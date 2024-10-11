Breaking the Bubble (10/11/2024)

Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian

DOMESTIC

Only a few weeks since Hurricane Helene ravaged the Southeast, Floridians are already gearing up for another major tropical storm. Hurricane Milton, which strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane practically overnight, is set to be “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida.” The storm’s wind strength, reaching levels of 180 mph, far surpasses hurricanes recorded in the region over the past 20 years (NBC). Meteorologists have been anticipating when Milton would make landfall this past week, with the size of the storm ever-changing. Increased size would mean a widened range of damage, higher potential for devastating storm surges and ultimately more people affected. As recovery efforts following Helene remain in full swing, experts show concern over how this “one-two combination” of powerful hurricanes could spell catastrophe for the Southeast region, specifically for Florida’s peninsula and towns of Western North Carolina that continue to reel from Helene’s catastrophic impact. Milton’s incredibly rapid escalation has sparked debates surrounding the creation of a new category for “turbocharged” hurricanes: Category 6. Recent decades have seen the increased occurrence of storms with these stunningly powerful winds, a result of warming ocean temperatures. Hot water and high levels of mid-level moisture create a conducive environment for hurricanes like Milton to develop and swell. Given the current trajectory of climate change, experts are wary that storms of this strength may become a regular occurrence (USA Today).

When the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the state of Georgia adopted a sweeping ban prohibiting abortions past the point of cardiac activity—around six weeks of pregnancy. Now, two years later, a low-level Georgian court has ruled against that policy. The judge responsible deemed the six-week ban “unconstitutional,” and a plethora of judges and justices have echoed his bold claim (CBS). Their collective argument stands on the belief that the protections of “liberty” afforded by the Georgian constitution ought to apply to women’s decisions over their bodies. However, according to Georgian Governor Brian Kemp, people hold a “sacred responsibility” to protect “the lives of the most vulnerable,” including fetuses. In response to the low court’s ruling, Georgia’s Supreme Court has reinforced the six-week abortion ban, at least until the appeal can make its way through court. Notably, most people capable of pregnancy are not even aware of their pregnancy until well after six weeks, which means that attaining a legal abortion has become relatively impossible within the state. While the ban allows exceptions for cases of rape or incest, permitting those individuals to seek abortions until 20 weeks of pregnancy, such qualifiers have not been enough to quell the spreading outrage. On both sides, activists cite a lack of empathy, accusing their opponents of disregarding life and liberty (ABC). A resolution in Georgia, however it unfolds, will be telling for the future of abortion throughout the nation.

INTERNATIONAL

In response to strengthening relations between the United States and South Korea, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reiterated his nation’s commitment to stocking nuclear weapons should “the need” for their use arise. While Kim claims to hold “no intention of attacking South Korea,” he has indeed proclaimed that North Korea will not only continue but accelerate its current nuclear weapons program—aiming for the status of a “military superpower.” Given a situation in which Kim’s leadership is threatened, North Korea pledges to engage its mounting nuclear arsenal. Experts question, however, whether Kim would actually make good on that threat, as the combined might of both the US and South Korea would easily overpower North Korea’s forces (Reuters). Nevertheless, one can expect that North Korea will certainly take advantage of its elevated nuclear leverage, possibly to remedy debilitating sanctions presently imposed by the US and its allies. This increase in military arsenal, combined with growing ties between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin, provides justification for the West’s rising concerns. As tensions in Eastern Europe and on the Korean peninsula intensify, North Korea will continue to hold a central place in world affairs (AP).

This past Monday, Oct. 7, marked one year since the devastating Hamas attack that killed over 1,200 Israeli people. Of the 251 taken hostage, an estimated 101 remain in captivity. At vigils across the nation, Israelis remember and mourn the tragedy of that day—the “deadliest day in the country’s history”—and pray in hopes of a ceasefire to end the war (NPR). After a year of fighting between Israel, Hamas and, recently Lebanon, over 41,000 Palestinians have died. Israel has fired nearly 10,000 rockets into Gaza since the terror of Oct. 7 as decades of boiling tensions have finally overflowed (AP). Around the world, people gather in remembrance, expressing their heartbreak at the loss of life incurred that day and throughout the war that has followed. Most importantly, they dream of a brighter future, a time when peace, respect and human dignity can return to this troubled region. Even so, as these vigils occur, the fighting simultaneously persists—ravaging communities, displacing their residents and wreaking destruction on Middle Eastern lands. Some world leaders, such as British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, lament the impossibility of a military solution, insisting on the necessity for all sides to “step back.” The trend of the war, however, shows continued escalation, and a peaceful solution seems far beyond attainable (BBC). Still, the unity of the world surrounding this painful memory inspires some semblance of hope to cherish. While the governments and terrorists may never ally, there remains a universal standard for the sanctity of human life.

