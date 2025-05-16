2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi

James T. Giffen / Bucknell University

Kicking off Commencement will be a rendition of the national anthem by Juliana Capizzi ’25, a biomedical engineering major from Chevy Chase, Md.

Capizzi began opera vocal lessons in eighth grade but eventually found her voice as a jazz vocalist in high school. At Bucknell, she’s continued to hone her skills in the all-female Silhouettes a cappella group.

“I love performing in public, whether it’s an a cappella concert or an open mic at the 7th Street Cafe,” Capizzi says. “I felt that performing at Commencement would be a great way to give back to campus.”

Capizzi’s college journey has been marked by enriching connections across campus. The tight-knit design of the biomedical engineering program is what first drew Capizzi to Bucknell.

“You take all of the engineering courses with the same 25 people throughout all four years, so you get to know each other well,” says Capizzi, who also pursued minors in mathematics and classics & Mediterranean studies. “The engineering faculty always supported my passion for singing and my interests in other fields. They encourage their students to explore outside the department, which has pushed me to be a better student and person.”

While her academic interests bloomed, Capizzi’s character was refined through her involvement in Bucknell’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program. With two sisters who are commissioned officers, service has long been a strong calling in Capizzi’s life.

“At a young age, I was surrounded by people who had served in the military at some point, and that inspired me,” says Capizzi, who received a four-year ROTC scholarship. “I’ve always felt a calling to give back and commit to something greater than myself.”

“The program helped me develop as a leader, especially in a male-dominated environment. I’ve learned to hold my ground and be confident in my abilities.”

Capizzi will be commissioned as an officer the same day she graduates, following her vocal performance on the Commencement stage.

“Singing the national anthem will be a beautiful way to commemorate my time here,” she says.

