Breaking the Bubble (03/28/25)

DOMESTIC

Vandalism of Tesla products and showrooms involving both petty vandalism and weaponized destruction of property, which has occurred across the nation in recent weeks, has been labeled “domestic terrorism” by the U.S. Attorney General. Three different suspects from three different states are facing official charges from the U.S. Department of Justice; some stand to receive up to 20 years in prison. One suspect from Colorado, Lucy Grace Nelson, allegedly ignited Molotov cocktails and tossed them toward a Tesla dealership. While spray-painting the word “Nazi” onto the window of a Tesla showroom is unlikely to warrant a charge of “domestic terrorism,” politically-motivated acts have raised alarm bells for U.S. policymakers. It was the Biden administration that launched the first National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism in 2021, responding to a troubling rise in white-supremacist activity. Now, mounting protests against current President Trump and his alliance with entrepreneur Elon Musk are testing the conditions and enforcement of Biden’s strategy. Republicans and Democrats alike have voiced their condemnation for these acts of vandalism, recognizing a threat posed by homegrown, hateful ideologies. Regardless of placement along the political spectrum, the Department of Justice is prepared to respond decisively to terrorism.

A fire erupted at one of the world’s most popular theme parks, Walt Disney World, around 7 p.m. last Saturday night. The incident occurred behind the French Pavilion at Epcot, one of the four Disney theme parks which comprise Walt Disney World, located in warm and sunny Orlando, Fla. According to reports, no injuries were incurred. The fire did, however, prompt an evacuation of one of the rides—a notable disruption during the spring-break season when Disney parks are overflowing with crowds of vacationers. A walk-in cooler within the backstage area seems to be the culprit for the massive plume of smoke which billowed into the sky Saturday evening. A swift response from workers and firemen quickly extinguished the blaze, and that area of the park reopened later that night.

INTERNATIONAL

On Monday, the United Nations announced that, because of continuing strikes by Israel on civilians on the ground in Gaza that have injured or killed hundreds of United Nations personnel, they will be withdrawing about a third of their international on-the-ground staff in Gaza. The measure was taken for security reasons—original staff numbered at around one hundred, so the removal will see about thirty staff members evacuated—but will hopefully, according to United Nations spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, be temporary. “We hope to have people return to Gaza as soon as [possible],” Dujarric reported, but that return relies heavily on future actions by Israel. He felt it was important to emphasize that the United Nations is not leaving Gaza— he and the United Nations organization are aware that civilians in Gaza rely heavily on United Nations aid for day-to-day survival, but while Israeli strikes continue to hit United Nations compounds, the organization must consider the safety of their staff, as well. An investigation is being launched by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres into the potentially deliberate nature of the targeting of United Nations sites on the part of Israel’s forces.

The longest immersed undersea tunnel is currently under construction between Germany and Denmark. Once completed, this industrial marvel will set records, covering 11 miles with two double-lane highways and two rail tunnels. The entire project, comprising 10 special sections and 79 regular sections which are approximately 700 feet in length and each weigh 73,500 tonnes, will cost over $7 billion. The results for business and tourism between the two nations are believed to be well-worth this incredibly high price tag. Upon completion, the Fehmarnbelt Tunnel will shorten the journey from Hamburg to Copenhagen to half its previous length. Immersing the sections, however, is impossible to test beforehand, and engineers will have just one opportunity to successfully submerge the tunnel beneath the waters. Project leaders believe the team is well-prepared. The tunnel should open for use around the year 2029.

