Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters

Emily Paine / Bucknell University

Bucknell will honor Doris Fischer Malesardi S’45 with an honorary doctor of humane letters degree during the Commencement ceremony in recognition of her extraordinary commitment to the institution.

Together with her late husband, Robert Malesardi ’45, P’75, P’79, P’87, G’08, Doris Malesardi has contributed more than $30 million to support financial aid at Bucknell— an investment that generated matching funds totaling more than $75 million for the University’s endowment, securing scholarships for generations of Bucknellians to come.

Bob Malesardi, who served as a Bucknell trustee from 1972 through 1988, was a generous benefactor whose gifts supported scholarships, the Ellen Clarke Bertrand Library and campus facilities. In recognition of his philanthropy, the University named one of its Gateway Residence Center buildings Malesardi Hall in 1988.

Bob’s impact continued in 2016 with an historic $20 million pledge to support a financial-aid endowment, then the largest pledge in Bucknell’s history. Building on their legacy, the Malesardis established the Malesardi Match, a program matching gifts of $100,000 or more to new or existing endowed scholarships with an additional $50,000, further amplifying their impact. Commencement holds particular meaning for Doris as it takes place on Malesardi Quadrangle— named in 2016 in honor of the couple’s transformative generosity.

The new Malesardi Arts & Sciences Merit Scholars Program, one of Bucknell’s most prestigious scholarships, stands as the latest recognition of her generosity to the institution. Providing $40,000 annually to student recipients in the College of Arts & Sciences, the program fosters academic curiosity, exploration and leadership both in and out of the classroom.

In addition to her philanthropic leadership, Doris serves on the Bucknell President’s Advisory Council, a volunteer advisory group of Bucknell supporters that offers strategic guidance to the University. Her leadership extends beyond Bucknell, with a record of service in civic, cultural and educational organizations.

