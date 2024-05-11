2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy
May 10, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist
May 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
2024 Commencement Speaker: Nadia Sasso ’11
May 10, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis
May 10, 2024
Top Stories
2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy
Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist
Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Gloria Sporea

Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Gloria Sporea

May 10, 2024

Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn

Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn

May 10, 2024

Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato

Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato

May 10, 2024

2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy

Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
May 10, 2024
Emily+Paine+%2F+Bucknell+University
Emily Paine / Bucknell University

With an alumni network 56,000 strong, it’s not uncommon to run into a Bucknellian virtually anywhere. For Lea Tarzy ’24, a chance encounter with an alum made all the difference in her college plans.

Tarzy was a freshman in high school when she visited campus as a soccer recruit. In the airport, while chatting about Bucknell with her parents, a stranger cut in.

“He said he majored in English here before going to medical school. He spoke so highly of his time at Bucknell, specifically how the liberal arts education broadened his mind,” says Tarzy, an accounting major from Medford, N.J. “Everyone I talked to through the admissions process emphasized that this school doesn’t make you choose one path, and you can pursue so many different things.”

Tarzy’s four years have embodied that sense of exploration. In addition to her management studies, she pursued a minor in legal studies through the College of Arts & Sciences and conducted independent research — all while maintaining a cumulative 4.0 GPA. 

“This last semester, I’ve done an independent study to fulfill my legal studies requirements,” Tarzy said. “I took Religion and Constitutional Law, and it was actually my favorite class I ever took here. It was just super engaging and it was really interesting to learn about religious freedom in America, and seeing how that plays out in different environments and schools. I actually reached out to my professor and he was kind enough to let me do this research within this semester; it’s been really interesting.”

She also served as a tour guide within the Office of Admissions, worked as a teaching assistant, and played outside back on the women’s soccer team — which won three consecutive Patriot League Championships during Tarzy’s time. The final role she’ll take on before earning her diploma: Class of 2024 student Commencement speaker.

“Over winter break, I was looking back on all of my college experiences and how it was all coming to a close,” Tarzy says. “Bucknell has given me so much. I thought it would be nice if I could give back by talking about how much the school has meant to me.”

In her speech, Tarzy will reflect on the ways Bucknell has encouraged her — and other members of the graduating class — to explore every avenue, and how these invaluable experiences have prepared them for what lies ahead.

“You can be a star player on the team and the star of the musical. You can be a teaching assistant, on the dance team, involved in research and the president of your sorority … It is now up to us to take all we’ve acquired and apply it on our own.”

Tarzy’s future plans include a position at accounting firm RSM in New York City, working in transaction advisory services and pursuing CPA certification, before attending law school.

© 2024

