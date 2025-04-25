The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Photo Courtesy of Nikash Kale
TEDxBucknellUniversity to present “The Power of Perspective”
April 25, 2025
Yanjing Huang / The Bucknellian
Bucknell Farm to host annual “Earth Day Fest” event
April 25, 2025
Public Safety announces changes to parking permits, policies effective July 1
April 25, 2025
Samek Museum hosts new iteration of annual Student Art Exhibition
April 25, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/18/25)
April 17, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/11/25)
April 11, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/04/25)
April 4, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Track and Field claims dominant victories at Team Challenge
April 25, 2025
Lianne Garrahan / The Bucknellian
Men’s Tennis defeats Navy to win Patriot League title
April 25, 2025
Ben Popko / The Bucknellian
Women’s Golf finishes season third at Patriot League Championships
April 25, 2025
Softball sweeps series against Colgate
April 25, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Brooke Popella ʼ27
April 17, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Noelani Sadler ʼ28
April 11, 2025
Athlete of the Week: John Calabrese ʼ28
April 4, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis ’25
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: NBA Playoff Preview
April 25, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Barcelona fends off BVB in UCL quarters
April 17, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: March Madness comes to an epic end
April 11, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Men’s and Women’s Final Four Preview
April 4, 2025
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
In defense of desire paths
April 25, 2025
The water is cold, but so is the truth: When advocacy becomes a trend
April 25, 2025
War of power: How many must suffer before enough is enough?
April 25, 2025
Bucknell men against misogyny
April 25, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
“Smoke-Stack Lightning”
April 25, 2025
“The Last of Us” season 2 is a gut punch
April 25, 2025
“A Minecraft Movie”: A postmodern mastercraft
April 25, 2025
The “creative decision” that might have ruined “9-1-1”
April 25, 2025
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Beyond the books: Three seniors reflect on their Honors Thesis journeys
April 25, 2025
Democracy in action: Sitting U.S. Senator comes to Bucknell
April 25, 2025
Bucknell’s Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Advocacy Office enters a new chapter
April 17, 2025
Theatre Department takes on Shakespeare for Spring Mainstage performance
April 17, 2025
Photo Story: Candlelight vigil held for Myanmar earthquake victims
April 11, 2025
Photo Story: Bucknell African and Caribbean Student Association hosts BACSA Bash 2025: Rooted in Love
April 11, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
Categories:

Breaking the Bubble (04/25/25)

Anna Nykanen, Staff Writer
April 25, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

DOMESTIC

Elite universities across the United States—Harvard, Princeton, Northwestern and Columbia among them—have been targeted by massive cuts in federal funding implemented by the Trump administration. Facing billions of dollars in lost grants, the affected institutions have collaborated with over 150 U.S. colleges, from large public universities to small liberal arts schools, and signed a joint letter condemning the president’s actions. Through threatening extensive budget cuts, President Trump has sought to control “antisemitism,” reverse diversity programs and motivate universities to adapt their admissions processes and penalize student protestors. Additionally, the administration has revoked hundreds of student visas. While some universities, such as Columbia in New York City, have obliged Trump’s demands, other universities, like Harvard in Cambridge, Mass., have rejected the orders and even sued the administration. In their letter signed this past Tuesday, the signatories from Harvard profess that they are “open to constructive reform and do not oppose legitimate government oversight.” They condemn, however, the “unprecedented government overreach and political interference […] endangering American higher education.” As of now, the Trump administration has paused or threatened to pause federal funding to these universities. The goal appears to be creating sufficient pressure that the targeted schools acquiesce to stated demands; Tuesday’s letter reveals that achieving that goal may be more difficult than expected. 

Measles had been eliminated from the United States since the year 2000. However, since the start of 2025, over 700 cases—three resulting in death—have occurred across the nation. Nine measles cases have been reported in Pennsylvania, one of eight states to report active outbreaks. The measles disease is highly contagious and spreads rapidly through unvaccinated communities. While the majority of U.S. cases have been reported in Texas, Dr. Amesh Adalja, an expert on pandemics and infectious diseases who lives near Pittsburgh, warns that Pennsylvania’s Orthodox Jewish, Mennonite and Amish communities may be especially vulnerable to outbreaks due to geographic cloistering and low vaccination rates. He notes, “that’s a lot of kindling that’s in one given area.” Nevertheless, Dr. Adalja reassures residents that as long as they are vaccinated, “they’re fine.” However, if a person is not vaccinated and exhibiting concerning symptoms, immediate medical attention may be required. Despite the overall high presence of vaccination across the nation, health experts fear that the measles outbreak will continue to spread in U.S. communities where the vaccination levels remain dangerously small. The effect on these communities could be devastating, but experts profess that for vaccinated individuals, there is no need for serious fear. 


INTERNATIONAL

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff of the Catholic Church, has died at age 88 of a cerebral stroke and heart failure, which progressed from a respiratory infection for which he was hospitalized last month. Across the world, Catholic churches have tolled their bells, and prominent politicians from US congressional leaders to Japan’s prime minister and the United Nations Secretary General have expressed their condolences as well as praise for Francis’ papacy. Shigeru Ishiba, prime minister of Japan, called the death of Pope Francis “a great loss” for the people of the Vatican and Catholics, but also “for the international community.” Ishiba and others felt that Pope Francis approached his position with humility, expressing strong concern for the poor as well as critiques of capitalism and climate change. He was both admired and criticized for his progressive angles on religion, diplomacy and addressing internal scandals. In light of his death, world leaders seem intent on remembering the positive elements of his 12-year papacy. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres praised Pope Francis as “a transcendent voice for peace, human dignity and social justice,” citing his major contributions to the global mobilization which enabled the creation of the Paris Climate Agreement. However, other actors, such as an advocacy group for survivors of church sexual abuse, are calling for Francis’ successor to implement laws of oversight, which Francis failed to enact. Nevertheless, overwhelmingly, reflections on Francis’ papacy have remained appreciative, respectful and highly positive. 

At least 26 civilians have perished as a result of ongoing religious-based violence in highly-disputed Kashmir. An unidentified gunman opened fire on a group of tourists visiting the picturesque town of Pahalgam— the “Switzerland of India.” The region of Kashmir hosts a Muslim-majority, and victims of the attack claim the gunman appeared to be singling out non-Muslims. However, no group has claimed responsibility. Despite recurrent violence within the contested region that both India and Pakistan believe belongs to their country, this attack was “much larger” than anything seen in recent years, according to Omar Abdullah, the region’s chief minister. The army and police have been deployed to the scene, and the Indian government has expressed its commitment to finding the perpetrators and continuing to “fight terrorism.” 

