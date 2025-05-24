The real face value: Facial trustworthiness bias in legal decision-making

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Student Commencement Speaker and Outstanding Senior: Gabby Diaz
May 16, 2025
James T. Giffen / Bucknell University
2025 Commencement Soloist: Juliana Capizzi
May 16, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Harry Crowder
2025 Commencement Speaker: Jessica Livingston ’93
May 16, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Doris Fischer Malesardi to receive honorary doctor of humane letters
May 16, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (05/02/25)
May 1, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Athletics: Jack Roberto
May 16, 2025
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
An Interview with Saquon Barkley
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis finishes season at Patriot League Quarterfinals
May 1, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Baseball takes series against Army, celebrates Senior Day
May 1, 2025
Athlete of The Week: Jack Hartman ’28
May 1, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NFL Draft prank calls
May 1, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
When your eyes get it wrong: How video evidence can mislead the courtroom
May 24, 2025
Racial biases impact plea bargaining: Minorities face higher conviction rates and harsher plea deals
May 24, 2025
Incarceration & race: Inequality targets low socioeconomic status and education for Black individuals
May 24, 2025
The real face value: Facial trustworthiness bias in legal decision-making
May 24, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief / The Bucknellian
Excellence in the Arts: Naomi Malone
May 16, 2025
Cara Christensen / The Bucknellian
Weird punctuation marks that should make a comeback
May 1, 2025
A Chinese-American perspective: “How do we build a bridge to our culture?”
May 1, 2025
Lo hice todo: ¿cómo empezar a decir adiós?
May 1, 2025
Senior Reflection: Aaron Chin
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Kayla Howie
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Ninah Jackson
May 16, 2025
Senior Reflection: Anna Lajos
May 16, 2025
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Categories:

The real face value: Facial trustworthiness bias in legal decision-making

Liana Schilling, Contributing Writer
May 24, 2025

To all the prospective criminals out there, make sure to get a facelift first. Your fate might rest in the hands of how high your eyebrows are.

We’re wired to make quick decisions about one another, regarding danger or trust, on a level far below what we’re consciously aware of. In everyday life, this might mean making a sharp right turn on the street to avoid an approaching potential threat, but in the courts, it might just mean a life sentence or death row. 

Facial trustworthiness bias is when humans tend to make decisions about others’ trustworthiness based solely on their facial features. What’s arguably more important is the incredible value that is placed on these quick and unreliable first impressions, even if it turns out the initial judgment is completely contradictory to the actual behavior, showcasing their character.  

A study conducted by psychological researchers used a version of a trust game, where participants had to decide how much money to send a stranger, in hopes that the stranger would return their generosity. Some of the strangers had more trustworthy-looking faces, and some resembled a more untrustworthy character. Predictably, the more trustworthy faces were sent more money by the participants. What was shocking was that even if the people with trustworthy faces did not return the money, participants stuck with their initial impression and continued to deem them trustworthy. 

Story continues below advertisement

This stubbornness reveals a truth about how humans operate, suggesting that once we form an opinion, we tend to stick with it no matter the actual situation at hand. Another psychological phenomenon that comes into play is tunnel vision. This is when we tend to devalue factors that counter our beliefs in a way that selectively ignores reality when it isn’t in alignment with what we’ve already determined is reality. 

This pattern extends beyond games, infiltrating the realm of law and justice. In simulated small court claims, defendants with less trustworthy-looking faces were found guilty around eight percent more of the time, even when all details of the case were kept the same. The only difference? Their faces. 

It doesn’t stop with minor cases either. A study involving actual inmates found that those who were deemed less trustworthy based on images of their faces were more likely to be sentenced to death. The most frightening part? This effect existed even amongst exonerees, meaning they were all innocent

***

So, why does this happen? The root of the problem can be found in the functionality of the amygdala, a multipurpose, almond-shaped brain structure heavily involved with fear and anxiety responses. The amygdala itself is not problematic; in fact, its job is important to protect us from any threatening stimuli. The amygdala flags any suspicious activity, including untrustworthy-looking faces. This happens automatically, meaning that in the courtroom, this alert system can go off without any awareness or means of stopping. In courtrooms where decisions are supposed to be based on sound proof, this evolutionary tool can accidentally lead to injustice. 

Facial features associated with this amygdala overreaction tend to have low inner eyebrows, shallow cheekbones, thin chins, and deep nose sellion (the deepest point of the nasal bone). In contrast, higher inner eyebrows, pronounced cheekbones, wide chins, and a shallow nose sellion don’t seem to raise any concerns for the amygdala.   

Faces used in an fMRI experiment that indicated trustworthiness predicted by a regression model

***

Researchers have been looking at ways to intervene and prevent this bias from its presence in courtrooms. They thought, ‘Maybe if jurors knew about the facial trustworthiness bias and its unreliability?’ After testing, they found that informing jurors did not result in any significant reduction of the effect of facial trustworthiness on their sentencing decisions. Or, ‘Maybe if the case details were presented before any faces?’ Again, results showed that their hypothesis failed to accomplish any positive intervention. 

The facial trustworthiness bias is very real yet seemingly invisible. It toys with the verdicts and severity of sentencing, which subsequently undermines what a fair trial is supposed to ensure. Justice is supposed to be blind, but as the research shows, it is seemingly shallow. 

(Visited 16 times, 1 visits today)

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in PSYC359 Exploratory Articles
When your eyes get it wrong: How video evidence can mislead the courtroom
Racial biases impact plea bargaining: Minorities face higher conviction rates and harsher plea deals
Incarceration & race: Inequality targets low socioeconomic status and education for Black individuals
Smile! You’re on camera… or are you?
Is eyewitness memory too unreliable?
Scared straight: How crime TV skews our sense of justice