An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Annual Lewisburg Arts Festival draws thousands to Market Street
May 1, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Alex Steier
New Automotive Enthusiast Club speeds towards success with Auto Show
May 1, 2025
Environmental Activism course organizes response to campus food insecurity
May 1, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Softball plays final home games of the season
May 1, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Broke, brown and burnt-out
May 1, 2025
The tea on tarrifs
May 1, 2025
Expanding the circle: Why Bucknell must rethink the bubble
May 1, 2025
On desensitization to media
May 1, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
May 1, 2025
A Chinese-American perspective: “How do we build a bridge to our culture?”
May 1, 2025
Lo hice todo: ¿cómo empezar a decir adiós?
May 1, 2025
This is where the fun begins.
May 1, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Listening to lead: Dean of Students Moe McGuinness on her first semester at Bucknell
May 1, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Sound check! Meet student bands: Flow State, The Priorities, and Keeping Company
May 1, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Beyond the books: Three seniors reflect on their Honors Thesis journeys
April 25, 2025
Democracy in action: Sitting U.S. Senator comes to Bucknell
April 25, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Annual Lewisburg Arts Festival draws thousands to Market Street

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
May 1, 2025
Saturday, April 26 saw another iteration of Downtown Lewisburg’s annual Lewisburg Arts Festival, featuring dozens of local artisans, artists, craftspeople, vendors and artisanal food offerings. Booths and “food courts,” for which four separate areas were set up to manage crowd flow and fare selection, lined the entirety of Market Street. 

Founded over 50 years ago, the Lewisburg Arts Festival is an entirely volunteer-run event, spearheaded by the Lewisburg Arts Council. This year’s volunteers numbered about 100— they begin planning in October as a Festival Committee, but their process really gets going after the New Year, and picks up all the way until the day of the event itself. Their planning has to accommodate the approximately 10,000 attendees that flock to the Festival from all over the area. Della Hutchison of the Lewisburg Arts Council describes the amount of planning that goes into the event as “astonishing”; they have to do “everything from submitting paperwork to PennDOT for permission to close Market Street for the day, to soliciting […] vendors, to working out logistical details.” 

A little over half of the vendors at this year’s Festival were returning to the event. 118 were accepted to have a space; for the first time, Hutchison says, they had “a waitlist for food and beverage vendors” because they received “more applicants than [they had] space available.” Some of the vendors find the opportunity through social media or word of mouth and reach out to the Festival Committee for their spot, while others are artists native to Lewisburg who have been attending the festival from a young age. The Festival Committee also goes to “other shows” in the area and, if they “see artists whose work would be a good fit,” invites those craftspeople to apply. 

When seeking out artists to set up booths at the event, Hutchison and the Committee have several qualities for which they look. All the items a given vendor offers “must be original work,” and they want to “see the artist’s hand in their creation”: the “thumbprint[s] on the pottery,” the “eye in a photograph’s perspective” and the deliberate “color and fiber choices” in hand-woven tapestries and fabrics. They also look for “artists whose booth [will show] a unified vision,” one that says the artist has perfected their craft.

Because they’re working with a limited footprint of available space—Market Street is only so big—the Festival can’t grow much beyond its current boundaries. That being said, Hutchison and other volunteers have been working to bring back “elements of the Festival” that they “haven’t been able to offer right away” following the pandemic and finally accomplished that revitalization this year. 

Hutchison herself looks forward to seeing Market Street “magically transformed” into an open-air market in just a few hours and hearing people in attendance find joy in walking down the middle of the closed-off street. To her, it feels like “coming out of hibernation after the winter” and giving back to the arts community as well as Lewisburg at large, as “the money raised from the event” is used by the Arts Council to “host other events throughout the year,” extending the appreciation of the arts well beyond the actual Festival day. 

Beyond the offerings during the event, Hutchison’s future goals revolve around improving the “depth chart” of the organization, “adding back-ups for key Festival personnel” to avoid “burnout” and “losing institutional memory and willing hands.” She’d love to connect with students interested in volunteer opportunities that provide real-world experience in everything from marketing to copywriting to survey analysis… as well as the day-of responsibilities of on-the-ground Festival volunteers. As it stands, though, she’s very happy with how the day turned out. 

Selinda Kennedy was the featured artist at this year’s Art Festival. A resident artist at the art gallery co-op in downtown Lewisburg located at 229 Market Street, Kennedy has been an active artisan since the mid-1980s when she was “able to take advantage of an arts grant” from the Margaret Waldron Foundation. Her experience and passion lies with redware (a “low fire terracotta clay”), which has a rich historical background and is often “sought after” by historical reenactors and collectors.

Kennedy opened her own redware studio in 1986 and has been honing her craft ever since; her unique style combines her “love of early folk art motifs” with the “canvas” of redware pottery, and found an appreciative audience with reenactors up until her husband’s death in 2006, at which point she transitioned into showing her work at contemporary events. Though her work is available in gift shops as far away as Virginia, she is a steady member of the Lewisburg Arts Council and has participated in some capacity in the Festival for several years; she’s also a member of the Pennsylvania and the Berks County Guild(s) of Craftsmen. Her work was this year given a gallery exhibit during the month of April as part of her feature within the Festival. 

Student artists and organizations had a presence at the Festival as well. Naomi Malone ’25 founded “Peace by Piece,” a “non-profit group” selling “student art from across campus” whose proceeds all go to support relief efforts in Palestine, Sudan and Congo. Malone’s goal with founding the non-profit, which she did with the help of Colton Beach ’27, Amanda Kalaydjian ’24 and Gana Mukhtar ’24, was to “help in any way [she] could” to put an end to the ongoing humanitarian crises. She “didn’t feel [she] knew enough about the wars to truly inform people” in the way dedicated activists do, but she thought she could “do something with art” (which she’s always loved) and “donate the money earned.” 

Because the non-profit was formed in the winter of 2024, this was Malone’s first year having a table at the Arts Festival. She was largely “just excited that [they] were offered the opportunity” and is “super grateful to the campus art store and Dean Jablonski” for the chance to increase the non-profit’s “exposure.” Seeing how much Peace by Piece has grown since its inception has been “nothing but rewarding” for Malone, and she looks forward to turning it into a club for next year’s Bucknell students to engage with to continue the non-profit work. 

For those who missed out on the Festival and can’t wait until next year to engage with these local artists, they can be located at the online vendor directory on the Lewisburg Arts Council website. Photos of the event and its offerings are also available for viewing. 

