abroad experience (Bucknell in Italy) and into on-campus research. Rivera has also been sure to take advantage of all of Bucknell’s different centers and lots of extracurricular activities, including club leadership and four total research projects. 

One important club for Rivera has been the Bucknell Transfer Association, which she joined in her junior spring as another student sought to revive the group, and has carried forward as this year’s acting president. Through activities such as study sessions, camping trips, roller skating and membership dinners, the group aims to “provide another sense of community to transfers.” Additionally, the group has organized talks about study abroad, research and more, to make sure transfer students know what opportunities are available to them.

“When a transfer student comes in, especially from the [Community College Scholars] program,” Rivera explained, “they’re coming in junior year with no knowledge of campus, especially how four year institutions work, things like that. So what we hope to do is provide this space of, ‘hey, I know you. I recognize your face.’”

Rivera has also taken her passion about the experience of community college transfer students into academics, through a research project on belonging with Assistant Professor of Markets, Innovation & Design Gulay Guzel. This research is Rivera’s proudest accomplishment from her time at Bucknell, and she plans to keep working on it even after graduation. 

“Transfer students, from my research, are the flight risk students, and it is important to make sure that they feel like they belong here,” Rivera said. “Especially because I personally believe everyone should feel like they belong at their school. So, I wanted to do my research to figure out what exactly Bucknell can do to help these students.” 

Rivera’s findings suggest a few key areas for greater support. First, Rivera noted financial burden, as the Community College Scholars Program is for low- to moderate-income individuals, and found that Bucknell should be offering students greater funding for meal plans, housing, etc. Also, as community college transfers come in only knowing their summer program cohort, Rivera found that Bucknell “should push these students to join clubs and other activities.” Lastly, to support community college transfer students adjusting to the culture of Bucknell, Rivera found a need for more mentors. 

“The transfer population is one of the most diverse on campus,” Rivera said, “with different ages, ethnicities and educational backgrounds and just backgrounds in general. So these students do, unfortunately, need more resources and more of a push, but I just hope that the University will help give that push.”

Rivera’s advice to future students is, “definitely use your resources. I know if I didn’t use my resources, it would have been so much more difficult coming here… [Relying on on-campus resources] made everything much, not easier, but much more manageable.”

After graduation, Rivera will be moving to Harrisburg to work as a Business Solutions Consultant for Deloitte. From her time at Bucknell, Rivera is taking away that it is important “to stay resilient, just because so much is thrown your way… It’s important to stay strong, find your people, remember your end goal and just keep on working to better yourself and better your experience.”

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Commencement 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Athletics: Jack Roberto
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in the Arts: Naomi Malone
Staff of the Year: Shawnee Floyd
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Faculty of the Year: Curtis Nicholls
Senior Reflection: Aaron Chin
Senior Reflection: Kayla Howie
More in News
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Annual Lewisburg Arts Festival draws thousands to Market Street
Photo Courtesy of Alex Steier
New Automotive Enthusiast Club speeds towards success with Auto Show
Environmental Activism course organizes response to campus food insecurity
Bucknell Dining unveils new dining plans for 2025-26
Bucknell Coal Region Field Station celebrates 10th anniversary
About the Contributor
Dora Kreitzer
Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor