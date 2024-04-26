Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time

Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time

April 26, 2024

Advice from the Class of 2024

Advice from the Class of 2024

April 26, 2024

Postcards from Bucknell students abroad

Postcards from Bucknell students abroad

April 26, 2024

View All

Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX

Ericka Anghel, Ginger Baxter, and Helena Strauss
April 26, 2024
Letter+to+the+Editor%3A+Provide+more+resources+for+IPVA+and+Title+IX

Bucknell University is home to extreme rates of sexual assault. Exacerbated by the lack of institutional trust and subsequent underreporting of sexual violence, these rates are likely even more pervasive than reported. To effectively combat the alarmingly high rates of violence on our campus, we must designate significantly more resources for sexual violence prevention and education. It is critical we re-imagine the bare framework of Bucknell into a structure that supports the valid needs of victim-survivors, adheres to inclusivity and prevention, and is comparable to institutions with similar assets as Bucknell.

Sexual Assault is Pervasive on College Campuses

  • Sex-based discrimination at educational institutions is federally prohibited by Title IX, including sexual harassment and assault.
  • Campus sexual assault (CSA) makes up 43% of total on-campus crimes in the US (Miodus et al).
  • Up to 25% of female college students reported being victims of CSA (Cantor et al).

Bucknell has higher rates of Sexual Assault than the National Average

  • 1 in 5 women and 1 in 16 men are sexually assaulted while attending college in the US (White Law).
  • 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men are sexually assaulted while attending Bucknell University (Dr. Bill Flack’s research team).
  • Women in sororities are disproportionately sexually assaulted compared to other groups on Bucknell’s campus (Dr. Bill Flack’s research team).
  • BIPOC are disproportionately impacted by sexual violence at Bucknell (Dr. Bill Flack’s research team).
    • There is no significant difference in rates of sexual violence between BIPOC and white students.
    • 2.5% of BIPOC respondents were involved in Greek life compared to 30.7% of white respondents.

We have a Severe Deficiency yet Critical Need for Sexual Violence Resources

Story continues below advertisement
  • Bucknell’s IPVA office is an office of 1. 
    • Colgate’s IPVA office (Haven) is an office of 3.
  • Survivors seeking legal action have the right to a fair and speedy trial, yet Title IX cases have been going on for one year or longer.
    • Survivors are forced to relive their trauma until the trial is resolved.
  • Knowing that cases are handled poorly, survivors are reluctant to report or seek help.
  • This lack of resources fosters institutional mistrust among students.

Proposed Solutions

  • Expanded staffing for the IPVA office: at minimum, the assistant director position, and a part-time crisis interventionist specialist to which comparable institutions have
  • An expanded and rebranded IPVA office space that provides students with the dignity and privacy they deserve (as compared to the exposing and cramped current setting near Arches Lounge). 
  • Structured and concentrated training programs that can effectively facilitate federally mandated first-year workshops in a manner that ensures sustainability, longevity, and commitment to education.
  • A designated pillar for sexual assault and interpersonal violence to ensure issues and feedback are taken into consideration by the administration.
  • A serious commitment to peer education through which students would be paid and work year-round.
  • Administrative endorsement and support for prevention programs (something necessary for initiatives aimed at staff and PSAFE).
  • 24-hour/after-hour advocacy resources like a 24-hour call line
  • Expanded and clearly designated confidential spaces.
  • A Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) to assist in Title IX and discuss how the needs of students are being met.

Visualizing a Better Future

  • Without the serious consideration of higher level administration (like that which the creation of a stand-alone pillar would achieve), there is no way to facilitate institutional programs surrounding Bucknell employee cultures and PSAFE.
  • Regardless of if these changes are made, a need for them will persist and the labor will disproportionately fall onto unpaid student advocacy groups like Speak UP.
  • Presently, Bucknell does not have the resources or structure to facilitate first-year workshops in a well-structured, effective, or accountable manner.
  • Bucknell is currently lacking the resources necessary to complete their commitment to Culture of Respect (a NASPA initiative).

 

Sincerely, 

Ericka Anghel, Ginger Baxter, and Helena Strauss

 

Citations:

White Law. (n.d.) “College Campus Sexual Assault Statistics.” White Law PLLC. https://www.whitelawpllc.com/blog/college-campus-sexual-assault-statistics/.

Miodus, S., Tan, S., Evangelista, N.D., Fioriti, C., and Harris, M. (n.d.) Campus sexual assault. American Psychological Association. https://www.apa.org/apags/resources/campus-sexual-assault-fact-sheet.

Cantor, D., Fisher, B., Chibnall, S., Townsend, R., Lee, H., Bruce, C., and Thomas, G. (2017) Report on the AAU campus climate survey on sexual assault and sexual misconduct. The Association of American Universities. https://www.aau.edu/sites/default/files/AAU-Files/Key-Issues/Campus-Safety/AAU-Campus-Climate-Survey-FINAL-10-20-17.pdf.

(Visited 69 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor: No toxic chemical plant
Letter to the Editor: A thank you note for F23 POLS 210 and F23 POLS 253
Letter to the Editor: In response to the article printed April 28
Letter to the Editor: Show us the money Bucknell!
Letter to the Editor: The underlying issue with Bucknell scholarships
Implications of Bucknell's tuition, and next year’s increase
More in Opinions
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
Bucknell’s housing, or rather, lack of housing
Your vote doesn't matter in Connecticut.
Sit down, be humble.
More in Top Stories
Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
Rendering of possible changes for the Bison courtesy of Chartwells Higher Education
Chartwells Higher Education chosen as new Bucknell Dining provider

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *