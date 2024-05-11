2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy

Emily Paine / Bucknell University

With an alumni network 56,000 strong, it’s not uncommon to run into a Bucknellian virtually anywhere. For Lea Tarzy ’24, a chance encounter with an alum made all the difference in her college plans.

Tarzy was a freshman in high school when she visited campus as a soccer recruit. In the airport, while chatting about Bucknell with her parents, a stranger cut in.

“He said he majored in English here before going to medical school. He spoke so highly of his time at Bucknell, specifically how the liberal arts education broadened his mind,” says Tarzy, an accounting major from Medford, N.J. “Everyone I talked to through the admissions process emphasized that this school doesn’t make you choose one path, and you can pursue so many different things.”

Tarzy’s four years have embodied that sense of exploration. In addition to her management studies, she pursued a minor in legal studies through the College of Arts & Sciences and conducted independent research — all while maintaining a cumulative 4.0 GPA.

Story continues below advertisement

“This last semester, I’ve done an independent study to fulfill my legal studies requirements,” Tarzy said. “I took Religion and Constitutional Law, and it was actually my favorite class I ever took here. It was just super engaging and it was really interesting to learn about religious freedom in America, and seeing how that plays out in different environments and schools. I actually reached out to my professor and he was kind enough to let me do this research within this semester; it’s been really interesting.”

She also served as a tour guide within the Office of Admissions, worked as a teaching assistant, and played outside back on the women’s soccer team — which won three consecutive Patriot League Championships during Tarzy’s time. The final role she’ll take on before earning her diploma: Class of 2024 student Commencement speaker.

“Over winter break, I was looking back on all of my college experiences and how it was all coming to a close,” Tarzy says. “Bucknell has given me so much. I thought it would be nice if I could give back by talking about how much the school has meant to me.”

In her speech, Tarzy will reflect on the ways Bucknell has encouraged her — and other members of the graduating class — to explore every avenue, and how these invaluable experiences have prepared them for what lies ahead.

“You can be a star player on the team and the star of the musical. You can be a teaching assistant, on the dance team, involved in research and the president of your sorority … It is now up to us to take all we’ve acquired and apply it on our own.”

Tarzy’s future plans include a position at accounting firm RSM in New York City, working in transaction advisory services and pursuing CPA certification, before attending law school.

(Visited 72 times, 71 visits today)