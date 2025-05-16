The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Athletics: Jack Roberto
May 16, 2025
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
May 1, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Broke, brown and burnt-out
May 1, 2025
The tea on tarrifs
May 1, 2025
Expanding the circle: Why Bucknell must rethink the bubble
May 1, 2025
On desensitization to media
May 1, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
April 29, 2022
November 5, 2020
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in the Arts: Naomi Malone
May 16, 2025
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
May 1, 2025
A Chinese-American perspective: “How do we build a bridge to our culture?”
May 1, 2025
Lo hice todo: ¿cómo empezar a decir adiós?
May 1, 2025
Senior Reflection: Aaron Chin
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Kayla Howie
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Ninah Jackson
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Anna Lajos
May 16, 2025
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi

Brooke Thames, Bucknell Marketing and Communications
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University

Kicking off Commencement will be a rendition of the national anthem by Juliana Capizzi ’25, a biomedical engineering major from Chevy Chase, Md.

Capizzi began opera vocal lessons in eighth grade but eventually found her voice as a jazz vocalist in high school. At Bucknell, she’s continued to hone her skills in the all-female Silhouettes a cappella group.

“I love performing in public, whether it’s an a cappella concert or an open mic at the 7th Street Cafe,” Capizzi says. “I felt that performing at Commencement would be a great way to give back to campus.”

Capizzi’s college journey has been marked by enriching connections across campus. The tight-knit design of the biomedical engineering program is what first drew Capizzi to Bucknell.

“You take all of the engineering courses with the same 25 people throughout all four years, so you get to know each other well,” says Capizzi, who also pursued minors in mathematics and classics & Mediterranean studies. “The engineering faculty always supported my passion for singing and my interests in other fields. They encourage their students to explore outside the department, which has pushed me to be a better student and person.”

While her academic interests bloomed, Capizzi’s character was refined through her involvement in Bucknell’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program. With two sisters who are commissioned officers, service has long been a strong calling in Capizzi’s life.

“At a young age, I was surrounded by people who had served in the military at some point, and that inspired me,” says Capizzi, who received a four-year ROTC scholarship. “I’ve always felt a calling to give back and commit to something greater than myself.”

“The program helped me develop as a leader, especially in a male-dominated environment. I’ve learned to hold my ground and be confident in my abilities.”

Capizzi will be commissioned as an officer the same day she graduates, following her vocal performance on the Commencement stage.

“Singing the national anthem will be a beautiful way to commemorate my time here,” she says.

