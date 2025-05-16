The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Athletics: Jack Roberto
May 16, 2025
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
May 1, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Broke, brown and burnt-out
May 1, 2025
The tea on tarrifs
May 1, 2025
Expanding the circle: Why Bucknell must rethink the bubble
May 1, 2025
On desensitization to media
May 1, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in the Arts: Naomi Malone
May 16, 2025
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
May 1, 2025
A Chinese-American perspective: “How do we build a bridge to our culture?”
May 1, 2025
Lo hice todo: ¿cómo empezar a decir adiós?
May 1, 2025
Senior Reflection: Aaron Chin
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Kayla Howie
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Ninah Jackson
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Anna Lajos
May 16, 2025
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

Excellence in Athletics: Jack Roberto

Courtney Keller, Assistant Sports Co-Editor
May 16, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian

Jack Roberto, midfielder and captain for Bison Men’s Soccer has been awarded The Bucknellian’s Excellence in Athletics Award for 2025. 

Roberto is a finance major from Howell, N.J. He started playing soccer at four years old and fell in love with the game. As he got older and became increasingly passionate for the sport, he planned on playing at the higher level, which brought him to Bucknell. 

When asked why he chose Bucknell, Roberto shared, “my parents are both teachers, so I always wanted to go to somewhere that was really good academically and really good for soccer. Bucknell, in my opinion, is one of the top schools in the country that kind of marries both a high academic and a high athletic environment. I also loved the campus, they had my major, they were a good distance from home, so Bucknell kind of fit perfectly for me when I was looking at schools, and I’ve loved everything since.”

Roberto and the men’s soccer team won the Patriot League Championship this past season. “I think one of the coolest things about it was that it took a full team,” Roberto shared. “I think that every single person on our team was deserving of winning. Bucknell has been such a special place to me, to leave the school and the program with a championship and to do it on our home field, I think was one of the most special things. That’s one of the other moments I’ll never forget— winning at home in front of over I think, like 15,000 fans and students and everything, and then having everyone rush the field afterwards. Memories like that and being able to not only have that for myself and my team but also for the University and the broader community is something that is really valuable for me, and again, something that I’ll definitely remember forever.”

Story continues below advertisement

Roberto has learned a lot through his experience as an athlete. “My experience as an athlete has taught me so much, a lot about resilience. Our team won the championship this past year, but after a pretty unsuccessful first three years. But the ability to not give up and keep going and work through hard things and see the reward at the end of the tunnel is really fulfilling.”

In addition to being a team captain, Roberto has held other leadership positions on campus such as being the president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which was another one of his most fulfilling and rewarding experiences as a student athlete. 

After winning the John F. Zeller award for consistent excellence at the 2025 Buckys, Roberto expressed his gratitude. He is grateful to give back to the Bucknell and Lewisburg community. “I think to be recognized for an award like that is just special. I’m super honored to be named along with countless other athletes and alumni who have won other awards, so just to be mentioned in the same conversations as some of those people is really a privilege for me.”

After graduating, Roberto plans to move to Los Angeles and is excited to work for ARES Management on their Opportunistic Credit Team. Although he likely will not be playing organized soccer, he says soccer “will be a part of my life for the rest of my life.”

Roberto is grateful for all of the relationships he has made at Bucknell. He is going to miss living with friends and being with his teammates. He is grateful for all of his professors, athletic staff, teammates and friends that have supported him throughout his Bucknell career. “The people that are here at Bucknell really make it special, and I think that’s what’s going to stay with me.”

Roberto shared, “I wouldn’t trade my Bucknell experience for the world.”

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Commencement 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in the Arts: Naomi Malone
Staff of the Year: Shawnee Floyd
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Faculty of the Year: Curtis Nicholls
Senior Reflection: Aaron Chin
Senior Reflection: Kayla Howie
Senior Reflection: Ninah Jackson
More in News
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Annual Lewisburg Arts Festival draws thousands to Market Street
Photo Courtesy of Alex Steier
New Automotive Enthusiast Club speeds towards success with Auto Show
Environmental Activism course organizes response to campus food insecurity
Bucknell Dining unveils new dining plans for 2025-26
Bucknell Coal Region Field Station celebrates 10th anniversary
More in Sports
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Softball plays final home games of the season
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Women's Water Polo earns fourth place at CWPA championships
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Track and Field competes at historic Penn Relays, among others
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men's Lacrosse match up against Navy
About the Contributor
Courtney Keller
Courtney Keller, Assistant Sports Co-Editor