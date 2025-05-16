Class of 2025 tribute paves the way for future Bucknellians

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston '93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Athletics: Jack Roberto
May 16, 2025
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
May 1, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Broke, brown and burnt-out
May 1, 2025
The tea on tarrifs
May 1, 2025
Expanding the circle: Why Bucknell must rethink the bubble
May 1, 2025
On desensitization to media
May 1, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in the Arts: Naomi Malone
May 16, 2025
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
May 1, 2025
A Chinese-American perspective: “How do we build a bridge to our culture?”
May 1, 2025
Lo hice todo: ¿cómo empezar a decir adiós?
May 1, 2025
Senior Reflection: Aaron Chin
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Kayla Howie
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Ninah Jackson
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Anna Lajos
May 16, 2025
Class of 2025 tribute paves the way for future Bucknellians

Sarah Downey, Contributing Writer
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University

The Christy Mathewson Gates greet all visitors to Bucknell’s campus— a welcome that holds special meaning for Bucknell students. Each year, new students walk through the gates to begin their Bucknell journey and return to cross them again at Commencement, marking both the start and culmination of their student experience.

This year, the Class of 2025 will be the first to walk on a newly constructed brick pathway connecting the gates to the existing sidewalk alongside Dent Drive. Constructed this spring as the senior class’ tribute to the University, the pathway is now in place for the graduates’ final crossing at the May 18 Commencement ceremony.

“The new pathway enhances the existing historic gates, both aesthetically and functionally, and improves the overall experience for students when they process through the gates at Matriculation and Commencement,” says Brian Fritz, Associate Director of Building Maintenance and Projects.

Previously, students walked through the grass for these milestone moments. The pathway provides a more defined route, featuring brick pavers arranged in a herringbone pattern, and includes new landscaping around the gates.

“A project to install a pathway at the Christy Mathewson Gates has been discussed in the past, so when the senior class asked about a pathway as one of their ideas for the class tribute, we were excited to work with them to make it happen,” says Fritz.

The gates were erected in 1928 to honor Bucknellian and famed baseball player Christy Mathewson. The first class walked through them during Bucknell’s New Student Orientation program in 2000 and again as graduating seniors in 2004, starting a longstanding Bucknell tradition.

The Class of 2025 officers said they felt a special connection to this tradition because several of them were assistants, leaders and coordinators in Bucknell’s Orientation program. They drew inspiration from their meaningful experiences welcoming younger students to Bucknell.

“The gates are the first memory all students have as they begin their Orientation experience. Not only do the gates represent becoming a student on this campus, but a journey of their next years at Bucknell,” says Gabby Segura-Suarez ʼ25, class president. “The gates are an important part of our culture and tradition as Bucknellians, but the journey lacked an official pathway to solidify these memories.”

The students intend for the pathway to support a tradition of reflection and celebration for generations of future Bucknellians.

“It is our hope that it will become a meaningful part of the Bucknell experience for years to come,” says Segura-Suarez.

