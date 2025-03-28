The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Saquon Barkley to headline spring Student Lectureship event
March 28, 2025
Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser calls attention to food insecurity
March 28, 2025
Bucknell’s DeeAnn Reeder authors new book on ‘The Lives of Bats’
March 28, 2025
Bucknell study sheds light on optimizing deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease
March 28, 2025
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)
March 28, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/28/2025)
February 28, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/21/2025)
February 21, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/15/25)
February 14, 2025
Track and Field finds podium 3 times at IC4A/ECAC, pick up 5 wins at Shippensburg
March 28, 2025
Men’s Lacrosse secures a win against Lehigh; Connor Davis makes school history
March 28, 2025
Men’s Tennis picks up victories against Binghamton and Colgate
March 28, 2025
Bison Women’s Basketball ends season 17-14
March 28, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Connor Davis ’25
March 28, 2025
Athlete of the Week: Sara Ketron ՚27
February 28, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp’ 27
February 21, 2025
Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Olivia Hopper ‘28
February 14, 2025
Beyond the Bison: College basketball Sweet Sixteen predictions
March 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Georgia outlasts Florida in SEC basketball thriller
February 28, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Which nation is the best at hockey?
February 21, 2025
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Eagles dominate Chiefs in Super Bowl 59
February 14, 2025
Challenges of being a first-gen student
March 28, 2025
On the capitalization of water
March 28, 2025
Surviving group projects: A sweet (and slightly chaotic) guide
March 28, 2025
The heartbeat of campus: Why seniors matter
March 28, 2025
Editorial: Offering assistance following a natural disaster
October 25, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
April 29, 2022
November 5, 2020
Love: the meaning of it!
March 28, 2025
A reflection on my trip to China
March 28, 2025
Filming to affirm one’s existence
March 28, 2025
“9-1-1” Returns with Season 8B
March 28, 2025
Bucknell University Choir takes on Europe!
March 28, 2025
Dominguez Center for Data Science: A new hub for innovation and collaboration
March 28, 2025
Lindsay Beier, News Editor
Meet Seventh St. Café’s resident musician, Don Engelhardt
February 28, 2025
February 28, 2025
Black Student Union holds annual Fashion Show
February 28, 2025
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Soccer are Patriot League Champions
December 6, 2024
November 15, 2024
April 19, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)

Anna Nykanen, Staff Writer
March 28, 2025
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

DOMESTIC

Vandalism of Tesla products and showrooms involving both petty vandalism and weaponized destruction of property, which has occurred across the nation in recent weeks, has been labeled “domestic terrorism” by the U.S. Attorney General. Three different suspects from three different states are facing official charges from the U.S. Department of Justice; some stand to receive up to 20 years in prison. One suspect from Colorado, Lucy Grace Nelson, allegedly ignited Molotov cocktails and tossed them toward a Tesla dealership. While spray-painting the word “Nazi” onto the window of a Tesla showroom is unlikely to warrant a charge of “domestic terrorism,” politically-motivated acts have raised alarm bells for U.S. policymakers. It was the Biden administration that launched the first National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism in 2021, responding to a troubling rise in white-supremacist activity. Now, mounting protests against current President Trump and his alliance with entrepreneur Elon Musk are testing the conditions and enforcement of Biden’s strategy. Republicans and Democrats alike have voiced their condemnation for these acts of vandalism, recognizing a threat posed by homegrown, hateful ideologies. Regardless of placement along the political spectrum, the Department of Justice is prepared to respond decisively to terrorism. 

A fire erupted at one of the world’s most popular theme parks, Walt Disney World, around 7 p.m. last Saturday night. The incident occurred behind the French Pavilion at Epcot, one of the four Disney theme parks which comprise Walt Disney World, located in warm and sunny Orlando, Fla. According to reports, no injuries were incurred. The fire did, however, prompt an evacuation of one of the rides—a notable disruption during the spring-break season when Disney parks are overflowing with crowds of vacationers. A walk-in cooler within the backstage area seems to be the culprit for the massive plume of smoke which billowed into the sky Saturday evening. A swift response from workers and firemen quickly extinguished the blaze, and that area of the park reopened later that night. 

 

INTERNATIONAL

On Monday, the United Nations announced that, because of continuing strikes by Israel on civilians on the ground in Gaza that have injured or killed hundreds of United Nations personnel, they will be withdrawing about a third of their international on-the-ground staff in Gaza. The measure was taken for security reasons—original staff numbered at around one hundred, so the removal will see about thirty staff members evacuated—but will hopefully, according to United Nations spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, be temporary. “We hope to have people return to Gaza as soon as [possible],” Dujarric reported, but that return relies heavily on future actions by Israel. He felt it was important to emphasize that the United Nations is not leaving Gaza— he and the United Nations organization are aware that civilians in Gaza rely heavily on United Nations aid for day-to-day survival, but while Israeli strikes continue to hit United Nations compounds, the organization must consider the safety of their staff, as well. An investigation is being launched by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres into the potentially deliberate nature of the targeting of United Nations sites on the part of Israel’s forces. 

The longest immersed undersea tunnel is currently under construction between Germany and Denmark. Once completed, this industrial marvel will set records, covering 11 miles with two double-lane highways and two rail tunnels. The entire project, comprising 10 special sections and 79 regular sections which are approximately 700 feet in length and each weigh 73,500 tonnes, will cost over $7 billion. The results for business and tourism between the two nations are believed to be well-worth this incredibly high price tag. Upon completion, the Fehmarnbelt Tunnel will shorten the journey from Hamburg to Copenhagen to half its previous length. Immersing the sections, however, is impossible to test beforehand, and engineers will have just one opportunity to successfully submerge the tunnel beneath the waters. Project leaders believe the team is well-prepared. The tunnel should open for use around the year 2029. 

