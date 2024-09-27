The weekly student newspaper of Bucknell University

The Bucknellian
Emily Paine / Bucknell University
Yamiche Alcindor reports on fair and curious journalism for Bucknell Forum
September 27, 2024
Bucknell’s support for Banned Books Week reads loud and clear
September 27, 2024
Charlotte Olin / The Bucknellian
Religious & Spiritual Life holds candlelight vigil for Gaza
September 27, 2024
Faculty motion calls for transparency regarding Bucknell investments
September 27, 2024
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Digging into the three dining services finalists
March 1, 2024
Construction of the old Art Building addition (1920).
Creek under old Art Building rumored to have been used for chemical disposal
April 21, 2023
Maddie Hamilton / The Bucknellian
Long-standing food waste issue remains prominent on campus, students work towards solution
April 7, 2023
Images courtesy of David DeGuzman ‘86.
From the Archives: The Bucknellian-BSG War of 1984
February 24, 2023
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)
September 27, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/20/2024)
September 20, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/13/2024)
September 13, 2024
Kyle Putt / The Bucknellian
Breaking the Bubble (09/06/2024)
September 6, 2024
Lauren Medeiros, Photography Editor / The Bucknellian
Football comes out of gates hot to take down Marist
September 27, 2024
Women’s Soccer starts Patriot League play strong
September 27, 2024
Men’s Tennis continues fall season in Pittsburgh
September 27, 2024
Women’s Golf secures top three finish at Roseann Schwartz Invitational
September 27, 2024
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson '25
Athlete of the Week: Lily Neilson ’25
September 27, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Sidney Shaffer ’27
September 20, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ralph Rucker IV ’25
September 13, 2024
Photo Courtesy of Bucknell Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Evelyn Bliss ’27
September 6, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Chiefs beat Falcons after controversial ending
September 27, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Baltimore Ravens still winless after week 2
September 20, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: Northern Illinois shocks Notre Dame in South Bend
September 13, 2024
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Beyond the Bison: U.S. Open title favorites fall in the early rounds
September 6, 2024
Ballot box blues
Ballot box blues
September 27, 2024
Let’s start listening to each other
September 27, 2024
High school 2.0: Weighing the pros and cons of attending a small school
September 27, 2024
Building bonds: The Greek life experience at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Judge hammer photo created by wirestock - www.freepik.com
Editorial: responses to the Roe v. Wade campus forum
July 14, 2022
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
Editorial: the printed page in the Information Age
April 29, 2022
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
Editorial: An aggravating election and an uncertain future
November 5, 2020
Editorial: Stop manufacturing a greater mission from 9/11
September 9, 2020
Evelyn Pierce, Graphics Manager / The Bucknellian
Creator economy: how social media influencers become entrepreneurs
September 27, 2024
The golden years: a 61 year-old’s journey to find love 
September 27, 2024
How “The Bachelorette” treated the bachelorette poorly
September 27, 2024
Grace and Grace’s Coffee Corner
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
From Bucknell to the podium: Celebrating our Olympic champions
September 27, 2024
Kelsey Werkheiser, Editor-in-Chief
Exploring mathematics at Bucknell
September 27, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor
Summer research highlights
September 20, 2024
Hayley Leopold, Special Features Editor / The Bucknellian
Meet the new Perricelli-Gegnas Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation
September 20, 2024
"You Sunk My Battleship!"
“You Sunk My Battleship!”
April 19, 2024
Bryce Vine and Quinn XCII perform on campus
April 12, 2024
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
Pride Week QTPOC Art Showcase
March 29, 2024
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
BSU stuns in annual Fashion Show
March 1, 2024
Breaking the Bubble (09/27/2024)

Lindsay Beier, News Editor
September 27, 2024

Domestic: 

The state of Missouri executed Marcellus Williams on Tuesday, Sept. 24. He was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. after lethal injection was administered at 6:01. A stay of execution was denied by Missouri’s Supreme Court, governor and the United States Supreme Court. In 2001, Williams was convicted for the 1998 murder of newspaper reporter Felicia Gayle—a crime for which many believe him to have been innocent, with DNA evidence available to support his wrongful conviction and, now, execution. Gayle’s family, jurors and the prosecutor on his original case put out statements detailing their belief that Williams should not have been killed. His final statement reads, “All Praise Be to Allah In Every Situation!!!” Williams was a devout Muslim, served as an Imam in prison and had his final visit with Imam Jalahii Kacem before his death. Demonstrators were present outside the prison where Williams was executed, protesting capital punishment and its role in Williams’ execution. 

Hurricane Helene is making its way towards the Florida coast. Recently upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane and expected to reach Category 4 by the time it makes landfall, Helene is expected to hit the Big Bend region of Florida’s coast by the evening of Thursday, Sept. 26. Residents are making urgent preparations, bagging sand in preparation for flooding and commencing evacuations as weather forecasts attempt to chart expected landfall and damages. Mandatory evacuations have been posted in 20 counties in Florida so far. Other states surrounding Florida, including Georgia and North Carolina, have also declared states of emergency in anticipation of landfall, with some predicting that every aspect of their state will be affected. Several Floridian universities have closed, and about 90 percent of Florida’s school districts will not have schools open on Thursday. Residents are fleeing Florida’s coast, causing predictable shortages of gas and other necessities. Helene has reportedly been made larger and more threatening by superheated ocean temperatures, likely due to unchecked climate change. 

International: 

As the conflict perpetuated by Israel continues, Lebanon has increasingly found itself the site of bombings and other military incursions. According to reporting conducted by the BBC, the city of Tyre, located to the south of Lebanon, has been almost completely deserted as a result of Israeli airstrikes. Israel is carrying out “extensive strikes,” in correspondent Orla Guerin’s words, after Hezbollah fired a missile at Tel Aviv. Another BBC reporter, based out of Beirut, reports that an Israeli army chief has told troops to prepare for a ground incursion into Lebanon in the wake of these airstrikes. The United States and France have been reportedly composing ceasefire proposals, but violence and further warfare continues in both Lebanon and Gaza. 

Thailand has passed a breakthrough bill that enables same-sex couples to legally wed in the country. The bill, which progressed through both the Thailand House of Representatives and Senate before being endorsed and fully legalized by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has a “waiting period” of 120 days—LGBTQ+ couples will be able to register their marriages in Thailand beginning in Jan. 2025. Same-sex couples will be granted full rights, including legal, medical and financial partnerships. City officials are reportedly ready to perform same-sex marriages when the bill is fully realized in January. Led by the Pheu Thai Party, the Thai government has made the enactment of full marriage equality a priority. Thailand is the third country in Asia to legalize gay marriage, following in the footsteps of Nepal and Taiwan. 

