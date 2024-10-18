Letter to the Editor: Pennsylvania students could decide the Presidential Election

Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

This November, we’re facing what could be the most important election of our lifetimes. The race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will have enormous influence in deciding the future of our country on critical issues like climate change, reproductive rights, racial justice and democracy itself. What happens on November 5th may affect our lives for decades.

If you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania, you have more power to affect the outcome of the election than a resident of almost any other state. Our presidential elections are not decided on simple majority vote of all U.S. citizens. Instead, they rely on the Electoral College, where each state’s votes determine the winner of the election. In most states, the results are predictable – solidly red or blue – but in a handful of swing states, like Pennsylvania, the race is up for grabs. With 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is one of the most critical battlegrounds in the country.

College students in Pennsylvania could play a key role in deciding which candidate wins the state’s electoral votes, and potentially the entire election. In 2016, Donald Trump won Pennsylvania by just 44,292 votes, while in 2020, Joe Biden won by 80,555 votes. With almost 650,000 college students in the state, our turnout could have a substantial impact on the outcome of the election.

Registering to vote in Pennsylvania is simple and takes only about five minutes. If you’re a Bucknell student, even if you’re from another state, you can register online through TurboVote Bucknell. Be sure to list your state as Pennsylvania, not the state where you grew up. List your dorm address or street address, as well as your mailing address or PO box.

Don’t worry if you are already registered in another state – registering now with your Pennsylvania address is all you need to do to vote in Pennsylvania on Election Day. If you’re not sure whether you’re already registered in Pennsylvania, you can check your status online with the Pennsylvania Department of State.

The deadline to register is October 21st. If you register before the deadline, when Election Day arrives on November 5th, you can vote right on campus.

You will have to do your own homework to decide whether you think Kamala Harris or Donald Trump is the best person to lead us into the future. Their backgrounds, personalities and policies could not be more different. The choice is up to you.

As a Pennsylvania college student, you hold unique power in this election. Don’t miss out. Let’s make history on November 5th.

