Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy
May 10, 2024
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist
May 10, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Nadia Sasso
2024 Commencement Speaker: Nadia Sasso ’11
May 10, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis
May 10, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
2024 Commencement Student Speaker: Lea Tarzy
Alexandra Slofkiss: 2024 Commencement Soloist
Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Gloria Sporea

Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Gloria Sporea

May 10, 2024

Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn

Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn

May 10, 2024

Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato

Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato

May 10, 2024

View All

Outstanding Senior Award: Bernadette Maramis

Dora Kreitzer, Editor-in-Chief
May 10, 2024
Lauren+Medeiros%2C+Photography+Co-Editor+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian

Bucknell Student Government Executive President, Posse Scholar, Arts & Science Dean’s Student Advisory Committee member, Residential Advisor, Mauch Fellow for Lewisburg League of Women Voters, and much more; Bernadette Maramis ’24 did it all during her time at Bucknell. 

This year, the senior class elected Maramis as The Bucknellian’s Outstanding Senior award winner. Maramis is a Political Science major, Philosophy minor, from Los Angeles, California.

Maramis found Bucknell through the Posse Foundation, which she originally looked into because of UC Berkeley, her dream school at the time. By the time she started the interview process, however, Posse announced they were ending their partnership with the university. Maramis adjusted, looking through other schools the LA office had partnerships with and was drawn to Bucknell for the small student-professor ratio and opportunity to build close relationships. 

“The more I researched Bucknell, the more I fell in love with the university,” Maramis explained. “While the thought of being so far from my family terrified me, I firmly believed that Bucknell would serve as an excellent place for me to get out of my comfort zone and grow academically and as an individual.”

Story continues below advertisement

Once she arrived on campus, the relationships Maramis was able to build with Bucknell faculty and staff encouraged her to be involved in all of the opportunities Bucknell has to offer. Of these, Maramis stated that the most impactful was the year she spent as BSG Executive President. Though she described it as challenging, Maramis said that she would “never trade that experience for anything in the world.” 

Through this experience, Maramis rethought what leadership meant to her and had to decide what kind of leader she wanted to be for the student body. She greatly enjoyed connecting with so many members of the Bucknell community and hearing their ideas for making Bucknell a better place. 

Meeting quarterly with President Bravman, Dean Badal, and Provost Merman-Jozwiak, Maramis felt she was able to make tangible action plans and change to “ensure that the needs and concerns of all Bucknellians – especially those of underserved communities – were heard and addressed.” 

One of Maramis’ favorite memories from college came out of her Executive Presidency: hosting A Night with the Presidents. In conversation with Bravman and the student body, she discussed topics including campus safety, diversity and inclusion, sustainability and future plans for the University. Maramis recalls fondly being able to have such a “meaningful and productive conversation” that could create change on campus. 

“Ultimately,” she stated, “my time spent with Bucknell Student Government, especially through this position, made it clear to me that advocacy work is a great passion of mine, and I knew I wanted to continue after my time at Bucknell ended.”

Her time as president, as well as her acceptance into Phi Beta Kappa this semester, are Maramis’ proudest accomplishments from college. “These accomplishments bring a great sense of pride to me and my family, especially my parents,” Maramis stated. “They left the comforts of their home and sacrificed everything to pursue their version of the American dream and the possibility of providing a better life for my siblings and me, where all of our dreams and aspirations were attainable. My parents’ story motivated me to use my education, voice, and background as an Indonesian-American for good. These accomplishments reaffirmed that all of the efforts and sacrifices that my family and I had made up until then were worth it.”

Following graduation, Maramis will be working as a paralegal at the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in their New York City office, where she will have the opportunity to work with experts and leaders in the legal field, helping assist lawyers throughout the litigation process. While coursework like Quantitative Methods and her time as Executive President prepared Maramis for future success, most importantly, Maramis stated that her “time at Bucknell has taught [her] the importance of community – and how important those pockets of community are to feeling whole and living a happy and meaningful life.”

Looking back on her four years here, Maramis offered this message for current and future students: “College is one of the rare opportunities in life where it is perfectly okay not to know everything—especially about yourself. Take advantage of all the opportunities that Bucknell has to offer…Take advantage of this time to find out things about yourself that you wouldn’t have known otherwise. It is through these involvements and experiences that you will find pockets of community that make Bucknell feel like home.” 

(Visited 20 times, 15 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Commencement 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: Gloria Sporea
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Excellence in Athletics Award: Meghan Quinn
Excellence in the Arts Award: Joselyn Busato
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Staff of the Year: Aprile Englehart
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Faculty of the Year: William Meek
Senior Reflection: Reid Fournier
About the Contributor
Dora Kreitzer
Dora Kreitzer, Editor-in-Chief

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *