The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Athletics: Jack Roberto
May 16, 2025
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
May 1, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Broke, brown and burnt-out
May 1, 2025
The tea on tarrifs
May 1, 2025
Expanding the circle: Why Bucknell must rethink the bubble
May 1, 2025
On desensitization to media
May 1, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in the Arts: Naomi Malone
May 16, 2025
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
May 1, 2025
A Chinese-American perspective: “How do we build a bridge to our culture?”
May 1, 2025
Lo hice todo: ¿cómo empezar a decir adiós?
May 1, 2025
Senior Reflection: Aaron Chin
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Kayla Howie
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Ninah Jackson
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Anna Lajos
May 16, 2025
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93

Sarah Downey, Contributing Writer
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder

Great ideas can change the world— but only if they have the support to take off. Without early investment, companies like DoorDash, Airbnb and Dropbox might never have grown into household names. One of the key figures behind their success is Jessica Livingston ’93— entrepreneur, investor and Bucknell’s 2025 Commencement keynote speaker.

As an English major at Bucknell, Livingston never imagined a future in startups. “When I was in college, I had no idea what an entrepreneur was,” she says. “I didn’t know any. My father worked for a big company, and that was the only real model I had. So I thought that was what you did: go work for a big company and climb the corporate ladder.”

After graduation, she joined an investment firm but struggled to find a career path that excited her. Inspired by Jerry Kaplan’s book “Startup, Livingston started writing “Founders at Work,” which became a bestselling book about the early days of some of Silicon Valley’s most successful companies.

That led her to start Y Combinator: the first and most influential startup accelerator. Since 2005, Y Combinator has helped fund over 5,000 companies and inspired a plethora of incubators for early-stage companies. Livingston has been called “the social radar” for her ability to read social cues, which has helped her identify promising founders. She now co-hosts the podcast “The Social Radars” with Carolynn Levy.

Story continues below advertisement

Key to Y Combinator’s success was the people involved in the company, which Livingston and her cofounders curated through applicant interviews. While Livingston’s co-founders had a background in technology and focused on the founders’ ideas, Jessica used her ability to read social cues to understand the founder’s personalities. “I would look at ‘do the co-founders get along?’ ‘are these people committed?,’” she says. Those “red flags” often informed the decision to fund a company or not. 

“I love people and the dynamics and understanding what motivates people,” she says. “So many founders’ stories are inspirational to me for one reason or another.” If she had to pick a favorite story, she says, it would be Airbnb. Although Y Combinator was skeptical about the business’s viability (“We tried to convince them to change their idea during the interview!”), the founders won them over because of their belief in their company. 

“Brian, Joe and Nate knew they were onto something, because they’d created a product that they themselves used and loved. And that faith in the importance of what they were building guided them through so many difficult times, not just early on, but even after they were well established,” Livingston says.

Writing a book, founding a company and investing in startups are all bold and impressive accomplishments Livingston attributes to following her interests. “I think the most important thing is to figure out what you’re interested in,” she says. “You’ll work harder on something you’re interested in, and you’ll also enjoy it more.” Looking back, she sees how unpredictable career paths can be and anticipates many more unconventional paths. “I wrote about startups, invested in them and now I podcast in them,” she says. But hardly anyone talked about startups when she attended Bucknell. “That’s important for students to remember: Your future career might not even exist yet.”

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Commencement 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Class of 2025 tribute paves the way for future Bucknellians
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Emily Rivera
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Athletics: Jack Roberto
More in News
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in the Arts: Naomi Malone
Staff of the Year: Shawnee Floyd
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Faculty of the Year: Curtis Nicholls
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Annual Lewisburg Arts Festival draws thousands to Market Street
Photo Courtesy of Alex Steier
New Automotive Enthusiast Club speeds towards success with Auto Show
More in Top Stories
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Listening to lead: Dean of Students Moe McGuinness on her first semester at Bucknell
Photo Courtesy of Nikash Kale
TEDxBucknellUniversity to present “The Power of Perspective”
Yanjing Huang / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Farm to host annual "Earth Day Fest" event
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
In defense of desire paths