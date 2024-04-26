When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Photo Courtesy of Hailey Drapcho
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
April 26, 2024
Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival to feature the state’s top student films
April 26, 2024
Bucknell students teach poetry workshops in Lewisburg schools
April 26, 2024
Bucknell study identifies initial rewarding effects of alcohol on abuse risk
April 26, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/26/2024)
April 26, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/19/2024)
April 19, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (04/12/2024)
April 12, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (03/29/2024)
March 29, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
April 26, 2024
Men’s Tennis ends regular season strong
April 26, 2024
An outstanding weekend for Women’s Rowing at the George Mason Invitational
April 26, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
Baseball goes 1-2 in weekend series at Army
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Justley Sharp ‘27
April 26, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Karen Hull ‘24
April 12, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Madison Roukey ’25
March 29, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Meghan Quinn ‘24
March 1, 2024
Beyond the Bison: Manchester clubs secure FA Cup final spots
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: John Calipari leaves Kentucky
April 19, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: UConn takes down Purdue in Men’s Basketball National Championship
April 12, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: 14-seed Oakland shocks 3-seed Kentucky
March 29, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
April 26, 2024
When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions
April 26, 2024
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
April 26, 2024
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
April 26, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
“Why?”: A reflection on Inside Out
April 26, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time
April 26, 2024
A letter to F1 driver Zhou Guanyu: Drive on, Dreamer
April 26, 2024
Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and the artist’s shift toward embracing parasocialism
April 26, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Advice from the Class of 2024
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
Postcards from Bucknell students abroad
April 26, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Print Managing Editor
How well can Bucknell spell?: Theatre & Dance Spring Musical
April 19, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Print Presentation Director
Bucknellian spotlight: Professor Jimmy Chen
April 19, 2024
You Sunk My Battleship!
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Top Stories
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Student presents climate storybooks at Lewisburg Children’s Museum
Track and Field takes first at Bucknell Team Challenge
Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time

Ka-CHOW! A reflection on one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time

April 26, 2024

Advice from the Class of 2024

Advice from the Class of 2024

April 26, 2024

Postcards from Bucknell students abroad

Postcards from Bucknell students abroad

April 26, 2024

View All

When the customer becomes the employee: Understanding undergraduate unions

Bryce Merry, Contributing Writer
April 26, 2024

On April 4, 2024, Bucknell Residential Advisors (RAs), with 97% support, won a vote to unionize as a part of the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 153. This marked the culmination of a yearlong effort following nearly a decade of broken promises regarding increases in pay and benefits. However, it is just another undergraduate union amidst the rising tide of undergraduate RA unions, representing a direct outcome of a larger issue.

In 2012, the annual cost of attending Bucknell was $59,090. Today, it stands at $88,496. Accounting for inflation, Bucknell’s cost should be around $80,000 annually. However, the current figure exceeds this, leaving two possibilities: either the university is providing an additional $8,496 worth of value each year, or the tuition increase is to cover the overhead costs of a university with a billion-dollar endowment. This escalation in tuition occurs amid doubts about whether the University ever warranted its initial $59,090 price tag. Adding to this, in 2012, the average household income in the United States was $51,371 annually. By 2023, it had risen to $67,521. Consequently, a year at Bucknell now comprises 131% of the average household income, compared to the already staggering 115% in 2012. 

All of this number filled nonsense is to say that college and Bucknell in particular, is becoming exponentially more unaffordable for the middle and working class. And as this realization sinks in for students, jobs with unchanging compensation become less appealing as they cover a lower fraction of the total cost of attendance for the same, or increased, amount of work. One group of student workers, RAs, sought to address the dissatisfaction with their compensation and decided to unionize. RAs are doing what they can do, and advocating for a fairer wage and better benefits, hoping that the University listens this time around. 

The University’s enduring strength and power is and always will be, rooted in the fact that after four years, all the rabble rousers and activists and other such problem bringers will graduate and leave. Through enough stalling tactics and enough empty promises, the university has managed to outlast all those who challenge it. So it is even more incredible that this time, empty promises weren’t enough and the people in charge of organizing for change stayed committed. RAs were done with sudden changes in responsibility, such as having to do room checks without warning. They were done with years-long promises for meal plans. So they voted to unionize through the OPEIU Local 153. 

Story continues below advertisement

This will bring the ability to negotiate their pay and benefits as well as the aspects of their job they haven’t been able to negotiate before. Hopefully, the RAs won’t be the only members of the campus community to unionize. The ten dollars an hour that students are currently forced to accept is staggeringly low compared to other universities. It is only accepted right now because there aren’t alternatives. Hopefully this first union leads to more in the years to come.

(Visited 42 times, 1 visits today)
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Letter to the Editor: Provide more resources for IPVA and Title IX
Fueling through finals with more than caffeine
Sienna Williams, Photography Co-Editor / The Bucknellian
What does Bucknell do well?
Bucknell’s housing, or rather, lack of housing
Your vote doesn't matter in Connecticut.
Sit down, be humble.

The Bucknellian

The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The editorial board of The Bucknellian reserves the right to review all comments before they are posted on the website and remove any if deemed offensive, illegal or in bad taste. Comments left on our web pages are not necessarily in-line with the views expressed by the writer.
All The Bucknellian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *