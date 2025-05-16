The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Athletics: Jack Roberto
May 16, 2025
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
May 1, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Broke, brown and burnt-out
May 1, 2025
The tea on tarrifs
May 1, 2025
Expanding the circle: Why Bucknell must rethink the bubble
May 1, 2025
On desensitization to media
May 1, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in the Arts: Naomi Malone
May 16, 2025
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
May 1, 2025
A Chinese-American perspective: “How do we build a bridge to our culture?”
May 1, 2025
Lo hice todo: ¿cómo empezar a decir adiós?
May 1, 2025
Senior Reflection: Aaron Chin
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Kayla Howie
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Ninah Jackson
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Anna Lajos
May 16, 2025
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters

Staff Reports
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University

Bucknell will honor Doris Fischer Malesardi S’45 with an honorary doctor of humane letters degree during the Commencement ceremony in recognition of her extraordinary commitment to the institution.

Together with her late husband, Robert Malesardi ’45, P’75, P’79, P’87, G’08, Doris Malesardi has contributed more than $30 million to support financial aid at Bucknell— an investment that generated matching funds totaling more than $75 million for the University’s endowment, securing scholarships for generations of Bucknellians to come.

Bob Malesardi, who served as a Bucknell trustee from 1972 through 1988, was a generous benefactor whose gifts supported scholarships, the Ellen Clarke Bertrand Library and campus facilities. In recognition of his philanthropy, the University named one of its Gateway Residence Center buildings Malesardi Hall in 1988.

Bob’s impact continued in 2016 with an historic $20 million pledge to support a financial-aid endowment, then the largest pledge in Bucknell’s history. Building on their legacy, the Malesardis established the Malesardi Match, a program matching gifts of $100,000 or more to new or existing endowed scholarships with an additional $50,000, further amplifying their impact. Commencement holds particular meaning for Doris as it takes place on Malesardi Quadrangle— named in 2016 in honor of the couple’s transformative generosity.

Story continues below advertisement

The new Malesardi Arts & Sciences Merit Scholars Program, one of Bucknell’s most prestigious scholarships, stands as the latest recognition of her generosity to the institution. Providing $40,000 annually to student recipients in the College of Arts & Sciences, the program fosters academic curiosity, exploration and leadership both in and out of the classroom.

In addition to her philanthropic leadership, Doris serves on the Bucknell President’s Advisory Council, a volunteer advisory group of Bucknell supporters that offers strategic guidance to the University. Her leadership extends beyond Bucknell, with a record of service in civic, cultural and educational organizations.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Commencement 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Class of 2025 tribute paves the way for future Bucknellians
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Emily Rivera
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Athletics: Jack Roberto
More in News
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in the Arts: Naomi Malone
Staff of the Year: Shawnee Floyd
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Faculty of the Year: Curtis Nicholls
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Annual Lewisburg Arts Festival draws thousands to Market Street
Photo Courtesy of Alex Steier
New Automotive Enthusiast Club speeds towards success with Auto Show
More in Top Stories
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Listening to lead: Dean of Students Moe McGuinness on her first semester at Bucknell
Photo Courtesy of Nikash Kale
TEDxBucknellUniversity to present “The Power of Perspective”
Yanjing Huang / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Farm to host annual "Earth Day Fest" event
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
In defense of desire paths