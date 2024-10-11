The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

October 11, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Dear Bucknell beds, it’s not me—it’s you
October 11, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Combatting caf cuisine: A first-year’s guide to the late-night food apocalypse
October 11, 2024
A walk amongst the garden of souls
October 11, 2024
Vance’s public submission to Trump’s long-winded lies
October 11, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
April 29, 2022
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
The not-so-secret lives of Mormon wives
October 11, 2024
Spooky Season series recommendations
October 11, 2024
Kickstarting Halloween at the Campus Theatre
October 11, 2024
The Disney live action remake era: Are they flops?
October 11, 2024
Gavin Homsany / The Bucknellian
Exploring Bucknell’s Outdoor Education & Leadership program
October 11, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Fall fun at Bucknell and in Lewisburg
October 11, 2024
Dora Kreitzer, Print Managing Editor
A comprehensive guide to the 2024 election
October 4, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
New to campus: Health Humanities and Community Engaged Leadership minors
October 4, 2024
April 19, 2024
Categories:

Dear Bucknell beds, it's not me—it's you

Malika Ali, Opinions Co-Editor
October 11, 2024

Dear Dorm Mattress,

We’ve really had our moments, haven’t we? When I first arrived, I thought we’d figure it out together. I figured, how bad could you be? I’m not high-maintenance when it comes to sleep. I’ve fallen asleep in library chairs, crashed on friends’ floors and have spent many nights on a couch. So, a dorm mattress? No problem. But, wow, you sure managed to surprise me.

At first, I thought it was just a rough patch. Maybe we needed time to adjust to each other. I mean, no one expects a dorm bed to be a luxury cloud mattress, right? But after the first few nights, it became clear: you weren’t just a little firm, you were relentless. It was like you had a personal vendetta against comfort. 

I’ll admit, I tried to make it work. Last year, I brought in a mattress topper—eventually. Those first few weeks, I convinced myself that I could handle the bare springs, that I didn’t need to shell out extra cash for some padding. And, sure, the topper helps a bit. It adds a layer between me and your unforgiving springs. But even with the topper, I’m still lying on what feels like a rock with nylon wrapped around it. It’s a temporary fix for a bigger issue, and I can’t keep brushing it off.

Story continues below advertisement

But this isn’t just about you, mattress. It’s about Bucknell, too. Students are paying $10,454 a year for housing. For that price, you’d think we’d get more than what feels like a glorified gym mat. But no, we get you. And it’s not just me—every student on this campus is sleeping on the same subpar “bed,” pretending it’s normal to wake up with a sore back or a kink in the neck. We’ve all gotten used to it, but, honestly, that says more about our endurance than it does about your quality.

I know it probably sounds like I’m just another student complaining about college life. It’s the norm—students everywhere complaining about food options, study spaces or campus Wi-Fi. And maybe it seems like just another complaint, but something about this in particular doesn’t feel right, not here at Bucknell. Not when people and their families are shelling out tens of thousands of dollars each year for the privilege of attending. This isn’t just about some uncomfortable nights, it’s about the larger message that a place like Bucknell is sending us about our well-being. Students are paying a premium to attend this institution, and a part of that should mean that we don’t have to compromise on the basics, like getting a good night’s sleep.

Research shows that a poor-quality mattress can lead to lower sleep quality, increased discomfort and more frequent waking throughout the night. Studies even suggest that better mattresses can reduce stress levels and improve sleep quality, which is crucial for cognitive function, concentration and memory—all vital for students to succeed. A good night’s sleep isn’t just about feeling refreshed—It’s about academic performance, too.

You know, we’ve all stuck it out. But the more I think about it, the more I realize: I deserve better. And so do all of us here. College is stressful enough without waking up sore every morning. We’ve got papers to write, exams to study for and, for some of us, those dreaded 8 a.m. classes that no amount of coffee can make better. We need our sleep, and we need to be comfortable when we’re getting it.

So here’s my ask, Bucknell: can we get better mattresses? We don’t need the most luxurious options out there—no one’s asking for memory foam beds with built-in massage features. Just something that doesn’t feel like we’re sleeping on a plastic-wrapped slab of rock. Something that makes those nights of studying until 2 a.m. feel just a little less punishing when we finally collapse into bed.

And, as for you, dear mattress, well, I guess we’re stuck with each other a little longer. It’s not quite goodbye—I’ll keep tossing and turning with you, dreaming of something better. Maybe someday you’ll find someone who truly appreciates your… firmness. But me? I’ll be here, dreaming about the day that Bucknell decides that sleep quality matters. Until then, I’ll keep putting up with you, mattress. 

I’ll sleep on this, but just know—it’s not me. It’s definitely still you.

