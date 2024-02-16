Breaking the Bubble (02/16/2024)

Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

Domestic

After failing to do so last week, the US House of Representatives took bold and historical action on Tuesday in impeaching the second Cabinet official in American history: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. House GOP leadership, including Speaker Mike Johnson, have been extremely critical of Mayorkas’ handling of the southern border and the immigration policies of the Biden administration. With a slim majority of Republicans in the House, the final vote was 214-213. Some House Republicans were concerned with the constitutionality of the charges within the articles, and therefore voted no, while all Democrats opposed the measure. President Biden has called this impeachment an act of partisanship to score political points. It is unlikely Mayorkas will lose his job because the impeachment must now be tried in the Senate, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called the act a “new low for House Republicans.” According to many polls, border security and immigration will be a consequential topic in the 2024 elections , and a topic that both parties are unwilling to agree on.

On Feb. 14, a shooting near Union Station in Kansas City occuured at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade. As of Wednesday night, one is pronounced dead and at least 21 others have been injured, including 11 children. While three people have been detained, according to the police chief, it is unclear who was responsible, as no motives had been identified. Multiple people at the parade said they first believed the sound to be fireworks, until they saw people running and heard cries to get down. Following the events, the Chiefs team released a statement: “we are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.”

International

Political precariousness is sweeping across India as thousands of farmers are marching toward New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices. Clashes between police have occurred who, on Tuesday, used tear gas and barricades to stop the protesters. The country is not new to farmer protests – two years ago, there was a successful movement to get the government to reverse harsh agricultural laws. The protesters are now pleading with the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that he is not making enough progress on important demands related to farmers’ income and loans. Many authorities believe the protests are a stunt and are determined to quell them and avoid legislative changes.

Alexander Stubb, Finland’s former Prime Minister, won the election runoff Sunday against former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in a close race for the presidency. Stubb, the center-right candidate of the NCP ended with 51.6%, while Haavisto, the green independent candidate, got 48.4% of the electorate. The 55-year-old president-elect, who was Prime Minister from 2014 to 2015, as well as a former Finance Minister and member of Parliament, will become the 13th president of Finland. Haavisto and Stubb congratulated each other as they both watched the results come in at Helsinki City Hall.

