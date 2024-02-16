The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

Photo Courtesy of Ken Bennett, Wake Forest University
Michelle Roehm named next Dean of the Freeman College of Management
February 16, 2024
The Weis Center houses a weekend of student musical performances
February 16, 2024
Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts comes to Bucknell for first Griot Spring Series event
February 16, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Dr. Richard Reeves comes to Bucknell to discuss the struggle of “boys and men”
February 16, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 20, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 6, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Haley Beardsley, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Confusion lingers over students’ understanding of the Board of Trustees
February 10, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)
February 16, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/09/2024)
February 9, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (02/02/2024)
February 2, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (01/26/2024)
January 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Women’s Basketball prevails over Boston University
February 16, 2024
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
Women’s Tennis grabs 4-3 win at home
February 16, 2024
Men’s Tennis rolls Rider on the road
February 16, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field excels at Spire Collegiate Games
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ashley Sofilkanich ‘27
February 16, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ’24
February 9, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Ethan Wolford-Tuffy ’24
February 2, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ’24
January 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs down 49ers in super bowl
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UNC takes down Duke in first rivalry matchup of 2024
February 9, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Klopp’s legacy: Transforming Liverpool from hopefuls to powerhouse
February 2, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 49ers narrowly beat the Packers in Divisional Playoff
January 26, 2024
Why I, as an American Jew, stand with Palestine
February 16, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Bucknell’s campus dining: A personal ranking
February 16, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
February 15th: Discount chocolate day
February 16, 2024
Tony Tian / The Bucknellian
Bucknell’s decades-long mistake
February 16, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Aiden Tacker / The Bucknellian
‘Seeing sound’ in the Samek Art Museum
February 16, 2024
Nothing like a good halftime show… right?
February 16, 2024
Three men and a painting: a review of “The Picture of Dorian Gray”
February 16, 2024
It’s beginning to look a lot like rom-com season: a review of ten favorites
February 16, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Love is in the air: Bucknell celebrates Valentine’s Day
February 16, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Editor in Chief / The Bucknellian
Studying and teaching American politics; Scott Meinke Professor of Political Science
February 16, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
Lewisburg welcomes new cafes and coffee shops
February 9, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director / The Bucknellian
A guide to answering, “What’s Next?”: Career and graduate school resources for seniors
February 9, 2024
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
Ekklesia United participates with A21 in Walk for Freedom
October 19, 2023
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
Bucknell Farm hosts Harvest Festival
September 14, 2023
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
Bucknell pays tribute to those lost on 9/11
September 14, 2023
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian.
Students take to the water in annual Canoe Battleship
April 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)

Michael Taromina, News Editor
February 16, 2024
Domestic

After failing to do so last week, the US House of Representatives took bold and historical action on Tuesday in impeaching the second Cabinet official in American history: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. House GOP leadership, including Speaker Mike Johnson, have been extremely critical of Mayorkas’ handling of the southern border and the immigration policies of the Biden administration. With a slim majority of Republicans in the House, the final vote was 214-213. Some House Republicans were concerned with the constitutionality of the charges within the articles, and therefore voted no, while all Democrats opposed the measure. President Biden has called this impeachment an act of partisanship to score political points. It is unlikely Mayorkas will lose his job because the impeachment must now be tried in the Senate, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called the act a “new low for House Republicans.” According to many polls, border security and immigration will be a consequential topic in the 2024 elections, and a topic that both parties are unwilling to agree on.

On Feb. 14, a shooting near Union Station in Kansas City occuured at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade. As of Wednesday night, one is pronounced dead and at least 21 others have been injured, including 11 children. While three people have been detained, according to the police chief, it is unclear who was responsible, as no motives had been identified. Multiple people at the parade said they first believed the sound to be fireworks, until they saw people running and heard cries to get down. Following the events, the Chiefs team released a statement: “we are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.”

International

Political precariousness is sweeping across India as thousands of farmers are marching toward New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices. Clashes between police have occurred who, on Tuesday, used tear gas and barricades to stop the protesters. The country is not new to farmer protests – two years ago, there was a successful movement to get the government to reverse harsh agricultural laws. The protesters are now pleading with the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he is not making enough progress on important demands related to farmers’ income and loans. Many authorities believe the protests are a stunt and are determined to quell them and avoid legislative changes.

Alexander Stubb, Finland’s former Prime Minister, won the election runoff Sunday against former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in a close race for the presidency. Stubb, the center-right candidate of the NCP ended with 51.6%, while Haavisto, the green independent candidate, got 48.4% of the electorate. The 55-year-old president-elect, who was Prime Minister from 2014 to 2015, as well as a former Finance Minister and member of Parliament, will become the 13th president of Finland. Haavisto and Stubb congratulated each other as they both watched the results come in at Helsinki City Hall.

