The Bucknellian

The Bucknellian
Rendering of possible changes for the Bison courtesy of Chartwells Higher Education
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident
April 19, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Head Coach Ashley Frankel
Bucknell Cheerleading Squad competes at Nationals, places 6th
April 19, 2024
Bucknell to alter summer undergraduate research funding
April 19, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/01/2024)
March 1, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
April 19, 2024
Women’s Tennis wins final regular season game
April 19, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic
April 19, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Men’s Lacrosse takes down Le Moyne at home
April 19, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Will Hopkins ’24
February 23, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: The fairy tale ending to Klopp’s career: Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Triumph
March 1, 2024
The American illusion of choice
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
When did gaming get so expensive?
April 19, 2024
Minecraft: A diamond in gaming history
April 19, 2024
An ode to Chai
April 19, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Amanda He / The Bucknellian
Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse
April 19, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
BACSA hosts annual BACSA Bash
April 19, 2024
Why Arts and Culture is the best
April 19, 2024
Reflections on ‘Tangled’ and the need for diverse representation
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Making a difference locally: Students bring back The Listening Post
April 12, 2024
Students contribute to community through Management 101
Students contribute to community through Management 101
April 12, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Top Stories
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider
Public Safety holds debrief following swatting incident
Baseball wins series against Lehigh 2-1
Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic

Track and Field has strong showing at Bison Outdoor Classic

April 19, 2024

Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse

Meta’s Political Content Filter and the impact on civic discourse

April 19, 2024

How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical

How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical

April 19, 2024

Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)

Michael Taromina, News Editor
April 19, 2024
Kyle+Putt+%2F+The+Bucknellian
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

Domestic

Divisions with the Republican Party Congressmen and Senators were put on full display this week as another historic speaker vacancy and Senate impeachment might become reality. On the House side, Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene put a resolution to the floor prompting a vote of no confidence for Speaker Mike Johnson. This comes after Johnson negged on Republican priorities and attempting to pass foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. Johnson has said he would not resign and many powerful House Republicans have expressed disdain for a vacancy vote, though Greene claims she has support on her side. On the Senate floor, this week’s articles of impeachment for Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas were delivered and senators were sworn in as jurors. This marks the second time a Cabinet level official has been impeached by the House and tried in the Senate. Many Republican senators support the impeachment, but various ones, particularly Senator Mitt Romney, claim there are no impeachment grounds and this is a policy dispute. This is happening all while Republicans are trying to navigate their priorities and positions as they try to expand the House, win back the Senate and move-in a Republican to the White House next year.

History was made this week as the first trial of former US President Donald Trump began its jury selection. Trump was indicted last summer on 34 counts of felony charges by the District Attorney of Manhattan on accounts that he broke campaign finance laws to pay hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover an affair. On Monday, 200 people were summoned to appear in front of Judge Juan Merchan to see if they would be selected. Only 7 made it, including a salesman, an oncology nurse, an IT consultant, a teacher and a software engineer. The slim number is likely due to potential political bias people may show that may hinder their impartiality. Additionally, a potential list of witnesses were revealed to the public, including members of Trump’s family and legal team. Trump is facing a gag order he calls “unconstitutional” and must appear at all times to the trial. The Republican nominee for President in 2024 is hoping to turn this legal peril into a political boost against his opponents, claiming the justice system is rigged against him.

International

According to an exit poll cited by state and other media outlets, Croatia’s governing conservatives emerged victorious in a fiercely contested parliamentary election on Wednesday, although they fell short of securing a majority to govern independently. The election featured a showdown between the incumbent conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), headed by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and a coalition of centrist and left-leaning parties, informally spearheaded by populist President Zoran Milanovic and his Social Democratic Party (SDP). The non-affiliated Ipsos polling agency reported that the HDZ secured 59 out of the 151 parliamentary seats, while the SDP attained 43 seats. The election took place amidst Croatia’s domestic challenges, including grappling with the highest inflation rate in the eurozone, a scarcity of labor, illegal migration and allegations of pervasive corruption, despite being a member of the European Union and NATO.

On Saturday, a significant aerial assault targeted Israel, with multiple Iranian missiles striking Israeli territory, signifying a perilous escalation in the region that raises the specter of lethal confrontations between Israel and Iran. The assault severely injured a 10-year-old girl, but otherwise caused no casualties. Around 31 individuals received medical attention for anxiety or injuries sustained while heading to a secure location during the sounding of sirens. Iran’s U.N. Mission issued a statement attributing Iran’s military response to Israel’s assault on an Iranian diplomatic facility in Syria, likely referring to the bombing of an Iranian consular building in Damascus on April 1, which resulted in the deaths of two generals and five officers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. President Joe Biden reported having a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu overnight, reiterating the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security. He commended Israel’s capability to repel attacks, signaling a warning to those who threaten the security of the Jewish state.

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
