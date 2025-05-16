Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Emily Rivera

Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian

Emily Rivera, on behalf of the work she has done on the experience of Bucknell’s community college transfer students, is this year’s winner of The Bucknellian Award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion.

A computer science major from Catasauqua, Pa., Rivera transferred to Bucknell after earning her Associate’s degree in Computer Information Systems at Lehigh Carbon Community College. While at Lehigh Carbon, Rivera was invited to apply for the Bucknell Community College Scholars Program, in which students first participate in a six-week summer program on campus, taking two classes and having a chance to participate in team-building, research and writing activities. The summer program continues to be one of Rivera’s favorite Bucknell memories, because getting to be super involved in that period “was tons of fun” and she “met some great people.”

After successfully completing the summer program and completing their Associate’s, participants then apply to Bucknell as a transfer student. These Community College Scholars begin the following fall as juniors, receiving a tuition scholarship, additional financial support if needed and an Individual College Plan to help settle in and succeed at Bucknell.

“I consider myself extremely resourceful,” Rivera said, “so I had a much easier time transitioning than other people, but transitioning, it really had its ups and downs, like any experience does. Coming in, some things were much easier, like getting into the classes and everything. But since I went to community college, this is my first time living on campus, it was my first time being two hours from home.”

As part of this resourcefulness, Rivera mentioned that through GenFirst!, she set herself up with a staff mentor, Julia Leighow, before even arriving on campus. According to Rivera, Leighow “has helped [her] so much in finding resources and connecting [her] with people.” GenFirst!, Rivera says, is how she got pushed into doing a four week study abroad experience (Bucknell in Italy) and into on-campus research. Rivera has also been sure to take advantage of all of Bucknell’s different centers and lots of extracurricular activities, including club leadership and four total research projects.

One important club for Rivera has been the Bucknell Transfer Association, which she joined in her junior spring as another student sought to revive the group, and has carried forward as this year’s acting president. Through activities such as study sessions, camping trips, roller skating and membership dinners, the group aims to “provide another sense of community to transfers.” Additionally, the group has organized talks about study abroad, research and more, to make sure transfer students know what opportunities are available to them.

“When a transfer student comes in, especially from the [Community College Scholars] program,” Rivera explained, “they’re coming in junior year with no knowledge of campus, especially how four year institutions work, things like that. So what we hope to do is provide this space of, ‘hey, I know you. I recognize your face.’”

Rivera has also taken her passion about the experience of community college transfer students into academics, through a research project on belonging with Assistant Professor of Markets, Innovation & Design Gulay Guzel. This research is Rivera’s proudest accomplishment from her time at Bucknell, and she plans to keep working on it even after graduation.

“Transfer students, from my research, are the flight risk students, and it is important to make sure that they feel like they belong here,” Rivera said. “Especially because I personally believe everyone should feel like they belong at their school. So, I wanted to do my research to figure out what exactly Bucknell can do to help these students.”

Rivera’s findings suggest a few key areas for greater support. First, Rivera noted financial burden, as the Community College Scholars Program is for low- to moderate-income individuals, and found that Bucknell should be offering students greater funding for meal plans, housing, etc. Also, as community college transfers come in only knowing their summer program cohort, Rivera found that Bucknell “should push these students to join clubs and other activities.” Lastly, to support community college transfer students adjusting to the culture of Bucknell, Rivera found a need for more mentors.

“The transfer population is one of the most diverse on campus,” Rivera said, “with different ages, ethnicities and educational backgrounds and just backgrounds in general. So these students do, unfortunately, need more resources and more of a push, but I just hope that the University will help give that push.”

Rivera’s advice to future students is, “definitely use your resources. I know if I didn’t use my resources, it would have been so much more difficult coming here… [Relying on on-campus resources] made everything much, not easier, but much more manageable.”

After graduation, Rivera will be moving to Harrisburg to work as a Business Solutions Consultant for Deloitte. From her time at Bucknell, Rivera is taking away that it is important “to stay resilient, just because so much is thrown your way… It’s important to stay strong, find your people, remember your end goal and just keep on working to better yourself and better your experience.”

