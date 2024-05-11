Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy
May 10, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist
May 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
2024 Commencement Speaker: Nadia Sasso ’11
May 10, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis
May 10, 2024
Top Stories
2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy
Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist
Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Gloria Sporea

May 10, 2024

Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn

May 10, 2024

Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato

May 10, 2024

Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist

Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
May 10, 2024
Emily+Paine+%2F+Bucknell+University
Emily Paine / Bucknell University

This year’s soloist for Bucknell University’s Class of 2024 Commencement Ceremony is Alexandra Slofkiss ’24, a biology major with an anthropology minor from Marlboro, N.J. 

Slovkiss found her passion for the performing arts at a very young age once her parents enrolled her in dance lessons at just three years old. Nurturing her talents further, she enrolled in the Fine and Performing Arts program at Howell High School through the Freehold Regional High School District, majoring in acting.

For Slovkiss, singing the national anthem at the commencement ceremony is an opportunity to merge her enthusiasm for performing with her love for Bucknell. 

“I’m so passionate about singing and the performing arts,” she said, “so having the opportunity to use this platform to connect with my classmates is the greatest gift I think I have ever received.”

At Bucknell, Slovkiss has been able to continue pursuing musical endeavors in both formal and informal settings. Last year, she took on the lead role in Bucknell’s production of “The Storms We Brave”, a musical that her former roommate authored. Even offstage, Slovkiss says she and her friends would often fill their apartment with the resounding echoes of Broadway tunes during lively karaoke sessions.

She adds, “Those are the times we’ll never get back. I’m sentimental thinking about these experiences, but I’m so grateful that Bucknell gave me them.”

Also among these memorable experiences is her dedicated involvement within the biology department. Remarkably, the very biology lab she visited as a high school senior was the one that she spent three years researching in. 

“Even as a visiting high school senior, the professor wanted to immerse me hands-on in the lab,” Slovkiss recounts. “Everyone within the department wants you to grow and succeed. Being a part of the biology program has genuinely been the highlight of my Bucknell experience.”

In addition to these pursuits, Slovkiss has worked as a Teacher’s Assistant for the biology department, a physics department grader, and a mentor for first-year students through the College of Arts & Sciences Peer Mentorship Collective. She has also shared her passion for fitness as a zumba and yoga instructor at the KLARC.

Post-graduation, Slovkiss plans to work in biotechnology sales, leveraging her dual expertise in biology and anthropology. She emphasizes how her degree has equipped her not only with the biological fundamentals required for selling medical devices but also invaluable skills in cultural awareness and human empathy gained through her anthropology classes.

As Slovkiss bids farewell to Bucknell, she does so with a profound sense of gratitude and fulfillment. 

“I’m grateful for the connections I have with my roommates, my friend group, and everyone else here,” she shared warmly, acknowledging their support that has shaped her college experience. Being true to yourself, Slovkiss added, is essential to making the most out of your years at Bucknell.

“I can confidently say that I am not leaving here with a single regret,” Slovkiss said. “Spend your time doing things that enrich you. Bucknell is filled with so many diverse and plentiful opportunities that can build you up as a person, so make sure to engage in activities that serve you well and try everything that you can.”

