Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time

Advice from the Class of 2024

Postcards from Bucknell students abroad

Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk

Michael Taromina, News Editor
April 26, 2024

About 20% of all people who consume alcohol develop an unhealthy use, accounting for over 5% of worldwide deaths. Professor Judy Grisel, Psychology and Neuroscience, was among those who developed an unhealthy relationship with these substances.

Since beating her addictions more than 30 years ago, Grisel has gone on to study the underlying reasons for addiction and now contends that her initial reaction to her first drink of wine when she was 12 had a lot to do with her eventually wanting more. She has theorized that her brain’s positive reaction to that initial drink may have put her at more risk for later drug addictions — a struggle she chronicled in her “New York Times” best-selling book “Never Enough, the Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction.”

After decades of tinkering in the laboratory, Grisel’s research team developed a way to carry out experiments in mice to assess individual differences in how much an individual likes alcohol or another drug, the first time they get it.

Grisel recently published a research paper alongside Susquehanna University Professor of Biology Erin Rhinehart, and former Bucknell psychology graduate students Madison Waldron M’21 and Holly Jones M’23. Entitled “Sensitivity to the Initial Rewarding Effects of Alcohol: Influence of Age, Sex, and β-endorphin” the study was published last month in the journal “Alcohol: Clinical & Experimental Research.” It’s the first experiment that examines brain activity’s association with pleasurable effects from a single exposure to alcohol and demonstrates that just one subjection to a moderate dose of alcohol initiates brain activity that stimulates drug-seeking behavior in potentially higher-risk groups.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone doesn’t feel the same reward from their initial encounter with alcohol,” says Grisel, now one of the world’s leading experts on addiction, who was an invited panelist to the 2020 World Economic Forum. “In certain individuals, like myself, they experience the kind of positive response where they want to feel that way again and are drawn to more. And the reaction to that drug — in this case, alcohol — could put them at higher risk of disordered use.”

The testing methodology involved a three-chambered apparatus with distinct floor tile patterns in the two opposing conditioning chambers. The floor on one side consisted of circles of various sizes and the other of uniform square tiles. Both floors were painted the same color red, and there was a smaller center chamber intended to be stimulus-neutral, with a smooth white floor.

On the first day of testing, half of the mice received alcohol associated with the circular floor tile, while the other half received saline and then the protocol was reversed with the mice on the third day. On Day 5, mice were placed in the center stimulus neutral chamber immediately following a saline injection, with access to all three areas of the apparatus. The researchers recorded which mice were drawn to the alcohol chamber and those drawn to the saline chamber. They also compared the brain activity of the two groups.

“We found that natural endorphin activity in the brains of mice influenced how much they liked the feeling of alcohol,” Grisel says. “Learning the mechanisms underlying why someone would be drawn to drug-seeking behavior is critical for understanding what may lead to abuse.”

The researchers also found that adult mice were more sensitive to the effects of alcohol than adolescents and outcomes depended on sex as well as the presence of endorphins. Among females, adolescents were stimulated by the drug, but insensitive to locomotor effects as adults, while among males, adolescents were insensitive and adults sedated.

“Reduced sensitivity to alcohol’s reward may reflect increased risk for alcohol use disorders, as organisms tend to increase self-medication in the absence of reward,” Grisel says. “Reduced sensitivity to sedation and reward in adolescents may increase susceptibility for addiction, in line with current understanding that young people have exaggerated risk for developing drug use disorders.”

Michael Taromina
Michael Taromina, News Editor

The Bucknellian

